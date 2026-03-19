Calvin, Roy and Warnie bring you the round two teams, latest Fantasy news, best captains and more

Milan Murdock celebrates a goal during the R1 match between West Coast and Gold Coast at People First Stadium on March 15, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

IT'S SHAPING as a tricky week for Fantasy trades.

A serious shoulder injury to Sydney star Errol Gulden (MID, $1,098,000) with big decisions to make.

PLAY AFL FANTASY Pick your team NOW

Milan Murdock (MID, $292,000) and Brayden Cook (MID/FWD, $386,000) are popular rookie options, but do coaches need both? And who are the best premium targets?

Calvin, Roy and Warnie bring you the round two teams, latest Fantasy news, best captains and more.

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