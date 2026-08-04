Josh Treacy during round 11 between Melbourne and Fremantle at the MCG, May 27, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE will travel to the MCG this week with a strong and well-founded belief that it can win anywhere, but it won't put any extra emphasis on its clash against Melbourne as a Grand Final dress rehearsal.

The Dockers have won their past two clashes at the MCG and produced some of their best performances under Justin Longmuir at the Grand Final venue over the past five years.

They ended reigning premier Melbourne's 17-match winning streak in 2022, with Luke Jackson inspiring another win at the MCG against the Demons in 2023.

They came from behind to beat ladder leader Collingwood by one-point in a stunning win last season and made it two in a row at the venue after Pat Voss dominated his former side Essendon in round 10 this season.

"I think we're comfortable anywhere we play at the moment, to be honest. It's just a strong belief across the board that anywhere we've got to travel to or even at home, that there's a confidence within our group that we can win anywhere," star forward Josh Treacy said on Tuesday.

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"I understand there's going to be a big narrative about it and us making the journey over there, but it's another opportunity for us to get out there and display our best footy and show the competition what we're really about."

Fremantle has a 6-4 record at the MCG since 2022, with the venue home to some of the Dockers' biggest moments and harshest lessons through their journey to premiership favouritism.

AFL.com.au looks back on the 10 MCG clashes that have taken place since the Dockers announced themselves as a team on the rise in 2022.

Round 11, 2022: Fremantle 14.10 (94) def Melbourne 7.14 (56)

An extraordinary game that saw the Dockers end Melbourne's 17-game winning streak and unbeaten start to the season. The reigning premier led by 25 points at half time and looked set to cruise to victory, but the Dockers landed a massive blow in the third quarter, kicking eight goals to one to secure a famous win. They kept the Demons goalless in the final term and continued a 10-goal run, with Andrew Brayshaw (28 disposals and six clearances), Luke Ryan (29 and 14 marks) and Michael Frederick (17 and two goals) among the 12 current Dockers to play influential roles.

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Semi-final, 2022: Fremantle 9.5 (59) def by Collingwood 11.13 (79)

There were 14 current Dockers who played in the club's second final under Longmuir, learning a harsh lesson but banking valuable experience on the big stage early in their ascent. The crowd of 90,612 remains the biggest crowd Fremantle has played in front of under Longmuir, and the young team didn't handle the pressure Collingwood applied. Still, with nine players in that team aged 22 or under – including Andrew Brayshaw, Caleb Serong and Hayden Young – the Dockers were able to learn an early lesson about the physicality of finals football. Jye Amiss also showed composure on the big stage as a 19-year-old.

Round 11, 2023: Fremantle 12.7 (79) def Melbourne 10.12 (72)

Luke Jackson used his first match against former club Melbourne to stand tall as a No.1 ruckman and produce a match-winning performance against the Demons ruck pair of Max Gawn and Brodie Grundy. With Sean Darcy injured in the second quarter, Jackson took over in the second half and finished with a career-high eight clearances and three Brownlow votes. The line-up included 19 current Dockers, with a more familiar forward line as Jye Amiss and Josh Treacy combined for five goals, with Andrew Brayshaw 29 and seven clearances) terrific.

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Round 18, 2023: Fremantle 10.7 (67) def by Collingwood 18.5 (113)

Collingwood was 14-2 and on top of the ladder when Fremantle conceded 10 goals in the second quarter to the eventual premier. Nick Daicos (36 and seven clearances) was dominant, while Sean Darcy (ankle) and Brandon Walker (knee) went down with injuries in a game that all but ended their finals hopes. Neil Erasmus has been a big improver and a key player in 2026, and this was one of his best early games, winning 26 disposals and laying 10 tackles in his 13th game. Josh Treacy booted three goals as he fought to establish himself ahead of a looming breakout season.

Round 24, 2023: Fremantle 14.9 (93) def Hawthorn 8.8 (56)

A pair of leading contenders right now, the Dockers and Hawks sat 14th and 16th respectively after meeting in the final round of the 2023 season, with the Dockers ending their season on a high after Andrew Brayshaw (33 disposals and a goal) continued his excellent record at the MCG. Caleb Serong (32 and nine clearances) was also excellent, while Amiss and Treacy again combined for five goals. By taking his season tally to 41 goals, Amiss became the youngest Docker in history to boot more than 40 in a season, with the 19-year-old showing the talent that now has him on the verge of kicking 50 goals in 2026.

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Round 8, 2024: Fremantle 15.13 (103) def Richmond 6.13 (49)

The Dockers largest win at the MCG under Longmuir came courtesy of a best-on-ground performance from Hayden Young as he warmed into a new midfield role with 30 disposals, two goals and eight clearances. The lowly Tigers were trapped in the bottom four but showed some fight before Freo blew them away with a seven-goal final quarter. Josh Treacy booted a career-best four goals on his way to leading Freo with 45 for the season in a breakout campaign. Caleb Serong had 38 disposals in the second best return of his career so far.

Round 21, 2024: Fremantle 14.5 (89) lost to Essendon 13.12 (90)

One of the most stinging losses under Longmuir came deep in the 2024 season as part of four straight losses that cost the club a finals berth. With scores tied after Jye Amiss kicked a late goal at the MCG, Essendon won the critical centre clearance through Zach Merrett and set up the match-winning behind for Sam Durham. A draw in this game would have seen Fremantle return to finals, but it was a loss the club learned plenty from as it went on to become a team that handled late-game moments. This was the match where Caleb Serong set a new record for consecutive games with 20 or more disposals, which he still holds at 73.

Sean Darcy after round 21 between Essendon and Fremantle at the MCG, August 4, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Round 6, 2025: Fremantle 14.13 (97) def by Melbourne 16.11 (107)

Fremantle had no answer for Kysaiah Pickett as the Demons star moved between the midfield and forward line to finish with 24 disposals and five goals. It was a performance from Fremantle that Longmuir said was not tough enough, with critics questioning the team's credentials in the aftermath after the Dees dominated centre clearances and contested ball. There were lessons in the loss about handling opposition stars that flip between the midfield and forward line, but it was the first match in a 1-3 month before the Dockers truly turned their season around.

Round 19, 2025: Fremantle 12.7 (79) def Collingwood 11.12 (78)

One of the Dockers' biggest ever home-and-away wins, they came from behind and kicked the last four goals of the game to knock over ladder leader Collingwood in a thrilling, high pressure match that put them in the premiership mix. Another blockbuster match that gave the team valuable experience on the MCG, they got the job done in front of 62,198 fans, which remains the club's biggest home and away crowd. As he has done several times now, Josh Treacy took the game saving mark in defence, while sidekick Pat Voss kicked a career-high six goals. The match was also memorable for Collingwood coach Craig McRae's post-match comments, declaring the Dockers should play a bit more of the fast football they produced in the final quarter.

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Round 10, 2026: Fremantle 16.8 (104) def Essendon 8.13 (61)

Pat Voss was the star in the Dockers' only MCG clash so far this season, booting four goals in a stunning second quarter and finishing with five against the team that delisted him. In the Dockers' ninth straight win in an eventual club-record streak of 14, they got their work done early to build a 52-point lead at half time, but the high standards the team has built was evident in their frustration with a second half fadeout, winning by 43. As well as Voss, young star Murphy Reid (30 disposals and a goal) and Shai Bolton (24 and two) were influential. For Longmuir, the second half showed there was still work to do and proved the Dockers were not the best team in the competition, at that point.