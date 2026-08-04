Eric Bana reflects on the legacy left behind by Danny Frawley and what Spud's Game means to him

Eric Bana and Nick Riewoldt at the Danny Frawley Centre for Health and Wellbeing. Picture: St Kilda FC

ERIC Bana was first drawn to Moorabbin in the 1980s when Danny Frawley battled the likes of Jason Dunstall, Stephen Kernahan and Gary Ablett snr out of a muddy goalsquare.

These days, the iconic Australian actor is still drawn to St Kilda Football Club, where the Danny Frawley Centre for Health and Wellbeing plays a central role for Saints supporters, members and the broader community.

This Sunday, St Kilda will host the sixth annual Spud's Game, which was launched in 2021 to promote mental health awareness and honour Danny 'Spud' Frawley following the passing of the former Saints skipper in 2019.

But unlike previous editions of football's marquee mental health initiative, this edition will incorporate the first ever AFL and AFLW double-header at Marvel Stadium, with both Ross Lyon's men and Nick Dal Santo's women facing Carlton.

Bana joined St Kilda champion Nick Riewoldt on Tuesday to promote a game close to their hearts, expressing his pride about how it honours the legacy of one of its favourite sons by drawing more attention to mental health.

"I think the club's doing amazing work behind the scenes and away from football. And being here in Moorabbin has been obviously a cornerstone of that. Every time I drive past Seaford, I remember it wasn't that long ago that we were still based out of Seaford, and I think it's been huge for the club in terms of its progression," Bana told AFL.com.au on Tuesday.

L-R: Max King, Lily Goss, Molly McDonald, and Matt Cottrell at a media opportunity on May 18, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

"This is our spiritual home, and there's a lot more connectivity for the club by being here. Obviously the Danny Frawley Centre is a huge part in honouring Spud's legacy. And I think it makes this place feel more special as a result. But now with their partnership with the Black Dog Institute and just taking things to that next level in terms of professionalism is fantastic."

Spud's Game first launched with the 'Time 2 Talk' call to action and has driven the conversation in football across the past handful of years. This year, the motto is 'Better Together', focusing on the importance of connection when tackling better mental fitness.

"I think if we're not psychologists, we're not mental health experts, what do we do? How do we help each other? And a lot of it is just about connectivity and frequency of connectivity. Reaching out when you're in doubt, should I or shouldn't I? It's always you should," Bana said.

Learn More 03:33

"I think it's a very simple message. And obviously I think technology has made people more separated and more lonely. So, you know, reaching out is all the more important today than it was five, 10 years ago, perhaps."

Bana's first memories of ‘Spud' were patrolling the last line of defence out on the ground that is now called RSEA Park, which is now in far better condition than it was back then.

The 57-year-old, who broke through in The Castle and then Chopper, before starring in Black Hawk Down, Hulk, Troy and Munich, still cherishes the moments he shared cycling with ‘Spud' and exchanging many messages about St Kilda's fortunes.

Chelsea Frawley (C) with Eric Bana and Nick Riewoldt at the Danny Frawley Centre for Health and Wellbeing. Picture: St Kilda FC

"We'd cycle together and there was a lot of text messaging, especially when the Saints were playing. Occasionally [he was broadcasting] and I'd be like, how has Spud got time to think of something so funny in the middle of a broadcast?" Bana said.

"I think that's the thing that I miss the most about him; he would make me laugh so hard, like he was so quick witted and would say some of the most hilarious things about things that were happening in the game or various players.

"We obviously met through the club and had a love for the Saints, but also had a shared passion in cycling, and just loved chatting about the game."

St Kilda fell to Carlton in Spud’s Game last May, but this Sunday means more to the club’s fortunes. Win and stay in the hunt for a wildcard spot.

For Bana, Riewoldt, the Frawley family and St Kilda Football Club, this game is about far more than four premiership points.