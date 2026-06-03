Geelong's Brad Close and Adelaide's Taylor Walker. Pictures: AFL Photos

GEELONG has omitted premiership player Brad Close again, recalling Jack Bowes among three changes for Thursday night's clash against Adelaide.

In-form half-back Lawson Humphries will also miss the game against the Crows due to an ankle issue, while ruck Mitch Edwards has been managed.

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The home side is as expected, with veteran Taylor Walker returning alongside debutant Hugo Hall-Kahan, replacing star pair Izak Rankine (calf) and Riley Thilthorpe (suspension).

Bowes has been recalled by the Cats after strong VFL form, joining Jack Martin and Ollie Wiltshire in earning a spot.

Close has been omitted for the second time this year against the Crows having also missed the round three clash between the two clubs, which was a move to get him back to full fitness.

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Crows’ horror record against Geelong, mid-season draftee to debut

Chad Wingard and Nat Edwards discuss the Crows’ horror record against the Cats, how Adelaide can amend for the Round 3 loss earlier in the season and the mid-season recruit making his debut just a week after joining the club.

The half-forward was also managed in round six but has played every game since then.

Hall-Kahan's debut will come a little more than a week after he was picked up by the Crows in the Telstra Mid-Season Rookie Draft.

Formerly on Sydney's list, the 22-year-old has made the switch from forward to running defender and averaged 27.7 disposals for Williamstown in the VFL this year before being drafted.

24:47

The Round Ahead: Honouring Neale, why superstar is the AFL's best player and 'the gap is widening'

Nat Edwards and Chad Wingard preview all the games and the biggest storylines ahead of Round 13

THURSDAY, JUNE 4

Adelaide v Geelong at Adelaide Oval, 7pm ACST

ADELAIDE

In: T.Walker, H.Hall-Kahan
Out: R.Thilthorpe (suspension), I.Rankine (calf)

GEELONG

In: J.Martin, J.Bowes, O.Wiltshire
Out: L.Humphries (ankle), B.Close (omitted), M.Edwards (managed)