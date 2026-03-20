Connor Idun poses during Greater Western Sydney's 2026 team photo day at the Giants HQ. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, Nat Edwards and Josh Gabelich take a deep dive into the story behind the story of Connor Idun's trip to Ghana to explore his identity further.

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- Connor Idun's journey from England to Australia when he was 5 years old and why he grew up feeling disconnected from his Ghanaian roots

- Reuniting with his dad after 10 years and travelling to Ghana late last year to learn more about where he comes from

- Idun reveals the emotional impact of the trip, how it strengthened his family bonds and sharing the experience with two teammates

- Coming back with a stronger sense of identity while stepping up as a leader at the Giants

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