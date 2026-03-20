Connor Idun poses during Greater Western Sydney's 2026 team photo day at the Giants HQ. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, Nat Edwards and Josh Gabelich take a deep dive into the story behind the story of Connor Idun's trip to Ghana to explore his identity further.

FEATURE
Connor Idun went looking for answers. Ghana helped him find them

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- Connor Idun's journey from England to Australia when he was 5 years old and why he grew up feeling disconnected from his Ghanaian roots
- Reuniting with his dad after 10 years and travelling to Ghana late last year to learn more about where he comes from
- Idun reveals the emotional impact of the trip, how it strengthened his family bonds and sharing the experience with two teammates
- Coming back with a stronger sense of identity while stepping up as a leader at the Giants

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