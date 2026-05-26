Hugh McCluggage during the round 23 match between Fremantle and Brisbane at Optus Stadium, August 15, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

THERE has been movement at the top of the ladder as Fremantle leads the competition for the first time in more than a decade, while Geelong and Hawthorn have tightened their grip on a top-four spot.

St Kilda will be out to knock the Hawks off their perch as the two sides open round 12 on Thursday, before Carlton aims to maintain its momentum against the Cats the following night.

Brisbane needs to get its campaign back on track in a crunch clash with the Dockers on Saturday, while Essendon begins a new era on the road against an improving West Coast on Sunday.

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Here is who and what to look out for across round 12 as Adelaide, Gold Coast, North Melbourne and Port Adelaide have a bye.

St Kilda v Hawthorn, Marvel Stadium

Thursday, May 28, 7.30pm AEST

Last time: Hawthorn 14.10 (94) d St Kilda 10.14 (74), R17 2025

What it means

St Kilda (5-6) continues to tease as it challenges the leading sides but is yet to beat a team currently sitting above it on the ladder after failing to keep pace with Fremantle in the final term. The Saints have another opportunity to target a big scalp as they face the Hawks and can turn to a strength at the coalface as the heat rises after only being beaten once for clearances this year.

Hawthorn (7-1-3) got its campaign back on track after three winless games when shaking off wayward kicking for goal to hang on against Adelaide in Launceston. The Hawks extended their winning streak at their home away from home while they are also well down the path to turning Docklands into a fortress with seven victories in a row since being beaten by the Saints at the venue in 2023.

Game shapers

Jack Sinclair continues to provide plenty of drive from defence even in the absence of injured star Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera as the Saints aim to bridge the gap to the top sides. The 31-year-old two-time All-Australian is among the most consistent half-backs in the game with no fewer than 23 disposals this year, while he averages career-highs of 29.4 touches and 5.1 rebounds a game.

Blake Hardwick showed he remains among the most versatile players in the game as he answered the call to make the switch from defence to attack with red-hot key forward Jack Gunston sidelined. The 29-year-old has made his name as a lockdown defender after first impressing Hawks recruiters as a forward, but grasped his opportunity with four goals against the Crows.

Early tip: Hawthorn by 11 points

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Carlton v Geelong, MCG

Friday, May 29, 7.40pm AEST

Last time: Carlton 14.10 (94) d Geelong 12.4 (76), R7 2025

What it means

Carlton (3-8) has turned its form around faster than even the most passionate fans could have hoped for when making it two wins in as many games under interim coach Josh Fraser. The Blues piled on their biggest score of the season while holding the Power to their lowest, and can maintain the momentum against a Cats outfit they have beaten three times in their past four matches since 2023.

Geelong (8-3) has responded to its shock loss to Port Adelaide in emphatic fashion with four commanding victories as it has passed triple figures in each game and scored an average 120 points. The Cats withstood a challenge from the Swans before running away in the final term and have now beaten the only two teams sitting above them as well as the reigning premiers on their return to form.

Game shapers

Jagga Smith has relished the extra responsibility that has been placed on his young shoulders since being backed by the new regime at the Blues to make more of an impact from the engine room. The 20-year-old tore apart the Power with 27 disposals, four clearances and a whopping 15 score involvements that did his Rising Star award chances no harm with the promise of better to come.

Bailey Smith has become one of the leading ball magnets in the game since joining the Cats ahead of last season but outdid even himself in the third term against the Swans. The tireless midfielder gathered 18 disposals, seven score involvements and a goal as his side held off the ladder leaders, but it is Smith’s consistency and high standards that put him right in Brownlow Medal calculations.

Early tip: Geelong by 23 points

Jagga Smith during the round 11 match between Port Adelaide and Carlton at Adelaide Oval, May 23, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Sydney v Richmond, SCG

Saturday, May 30, 1.15pm AEST

Last time: Sydney 11.14 (80) d Richmond 4.12 (36), R13 2025

What it means

Sydney (9-2) has lost its grip on top spot after being outwitted by Geelong to cap a four-week stretch where teams have aimed to block the corridor and stem the tide of the Swans’ forward-handball game. The Swans have an opportunity to fine-tune their ball movement against the undermanned Tigers and should appreciate being back on home soil where they have won eight of their past nine.

