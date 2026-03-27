Tom Green poses during Greater Western Sydney's 2026 team photo day at the Giants HQ. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, Nat Edwards and Riley Beveridge take a deep dive into the story behind the story of Greater Western Sydney gun Tom Green's recovery from an ACL tear.

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- Tom Green opens up on the brutal reality of the ACL injury he suffered in the pre-season - from the instant, 'horrific' pain to his tough recovery after surgery

- Instead of writing off his season, Green's lined up media gigs, coaching roles, study and even some travel to make it a "growth year"

- Green details the support he received from players like Christian Petracca and Lachie Neale, which helped spark his mindset shift

- Why he is not ruling out a shock return later this season, should the Giants feature in September

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