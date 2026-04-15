FORMER Port Adelaide and Hawthorn great Chad Wingard and his The Round Ahead co-host Nat Edwards have jumped into a four-way share of the lead after picking eight winners last week.
This week looks relatively easy for our experts - on paper, at least - with seven games all favoured to go only one way.
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Thursday night's battle between arch rivals Carlton and Collingwood is set to be close, while Sarah Black is the only tipster picking the Western Bulldogs in their clash against Geelong.
Check out the R6 tips below, and don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App. The Official AFL Tipping App is free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.
NAT EDWARDS
Carlton - five points
Geelong
Sydney
Gold Coast
Hawthorn
Adelaide
North Melbourne
Brisbane
Fremantle
Last week: 8
Total: 32
JOEL PETERSON
Carlton - 11 points
Geelong
Sydney
Gold Coast
Hawthorn
Adelaide
North Melbourne
Brisbane
Fremantle
Last week: 7
Total: 32
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Collingwood - 12 points
Geelong
Sydney
Gold Coast
Hawthorn
Adelaide
North Melbourne
Brisbane
Fremantle
Last week: 7
Total: 32
CHAD WINGARD
Collingwood - 22 points
Geelong
Sydney
Gold Coast
Hawthorn
Adelaide
North Melbourne
Brisbane
Fremantle
Last week: 8
Total: 32
DAMIAN BARRETT
Collingwood - three points
Geelong
Sydney
Gold Coast
Hawthorn
Adelaide
North Melbourne
Brisbane
Fremantle
Last week: 7
Total: 31
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Collingwood - 29 points
Geelong
Sydney
Gold Coast
Hawthorn
Adelaide
North Melbourne
Brisbane
Fremantle
Last week: 8
Total: 31
SARAH BLACK
Collingwood - 15 points
Western Bulldogs
Sydney
Gold Coast
Hawthorn
Adelaide
North Melbourne
Brisbane
Fremantle
Last week: 7
Total: 31
MATTHEW LLOYD
Collingwood - eight points
Geelong
Sydney
Gold Coast
Hawthorn
Adelaide
North Melbourne
Brisbane
Fremantle
Last week: 8
Total: 31
CALLUM TWOMEY
Collingwood - 19 points
Geelong
Sydney
Gold Coast
Hawthorn
Adelaide
North Melbourne
Brisbane
Fremantle
Last week: 6
Total: 30
MICHAEL WHITING
Collingwood - 13 points
Geelong
Sydney
Gold Coast
Hawthorn
Adelaide
North Melbourne
Brisbane
Fremantle
Last week: 7
Total: 30
GEMMA BASTIANI
Carlton - two points
Geelong
Sydney
Gold Coast
Hawthorn
Adelaide
North Melbourne
Brisbane
Fremantle
Last week: 6
Total: 29
JOSH GABELICH
Collingwood - 10 points
Geelong
Sydney
Gold Coast
Hawthorn
Adelaide
North Melbourne
Brisbane
Fremantle
Last week: 8
Total: 29
TOTALS
Carlton 3-9 Collingwood
Geelong 11-1 Western Bulldogs
Sydney 12-0 Greater Western Sydney
Gold Coast 12-0 Essendon
Hawthorn 12-0 Port Adelaide
Adelaide 12-0 St Kilda
North Melbourne 12-0 Richmond
Melbourne 0-12 Brisbane
West Coast 0-12 Fremantle