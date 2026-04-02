Calvin, Roy and Warnie bring you the round four teams, latest Fantasy news, best captains and more

Marcus Windhager handballs during St Kilda's clash against Melbourne in round one, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

THE FINAL early bye round is upon us.

And a little less chaos after a brutal start has Fantasy coaches able to shape their squads in preparation for the upcoming full rounds.

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Coaches are moving on some issues in their sides with mid-pricers – Darcy Parish (MID, $739,000) among them – and injured or suspended players in Christian Petracca (MID/FWD, $988,000) and Tristan Xerri (RUC, $1,080,000).

Calvin, Roy and Warnie bring you the round four teams, latest Fantasy news, best captains and more.

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