Follow along as we take you through North Melbourne ruck Tristan Xerri's case at the Tribunal

Tristan Xerri reacts after being struck on the nose during the match between Essendon and North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium in round three, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

NORTH Melbourne ruckman Tristan Xerri is facing the AFL Tribunal charged with serious misconduct after smearing blood on the face of Essendon skipper Andrew McGrath.

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The incident happened after the Kangaroos big man had complained to an umpire about a blood nose before kicking a goal and clashing physically with McGrath. Xerri then touched his bloody nose and wiped his hand on McGrath's face.

The Match Review officer referred Xerri directly to the Tribunal for the incident.

Xerri will face the Tribunal from 5pm AEDT.