Richmond (2-9) should still be riding high after putting aside its own injury crisis to pull off a stirring win over Essendon and climb off the bottom rung of the ladder. The Tigers will be wary of crashing back to earth against a Swans outfit on the rebound and at a venue where the club has won only once in their past 10 matches in a horror streak that stretches back 20 years.

Game shapers

Charlie Curnow has endured a rollercoaster first season at the Swans with 23 goals in 10 matches even as he has failed to make the most of his side’s regular midfield dominance and silver service. The 29-year-old has kicked only four majors in three games since a seven-goal bag against the Dogs but should be licking his lips at the prospect of filling his boots against the hobbled Tigers defence.

Patrick Retschko became perhaps the most unheralded trade in recent memory as he moved from the Cats to the Tigers for pick No.99 on deadline day last year. The 20-year-old showed that he belongs on a big stage as he shone bright in his Dreamtime at the ‘G debut with 27 disposals, nine score involvements and six intercepts, and went within one vote of claiming the Yiooken Award ahead of earning the round 11 Rising Star nomination.

Early tip: Sydney by 41 points

Charlie Curnow during the round 10 match between Sydney and Collingwood at SCG, May 15, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Brisbane v Fremantle, Gabba

Saturday, May 30, 4.15pm AEST

Last time: Brisbane 15.11 (101) d Fremantle 5.14 (44), R23 2025

What it means

Brisbane (6-5) set alarm bells ringing when it was blown away by Greater Western Sydney’s record-breaking blitz with as much concern over being hammered at the coalface as on the scoreboard. The Lions encountered speed bumps on their way to each of the past three Grand Finals but need to lift their pressure and tackling intensity – where they rank last – just to stay in touch with the top six.

Fremantle (10-1) rewrote the record books as its victory over St Kilda made it 10 wins on the bounce for the first time in club history, while it also climbed into top spot for the first time since being minor premiers in 2015. The Dockers should be targeting a top-two finish but still have boxes to tick off on the road, including against the Lions at the Gabba where they have lost four in a row across a decade.

Game shapers

Will Ashcroft has earned the right to be lauded as one of the brightest prospects in the game with a pair of Norm Smith Medals to go with his two premierships. But the 22-year-old is enduring the first form slump of his career as even his reasonable number of possessions are coming with little impact at a time when the Lions need the young gun to start taking command of their midfield.

Murphy Reid plays the game in a flow state that few can match while his vision, skill and high-impact possessions have him right in the frame for an All-Australian blazer in his second season. The 19-year-old booted 25 goals as mostly a half-forward last year, but has shown with a career-high 30 disposals in back-to-back games that he can cause even more damage from the midfield.

Early tip: Brisbane by eight points

Murphy Reid during the round 11 match between Fremantle and St Kilda at Optus Stadium May 22, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Western Bulldogs v Collingwood, Marvel Stadium

Saturday, May 30, 7.35pm AEST

Last time: Collingwood 10.16 (76) d Western Bulldogs 10.10 (70), R2 2025

What it means

Western Bulldogs (6-5) breathed fresh life into its season as it hung on to cool a red-hot Melbourne and claim just its second win in seven matches. The Dogs are still suffering from a lengthy injury list and have had cracks start to appear in their home fortress with three straight defeats at the venue, but can ill-afford too many more slip-ups against sides sitting around them like the Magpies.

Collingwood (5-1-5) did what it needed to do against West Coast to celebrate Scott Pendlebury’s record-breaking game in style and reaffirm that it can handle the sides sitting around or below it on the ladder. The Magpies might not visit Docklands too often but tend to find success when they do and have won their past five matches at the venue since losing to the Dogs in 2024.

