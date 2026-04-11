Dylan Stephens chases Charlie Cameron during North Melbourne's clash against Brisbane in round nine, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

NORTH Melbourne is aiming to continue its strong start to 2026 when it faces Brisbane at Barossa Park.

The Kangaroos (3-1) took another step forward in their long-running rebuild as they booted the last five goals of the game against Carlton to snatch a rare victory in the Good Friday clash.

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The win was just the second time they have claimed the four points in consecutive matches in more than six years, and they can take on the reigning premiers with some confidence after surprising in a draw when the two sides met last season.

Brisbane (2-2) put the foot down and blew away an undermanned Collingwood to level its win-loss record even while it is largely still short of top gear.

The Lions have not been beaten by the Kangaroos in their past eight matches though will be wary of the improving side after needing the last goal of the game to snatch a draw at the same venue during Gather Round last year.

Charlie Spargo will make his North debut, coming into the side alongside Griffin Logue, with the injured Finn O'Sullivan and dropped Toby Pink making way.

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The Lions are boosted by two huge inclusions as Harris Andrews and Hugh McCluggage return in place of Darragh Joyce and James Tunstill.

Essendon is searching for its first win of the season when it meets Melbourne.

The Bombers (0-4) were always unlikely to give the Western Bulldogs much of a scare last week and quickly lost touch with its in-form opponents before showing signs of improvement after the main break.

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Essendon might have been able to take positives from the game but must turn attention to finding a way to beat the Demons if only to avoid an unwanted slice of club history as the first group to lose 18 consecutive matches.

Melbourne (3-1) has quickly turned into one of the more eye-catching teams under new coach Steven King with blistering ball movement from the back half while boasting one of the most electrifying players in the competition.

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The transformation has brought about a change of fortune with the upset win over the Suns perhaps the first real indication that the Demons are ready to return to finals contention.

The Bombers have swung the axe with Archie Perkins, Matt Guelfi, Zak Johnson and Saad El-Hawli dropped.

Nate Caddy returns from concussion, Jordan Ridley is back, Elijah Tsatas gets his chance and No.9 pick Sullivan Robey will make his AFL debut.

Two of this season's contenders meet as Sydney faces Gold Coast.

Sydney (3-1) again showed that its scintillating ball movement can help it blow away the lesser lights as well as any team in the competition when it piled on 24 goals against a hapless West Coast for a 128-point victory.

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The Swans have already laid down a marker against the Lions earlier in the season but have another opportunity to prove that they belong among the premiership fancies in a top-three clash against the rising Suns.

Gold Coast (3-1) burst out of the blocks with a trio of wins from its opening three matches as it settled into top spot before heading off for an early-season bye.

The Suns were unable to pick up where they left off as they were stunned by the Demons in a surprise defeat and now face a genuine test of where they are at with a clash against a Swans outfit that they have matched up well against over the past five years.

Sydney has regained Malcolm Rosas jnr and recalled Joel Hamling, who replace Angus Sheldrick and Lewis Melican.

The Suns have made just one change as Alex Davies replaces Jake Rogers.

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In a Saturday night blockbuster, Hawthorn and the Western Bulldogs meet.

Hawthorn (3-1) rose to the occasion to snatch victory from Geelong in an Easter Monday classic to make it three wins on the trot after beginning its campaign with a misstep against GWS in Opening Round.

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The Hawks have since shown that they should be among the top-four contenders with back-to-back victories over sides with similar goals, and could make a huge statement this week against the undefeated Bulldogs.

The Western Bulldogs (4-0) are the last side to remain undefeated for the first time since 1961 after it blew Essendon away early and then putting the cue in the rack with tougher challenges to come.

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The Bombers perhaps gave hints of how other sides can slow the Dogs down, as they tried to make uncontested possession harder to obtain, though the clash with the in-form Hawks will give the ladder leaders a better idea of where they are at.

The Hawks have regained Karl Amon and Cam Mackenzie as Jack Dalton and Jack Scrimshaw make way.

The Bulldogs have made four changes with Ed Richards, Cooper Hynes, Harvey Gallagher and debutant Louis Emmett in, replacing Tim English, Lachie Jaques, Lachlan McNeil and Arthur Jones.