Dylan Moore celebrates kicking a goal during the match between Hawthorn and Sydney at the MCG in round two, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

THERE'S life in the old Hawk yet.

Four goals from 34-year-old Jack Gunston – including two fourth-term majors – has dragged an inaccurate Hawthorn to a 17-point win over Sydney, in a strange, feast-or-famine match at the MCG.

The Hawks had 12 more scoring shots in the 14.15 (99) to 13.4 (82) win, but despite their struggles in front of goal, proved to be the steelier and more consistent side across all four quarters, standing tall (literally in defence) in the face of fast and chaotic Swans play.

HAWKS v SWANS Full match coverage and stats

The lead changed hands six times in the first quarter alone, as both teams embraced quick and direct football through the middle of the ground.

Such was the non-stop play, the first time a secondary stoppage occurred after a centre ball-up was 24 minutes into the game, after 11 goals (the eventual final tally for the term) had been kicked. Both Mabior Chol and Charlie Curnow had purple patches where they looked destined for a big night, but it wasn't to be for either player.

Despite Sydney owning the footy, Hawthorn stayed in touch by scoring every time it went into attack in that quarter, and it was an omen for what was to come.

Hawthorn sent an extra defender behind the ball in the second term – with a mix of Jack Scrimshaw, Tom Barrass and James Sicily freed up at different points – and began to gain area dominance, locking the ball in its forward half.

Any handwringing in the first term about the new rules ruining the game and turning into high-scoring foot-basketball seemed to be a gross overreaction when the first goal of the second term wasn't kicked till the 19-minute mark, albeit the Hawks having blown crucial chances by kicking 1.4.

Sydney took just a one-point lead into the main break, and it was temporarily overhauled in the first two minutes via Gunston, Sydney's high-risk, high-reward handball game coming unstuck with some tight Hawks' defence.

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Another array of Hawthorn misses – coupled with some very accurate Sydney goals from close range – saw the Swans drag themselves out to a 20-point lead, capped off by a beautiful curling goal from Brodie Grundy.

Dylan Moore kicked the opening goal of the fourth term – his third – and the Hawks dragged themselves back to level pegging with another three behinds, the Swans a step behind their opponents, before Gunston stamped his authority on the game late.

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Sydney's current messy way of playing will no doubt have their supporters on the edge of their seat for the rest of the season, but when it works, the Swans are feasting on the chaotic ball into a wide open 50, the smalls running onto the entry to support the spearhead.

It's a tactic they've used the past few weeks to great effect against Carlton and Brisbane, but Hawthorn's defenders were fantastic overhead, nullifying Curnow after his opening burst, as well as Joel Amartey.

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Both team's spearheads may come under MRO scrutiny for second term incidents: Chol for a somewhat driving tackle that saw Nick Blakey's head hit the turf, and Curnow for pushing Tom Barrass into a marking contest, the Hawk briefly leaving the field to gather himself.

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Life without Errol and Isaac

For the past five years, Sydney has had at least one of Isaac Heeney or Errol Gulden in its side – until Thursday night. While Heeney is likely to return soon, the Swans will once again be without Gulden for an extended period of time. Dean Cox had forecasted a variety of players were going to fill the void, with Angus Sheldrick standing up, while James Jordon and Tom Papley were also rotated through. The first-choice trio was the high-energy combination of Chad Warner, Justin McInerney and James Rowbottom.

The Wizard's third-term woes

It was a tough old night for Nick Watson. Having already spent a good 10 minutes off the field in the third term for treatment on his right hamstring and hip, including a visit down to the rooms, he was then stuck on the bench for another five with the ball on the other side of the ground. When he finally got back onto the field, he was collected by teammate Jai Newcombe, rebounding into over 100kg of Brodie Grundy. The big man was so concerned, he stayed with the Hawk until a trainer arrived. It was surprising to see Watson did not require a concussion test, starting the fourth term as normal.

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Penalties lead to a nil-all draw

It had been a fairly clean match, with the first 50m penalty paid in the fourth term. Jack Scrimshaw tackled Logan McDonald, unaware the Swan had been paid a (somewhat contentious) mark, and the visitors took the lead with the goal-line free kick. The situation was flipped just a minute later, Tom McCartin over-stepping the mark, Jack Gunston marching forward with his third restoring Hawthorn's five-point margin to the good.

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HAWTHORN 5.3 6.7 9.10 14.15 (99)

SYDNEY 6.2 7.2 12.13 13.4 (82)

GOALS

Hawthorn: Gunston 4, Moore 3, Chol 2, Mackenzie, Butler, Newcombe, Lewis, Watson

Sydney: McDonald 3, Curnow 2, Papley, Rosas, Co.Warner, Amartey, McInerney, Jordon, Ch.Warner, Grundy

BEST

Hawthorn: Newcombe, Gunston, Barrass, Moore, Weddle, Sicily

Sydney: Warner, McInerney, Blakey, Grundy, Mills, Sheldrick

INJURIES

Hawthorn: Nil

Sydney: Nil

Crowd: 47,945 at the MCG