Tyson Stengle may not need a run in the VFL before he returns to senior level

Tyson Stengle during the captain's run at GMHBA Stadium, September 18, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

TYSON Stengle could be back in the AFL this month, without any time in the VFL, as Geelong coach Chris Scott lauds his training progress.

Ahead of the Cats' Easter Monday blockbuster against Hawthorn, Scott said the All-Australian forward was having a "really strong" training block.

Stengle returned to the club in late January after needing time off during the off-season for personal reasons.

His return would be a major boost for the Cats, who have won their past two games.

Tyson Stengle celebrates during the Preliminary Final between Geelong and Hawthorn at the MCG, September 19, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Initially, Scott said in his Sunday media conference that Stengle would return through the VFL, potentially at home on April 17 against Footscray.

But the Cats also play the Western Bulldogs that night and Scott is bullish that Stengle might be ready for an immediate senior recall.

"It's on the table, the next VFL round. But - a bit of water can flow under the bridge between now and then," Scott said.

"We might just bring him straight back into the seniors, because he just would have had so much training.

"That might be an option. I'm certainly not guaranteeing it.

"It (Stengle's progress) is really positive. He's put together a really strong block of training."

Chris Scott ahead of the 2025 Grand Final between Geelong and Brisbane. Picture: AFL Photos

Former Hawthorn midfielder James Worpel will not return against his old club on Monday, while the Cats have also left out Jhye Clark.

Scott said Worpel, who has recovered from an infected finger, would be needed over the next fortnight as Geelong manage short breaks before the West Coast and Bulldogs games.

Asked about supposed added motivation when players meet their former clubs, Scott said, "I don't believe in that stuff" and added, "We feel like we have some depth in his position".

"It's certainly a luxury to have a few guys like James on stand-by," he said.

James Worpel in action during the AAMI Community Series match between Geelong and Carlton at Ikon Park on February 25, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Scott said the Cats wanted Clark to return to the VFL and work on his game as an inside midfielder.

"It's an opportunity for him to play a bit more around the ball," Scott said.

"We're still really bullish about the player.

"If you think that our 23 we pick in any given week is a referendum on who we think our best 23 players are, you're not reading the way we think about things."

Jhye Clark during the match simulation between Geelong and Hawthorn at the Kennedy Community Centre on February 16, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Geelong has won eight of their past 10 games against Hawthorn, but Scott downplayed the significance of the Easter Monday clash.

"The main thing is it's two good sides going at it," he said.

"It won't be a disaster for the team that loses."

Scott reacted to AFL.com.au's report last week that star Bailey Smith was in negotiations with the Cats about a pay rise.

"I guess if the implication is that he's happy here and looking to cement his time at Geelong, that would be a positive thing ... or does he just want some more money. Don't we all?" Scott said.