Josh Treacy says Pat Voss is playing a crucial team role that is helping himself and fellow forward Jye Amiss flourish

Patrick Voss celebrates a goal during the match between Walyalup (Fremantle) and Euro-Yroke (St Kilda) at Optus Stadium in round 11, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

THE SHUTDOWN role Pat Voss can play on opposition interceptors shapes as a weapon for Fremantle this season that will make life easier for the club's other gun forwards, according to spearhead Josh Treacy.

Voss played an important defensive role on St Kilda star Callum Wilkie last Friday night and restricted the game's leading marker to just one intercept grab, adding to his reputation as a goalkicker who can also take his opponent out of the game.

The colourful Docker has performed similar jobs on Hawthorn co-captain James Siciliy and Collingwood skipper Darcy Moore, with Brisbane star Harris Andrews shaping as a potential target when the Dockers travel to the Gabba to take on the back-to-back premiers.

Treacy, who is coming off another outstanding performance with 11 marks and two goals against the Saints, said Voss was playing a crucial team role that is helping him and sidekick Jye Amiss flourish.

"It's a great weapon for us to have because he's got multiple roles that he can play for us … he jumps right into it and he clearly does it extremely well for us," Treacy said on Tuesday.

"It makes my job a little bit easier to get on the move and have one less defender to worry about.

"Clearly a great team man that he is for us, he does an exceptional job of it.

"Mindful that he might cross the line a couple of times and give away a few free kicks, but I think the good that comes with it certainly outweighs the negative."

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Treacy and Amiss, who booted a team-high four goals against the Saints, have combined for 51 goals this season, with Voss (16) returning to goalkicking form with eight across his past two matches.

If Voss does set his sights on Andrews in a defensive role, there could be a battle between the two teams to get the match-ups they want, with Treacy steeling himself for the Lions' co-captain to head his way.

The gun Docker, who leads the AFL this season for contested marks, said he would relish the chance to take on the three-time All Australian if that is how the match-ups land.

"I'm expecting Harris, clearly that's going to be a tough match-up and a great match-up," Treacy said.

"They're the match-ups you want to really test your game. He's done it so well for so long. I'll do what I need to do throughout the rest of the week for myself."

Harris Andrews spoils the mark for Josh Treacy during the match between Fremantle and Brisbane at Optus Stadium in round 23, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Treacy said there was a great feeling around the club after 10 straight wins, but the Dockers were clear that their winning run counts for little going into a clash with the Lions.

The team could regain captain Alex Pearce after two weeks on the sidelines with a knee injury, with the key defender training with the main group on Tuesday. Treacy said it was too early to know if midfield star Hayden Young would return from a concussion.

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Spreading the load and not relying on their stars has been a clear evolution for the Dockers this season, with the midfield also covering the absence of co vice-captain Caleb Serong (calf).

"We don't rely on those three guys to have great games for us every week to be able to put out a performance, and something that we're building really strongly is asking the same amount off everyone," Treacy said.

"We feel that that's just been as strong across our 23 every week as it has been … there's still plenty of room for us to grow, I believe."