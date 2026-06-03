The teams are in for Thursday night's clash between Adelaide and Geelong at Adelaide Oval

Geelong's Brad Close and Adelaide's Taylor Walker. Pictures: AFL Photos

GEELONG has omitted premiership player Brad Close again, recalling Jack Bowes among three changes for Thursday night's clash against Adelaide.

In-form half-back Lawson Humphries will also miss the game against the Crows due to an ankle issue, while ruck Mitch Edwards has been managed.

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The home side is as expected, with veteran Taylor Walker returning alongside debutant Hugo Hall-Kahan, replacing star pair Izak Rankine (calf) and Riley Thilthorpe (suspension).

Bowes has been recalled by the Cats after strong VFL form, joining Jack Martin and Ollie Wiltshire in earning a spot.

Close has been omitted for the second time this year against the Crows having also missed the round three clash between the two clubs, which was a move to get him back to full fitness.

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The half-forward was also managed in round six but has played every game since then.

Hall-Kahan's debut will come a little more than a week after he was picked up by the Crows in the Telstra Mid-Season Rookie Draft.

Formerly on Sydney's list, the 22-year-old has made the switch from forward to running defender and averaged 27.7 disposals for Williamstown in the VFL this year before being drafted.

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THURSDAY, JUNE 4

Adelaide v Geelong at Adelaide Oval, 7pm ACST

ADELAIDE

In: T.Walker, H.Hall-Kahan

Out: R.Thilthorpe (suspension), I.Rankine (calf)

GEELONG

In: J.Martin, J.Bowes, O.Wiltshire

Out: L.Humphries (ankle), B.Close (omitted), M.Edwards (managed)