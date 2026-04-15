Our footy experts have made the call on round six

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FORMER Port Adelaide and Hawthorn great Chad Wingard and his The Round Ahead co-host Nat Edwards have jumped into a four-way share of the lead after picking eight winners last week.

This week looks relatively easy for our experts - on paper, at least - with seven games all favoured to go only one way.

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Thursday night's battle between arch rivals Carlton and Collingwood is set to be close, while Sarah Black is the only tipster picking the Western Bulldogs in their clash against Geelong.

Check out the R6 tips below, and don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App. The Official AFL Tipping App is free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

NAT EDWARDS

Carlton - five points

Geelong

Sydney

Gold Coast

Hawthorn

Adelaide

North Melbourne

Brisbane

Fremantle

Last week: 8

Total: 32

JOEL PETERSON

Carlton - 11 points

Geelong

Sydney

Gold Coast

Hawthorn

Adelaide

North Melbourne

Brisbane

Fremantle

Last week: 7

Total: 32

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Collingwood - 12 points

Geelong

Sydney

Gold Coast

Hawthorn

Adelaide

North Melbourne

Brisbane

Fremantle

Last week: 7

Total: 32

CHAD WINGARD

Collingwood - 22 points

Geelong

Sydney

Gold Coast

Hawthorn

Adelaide

North Melbourne

Brisbane

Fremantle

Last week: 8

Total: 32

DAMIAN BARRETT

Collingwood - three points

Geelong

Sydney

Gold Coast

Hawthorn

Adelaide

North Melbourne

Brisbane

Fremantle

Last week: 7

Total: 31

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Collingwood - 29 points

Geelong

Sydney

Gold Coast

Hawthorn

Adelaide

North Melbourne

Brisbane

Fremantle

Last week: 8

Total: 31

SARAH BLACK

Collingwood - 15 points

Western Bulldogs

Sydney

Gold Coast

Hawthorn

Adelaide

North Melbourne

Brisbane

Fremantle

Last week: 7

Total: 31

MATTHEW LLOYD

Collingwood - eight points

Geelong

Sydney

Gold Coast

Hawthorn

Adelaide

North Melbourne

Brisbane

Fremantle

Last week: 8

Total: 31

CALLUM TWOMEY

Collingwood - 19 points

Geelong

Sydney

Gold Coast

Hawthorn

Adelaide

North Melbourne

Brisbane

Fremantle

Last week: 6

Total: 30

MICHAEL WHITING

Collingwood - 13 points

Geelong

Sydney

Gold Coast

Hawthorn

Adelaide

North Melbourne

Brisbane

Fremantle

Last week: 7

Total: 30

GEMMA BASTIANI

Carlton - two points

Geelong

Sydney

Gold Coast

Hawthorn

Adelaide

North Melbourne

Brisbane

Fremantle

Last week: 6

Total: 29

JOSH GABELICH

Collingwood - 10 points

Geelong

Sydney

Gold Coast

Hawthorn

Adelaide

North Melbourne

Brisbane

Fremantle

Last week: 8

Total: 29

TOTALS

Carlton 3-9 Collingwood

Geelong 11-1 Western Bulldogs

Sydney 12-0 Greater Western Sydney

Gold Coast 12-0 Essendon

Hawthorn 12-0 Port Adelaide

Adelaide 12-0 St Kilda

North Melbourne 12-0 Richmond

Melbourne 0-12 Brisbane

West Coast 0-12 Fremantle