Follow all the action from Friday night's clash between the Magpies and the Dockers

Nick Daicos is tackled by Corey Wagner during the match between Fremantle and Collingwood at Optus Stadium in round nine, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

COLLINGWOOD will look to bounce back when it takes on Fremantle in a Gather Round blockbuster on Friday night.

The Magpies (2-2) were outclassed in a heavy defeat to Brisbane as an undermanned side hit by injuries to key players was unable to match the reigning premiers.

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Collingwood continues to be exposed for a lack of forward firepower after failing to reach the 100-point mark in their past 13 matches across two seasons before coming up against a Dockers outfit that has started to consistently score heavily.

Fremantle (3-1) pulled off what could in hindsight become a season-defining win when it built then gave up a healthy lead over Adelaide before steadying late to snatch a rousing victory on the road.

The last-gasp triumph was a further sign that the Dockers are a different beast this year as they find a way to claim the four points whether piling on bigger scores or when faced with adversity.

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While the Dockers are unchanged, the Pies have regained superstar Nick Daicos and veteran Scott Pendlebury, and given midfielder Angus Anderson a debut.

Ed Allan, Will Hayes and Lachie Sullivan have been dropped.