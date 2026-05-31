The Eagles have proven too good for the Bombers

Harley Reid celebrates a goal during West Coast's clash against Essendon in round 12, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast has capped a month of massive improvement with a commanding 30-point win against an undermanned Essendon, overpowering the Bombers at Optus Stadium in the first match of rival coach Dean Solomon's caretaker stint.

Just four games since losing as favourites to a decimated Richmond at home, the Eagles this time took care of business when they were expected to, winning 12.13 (85) to 8.7 (55) in windy and slippery conditions.

EAGLES v BOMBERS Full match coverage and stats

They controlled Sunday's contest for long periods and booted eight unanswered goals either side of half-time to build a 53-point lead, with Essendon kicking the last three goals of the game to trim the final margin.

The impressive performance franked a run of form for the Eagles that started late against Melbourne a month ago, continuing with a win against Greater Western Sydney, a narrow loss against Collingwood at the MCG, and Sunday's WA Day-eve win, which was the biggest of the club's five under second-year coach Andrew McQualter.

With matches to come against Port Adelaide and North Melbourne at Optus Stadium before their bye, the 4-8 Eagles have quickly put themselves in position to have a successful rebuilding season as their stars deliver.

Midfield gun Harley Reid was a star on Sunday night, playing with trademark physicality and finishing with 24 disposals and nine score involvements, lifting when the Bombers challenged early.

Key defender Reuben Ginbey was outstanding in his match-up on Nate Caddy and enhanced his All-Australian prospects, while midfielder Tim Kelly was key to the Eagles' ball movement with a team-high 28 disposals.

Half-forward Milan Murdock and tall target Jake Waterman each kicked three goals, with prized No.1 pick Willem Duursma putting his tricks on show with 25 disposals, six inside 50s and a goal.

For the Bombers, who were already forced into five changes as their injury list swelled to 16 players, there was more damage as key forward Archie May suffered a dislocated shoulder.

More to come

WEST COAST 2.5 5.6 10.10 12.13 (85)

ESSENDON 0.1 2.4 4.5 8.7 (55)

GOALS

West Coast: Waterman 3, Murdock 3, B.Williams, Shanahan, Reid, McCarthy, Johnston, Duursma

Essendon: Day-Wicks 2, Caddy 2, Merrett, McKay, Edwards, Cox