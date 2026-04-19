Richmond and North Melbourne players compete for the ball during the round 23 match at Ninja Stadium on August 17, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

NORTH Melbourne will be eyeing its fourth win of the season when it hosts struggling Richmond.

The Roos (3-2) put in one of their more impressive displays of the season as they gave reigning premier Brisbane a huge scare before it finally ran out of steam.

KANGAROOS v TIGERS Follow it LIVE

North has benefited from a relatively kind draw to start its campaign but after a lean six years will be desperate to build on some early wins when facing the bottom-placed Tigers, especially with a much tougher run to come.

Richmond (0-5) has seen its promising first-up performance against Carlton fade in the rearview mirror as it has since suffered four defeats by an average 57 points.

The Tigers have reason to be concerned by the mounting defeats but might be more worried by an inability to get enough of their young talent on the field before what looms as one of their more winnable games of the season.

The Roos have recalled first-round pick Lachy Dovaston in place of Zac Banch, while Richmond has managed out Jacob Hopper and dropped three others, while recalling Samson Ryan and handing an AFL debut to Patrick Retschko.

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Brisbane is hitting form ahead of a trip to the MCG to take on Melbourne in Lachie Neale's 300th AFL game.

Melbourne (3-2) had built up much goodwill by playing with renewed dash and dare and securing upset victories over the likes of Gold Coast.

DEMONS v LIONS Follow it LIVE

But the Demons were soon reminded that there is still much work to be done as they failed to show up against the under-siege Bombers and suffered a humiliating defeat before they face a tougher test against the reigning premiers.

Brisbane (3-2) has quickly silenced any doubters with three controlled victories in a row after starting the season with back-to-back defeats.

The Lions had to turn to their trademark intensity and command of the ball to stare down a somewhat surprising challenge from the Kangaroos, as the two-time reigning premiers are reminded that they are currently the most prized of all scalps.

Former St Kilda ruck Max Heath will make his Demons debut, joining Xavier Taylor and Matthew Jefferson in the team, while Xavier Lindsay (managed) and Tom McDonald (omitted) are among four outs.

The Lions have lost Dayne Zorko, replaced by returning defender Noah Answerth.

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The Western Derby between West Coast and Fremantle takes centre stage in the final game of the round.

West Coast (2-3) has been handed a harsh reality check in back-to-back defeats to frontrunners Sydney and Geelong but should not lose sight of the progress it showed in a promising start to the campaign.

EAGLES v DOCKERS Follow it LIVE

The Eagles have paid a price, in the short-term at least, for backing a young midfield that should continue to learn from another stern test as they aim to upset their local rivals.

Fremantle (4-1) has been humming with a powerful engine room and formidable key pillars at either end but had to do it the hard way to snatch victory in a slog against Collingwood.

The Dockers will hope to have a more polished game up and running when back on their home deck while aiming to pile more misery on their cross-town rivals that they have beaten in eight of the past nine Western derbies.

Hayden Young returns after injury and is joined by premiership Magpie Mason Cox and Michael Frederick. Injured duo Jaeger O'Meara (face) and Sean Darcy (concussion) are among the outs.

The Eagles regain veterans Elliot Yeo and Jamie Cripps, and mature-age rookie Milan Murdock while Matt Owies (omitted) is out alongside injured pair Deven Robertson (knee) and Jack Graham (shoulder).