Game shapers

Ed Richards has had an indifferent season after earning a first All-Australian blazer last year but bounced back to form with 30 disposals, 10 clearances and three goals in the win over the Demons. The 26-year-old speedster adds a spark to the Dogs’ midfield, while his impact in the forward half continues to grow whether delivering the ball inside 50 or finding space within sight of goal.

Jack Crisp remains an ever-present even as the Magpies are going through a period of transition as they look to regenerate their midfield and deal with a mounting injury list. The 32-year-old has stepped into the onball brigade more often and shouldered extra responsibility in recent weeks, and was critical to the Pies getting over the line against the Eagles with 28 disposals, six clearances and eight tackles.

Early tip: Collingwood by 14 points

Ed Richards celebrates after scoring a goal during the round 11 match between Western Bulldogs and Narrm (Melbourne) at Marvel Stadium, on May 24, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Melbourne v Greater Western Sydney, TIO Traeger Park

Sunday, May 31, 2.45pm ACST

Last time: Greater Western Sydney 11.11 (77) d Melbourne 11.8 (74), R1 2025

What it means

Melbourne (7-4) missed an opportunity to climb into the top four when it failed to make the most of its chances in the dying stages against the Western Bulldogs. The Demons might have lost some of their momentum but will now be out to turn around their form at a home away from home where they have lost their past three matches, including unravelling in a nailbiter against the Giants in 2023.

Greater Western Sydney (5-6) reignited its flickering finals hopes with a record-breaking 14-goal third-term avalanche that blew away Brisbane and set up a much-needed victory. The Giants are yet to win two games in a row this season, but have won their past three matches against the Demons by a combined seven points including a thriller in their only game in Alice Springs in 2023.

Game shapers

Kade Chandler has been one of the main beneficiaries of the Demons’ midfield refresh as he embraces more of a hybrid role with his time mixed between playing in the engine room and across the forward line. The 26-year-old has been putting together a career-best season as he averages 16.3 disposals and has booted 13 goals to leave his signature for the coming years highly sought after.

Clayton Oliver has made the most of stepping out of the spotlight with a switch from the Demons to the Giants last year as he quietly returns to his ball-winning best and leads the competition for total clearances this season. The three-time All-Australian is averaging 31.7 disposals and 8.5 clearances a game as he becomes a key to the Giants’ hopes of a run toward finals in his first year at the club.

Early tip: Melbourne by seven points

Clayton Oliver celebrates a goal during GWS' win over Hawthorn in Opening Round, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

West Coast v Essendon, Optus Stadium

Sunday, May 31, 5.20pm AWST

Last time: Essendon 11.11 (77) d West Coast 11.9 (75), R6 2025

What it means

West Coast (3-8) did enough to give Collingwood a scare in Scott Pendlebury’s milestone match and take something from a rare opportunity to play in front of a huge crowd at the MCG. The Eagles can now aim to regain the momentum from their victory when hosting the Giants two weeks ago, but will be wary of letting their guard down again as they did when stunned by the Tigers on home soil.

Essendon (1-10) has seen its horror season go from bad to worse as a listless defeat to an injury-riddled Richmond leaves it with only one win in the past year and in bottom place on the ladder. The latest loss was enough for the Bombers as they moved on coach Brad Scott and now face their own mounting injury concerns alongside growing fears for a second wooden spoon since 1933.

Game shapers

Bailey Williams has hit a rich vein of form since being recalled to take on the lead ruck role with the Eagles in round five, but reached new heights during the past two weeks. The spring-heeled 26-year-old has averaged 18 disposals, 9.5 clearances and 34.5 hitouts while also booting three goals, with his influence at stoppages and ability to push forward being a key to the side’s improved performances.

Darcy Parish has been a shining light for the Bombers in recent weeks as the ball magnet puts a frustrating run with injury behind him to rediscover something resembling his best form. The 28-year-old amassed 41 disposals and nine clearances to claim the Yiooken Award, even as his side lost to the Tigers in the Dreamtime at the ‘G clash and has been decimated by injury in their midfield.

Early tip: West Coast by 13 points