Tom Green poses during Greater Western Sydney's 2026 team photo day at the Giants HQ. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, Nat Edwards and Riley Beveridge take a deep dive into the story behind the story of Greater Western Sydney gun Tom Green's recovery from an ACL tear.

FEATURE
Tom Green is doing just fine. But he knows the tears are coming

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- Tom Green opens up on the brutal reality of the ACL injury he suffered in the pre-season - from the instant, 'horrific' pain to his tough recovery after surgery
- Instead of writing off his season, Green's lined up media gigs, coaching roles, study and even some travel to make it a "growth year"
- Green details the support he received from players like Christian Petracca and Lachie Neale, which helped spark his mindset shift
- Why he is not ruling out a shock return later this season, should the Giants feature in September

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