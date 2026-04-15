Play AFL Tipping in 2026

FORMER Port Adelaide and Hawthorn great Chad Wingard and his The Round Ahead co-host Nat Edwards have jumped into a four-way share of the lead after picking eight winners last week.

This week looks relatively easy for our experts - on paper, at least - with seven games all favoured to go only one way.

>> Win $25,000 in the official AFL Tipping comp! Sign up NOW

Thursday night's battle between arch rivals Carlton and Collingwood is set to be close, while Sarah Black is the only tipster picking the Western Bulldogs in their clash against Geelong.

Check out the R6 tips below, and don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App. The Official AFL Tipping App is free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

NAT EDWARDS

Carlton - five points
Geelong
Sydney
Gold Coast
Hawthorn
Adelaide
North Melbourne
Brisbane
Fremantle

Last week: 8
Total: 32

JOEL PETERSON

Carlton - 11 points
Geelong
Sydney
Gold Coast
Hawthorn
Adelaide
North Melbourne
Brisbane
Fremantle

Last week: 7
Total: 32

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Collingwood - 12 points
Geelong
Sydney
Gold Coast
Hawthorn
Adelaide
North Melbourne
Brisbane
Fremantle

Last week: 7
Total: 32

CHAD WINGARD

Collingwood - 22 points
Geelong
Sydney
Gold Coast
Hawthorn
Adelaide
North Melbourne
Brisbane
Fremantle

Last week: 8
Total: 32

DAMIAN BARRETT

Collingwood - three points
Geelong
Sydney
Gold Coast
Hawthorn
Adelaide
North Melbourne
Brisbane
Fremantle

Last week: 7
Total: 31

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Collingwood - 29 points
Geelong
Sydney
Gold Coast
Hawthorn
Adelaide
North Melbourne
Brisbane
Fremantle

Last week: 8
Total: 31

SARAH BLACK

Collingwood - 15 points
Western Bulldogs
Sydney
Gold Coast
Hawthorn
Adelaide
North Melbourne
Brisbane
Fremantle

Last week: 7
Total: 31

MATTHEW LLOYD

Collingwood - eight points
Geelong
Sydney
Gold Coast
Hawthorn
Adelaide
North Melbourne
Brisbane
Fremantle

Last week: 8
Total: 31

CALLUM TWOMEY

Collingwood - 19 points
Geelong
Sydney
Gold Coast
Hawthorn
Adelaide
North Melbourne
Brisbane
Fremantle

Last week: 6
Total: 30

MICHAEL WHITING

Collingwood - 13 points
Geelong
Sydney
Gold Coast
Hawthorn
Adelaide
North Melbourne
Brisbane
Fremantle

Last week: 7
Total: 30

GEMMA BASTIANI

Carlton - two points
Geelong
Sydney
Gold Coast
Hawthorn
Adelaide
North Melbourne
Brisbane
Fremantle

Last week: 6
Total: 29

JOSH GABELICH

Collingwood - 10 points
Geelong
Sydney
Gold Coast
Hawthorn
Adelaide
North Melbourne
Brisbane
Fremantle

Last week: 8
Total: 29

TOTALS

Carlton 3-9 Collingwood
Geelong 11-1 Western Bulldogs
Sydney 12-0 Greater Western Sydney
Gold Coast 12-0 Essendon
Hawthorn 12-0 Port Adelaide
Adelaide 12-0 St Kilda
North Melbourne 12-0 Richmond
Melbourne 0-12 Brisbane
West Coast 0-12 Fremantle