Calvin, Roy and Warnie consider the trade options for round six

Archie Roberts celebrates a goal during round five, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

GATHER Round was a lot of fun with plenty of great Fantasy scores pumped out, but also some issues for coaches to attend to.

From the highs of Archie Roberts scoring 164 and his teammate Jacob Farrow posting 102 to have back-to-back Fantasy tons to injuries to popular players Dayne Zorko, Connor Budarick and Deven Robertson, it was a round that had it all.

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The question is who are the best selections ahead of this week?

It may not be too late to grab Farrow, even at $517k, but Roberts is the one with Essendon’s game plan. The win may mean they stick with the high possession style that saw him take 15 marks.

Angus Anderson at $285k is the downgrade option for the midfield bench after scoring 92.

The Traders discuss the new dual-position players (plus Oskar Baker creating history!), plenty of trade options across the lines where value can be found and answer your questions in the latest episode of the Official AFL Fantasy Podcast.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Episode guide

1:00 - The Traders' round five scores.

5:45 - Last week's moves and the Crypto.com Trades of the Week.

8:00 - Cash Cow of the Year votes.

9:55 - News of the week.

14:30 - Tag watch.

17:00 - New dual-position players and the first triple.

24:00 - Archie Roberts v Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera.

27:30 - Is Angus Anderson a must-have?

32:30 - Reviewing the ruck decisions.

36:00 - Is it time to grab Izak Rankine?

38:30 - Most traded and The Traders' early moves.

40:30 - Questions from social media - follow @AFLFantasy on X, @aflfantasy on Instagram and like the Official AFL Fantasy Facebook page.

Get expert advice from The Traders during the season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on X and Instagram and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.