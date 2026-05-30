Check out all the best players from this weekend's VFL, SANFL and WAFL action

L-R: Jack Bowes, Caleb May, Cooper Lord. Pictures: AFL Photos, Western Bulldogs FC

STATE Leagues around the country are in action for 2026, and we'll bring you a wrap of all the action.

Check out how your team fared in the VFL, WAFL and SANFL this weekend.

>> CHECK OUT THE VFL FIXTURE OR VFLW FIXTURE TO STREAM LIVE GAMES

State league affiliate: Adelaide (SANFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Brisbane (VFL)

This weekend: Brisbane v Frankston at Brighton Homes Arena, Sunday May 31, 11.05am AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Brisbane's clash

State league affiliate: Carlton (VFL)

This weekend: Carlton v Geelong at Ikon Park, Saturday May 30, 12.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Carlton's clash

After a forced break due to concussion, Cooper Lord returned in style in Carlton’s VFL loss to Geelong on Saturday.

Lord finished with 26 disposals along with team highs in goals (three), tackles (seven) and clearances (six).

Matt Cottrell also impressed with 26 touches and eight marks, former Eagle Campbell Chesser had 22 and eight, Ben Camporeale gathered 29 disposals and Adam Saad 24.

Mid-season recruit Flynn Riley looked good in the ruck with 32 hitouts, five clearances and 15 touches, while Hudson O’Keefe helped at the ball-ups and slotted one goal in his eight disposals.

Lachie Fogarty also kicked one goal from his 15 touches and seven marks.

Former Giant Wade Derksen took eight grabs in his 16 disposals, Jordan Boyd had the ball 21 times and Zac Williams had five clearances in his 17 disposals.

Learn More 06:03

State league affiliate: Collingwood (VFL)

This weekend: Footscray v Collingwood at Mission Whitten Oval, Saturday May 30, 3.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Collingwood's clash

Collingwood rolled out its three mid-season draft picks during Saturday's loss to Footscray, just days after being selected by the club.

Former Coburg star Mitch Podhajski booted two goals in his debut for the Pies, as well as gathering 10 disposals - all kicks - and five tackles, while 204cm Harrison Coe, who arrived from Frankston, had 12 disposals and 16 hitouts.

Learn More 02:06

Defender Liam Puncher, who joined from Woodville-West Torrens in the SANFL, picked up nine touches and three marks.

Jack Buller continued his goalkicking form with another three majors, with youngster Jai Saxena adding two goals of his own from 13 touches.

Sam Swadling (15 disposals, one goal) and Iliro Smit (10 disposals, one goal, 14 hitouts) also got on the scoresheet.

Jakob Ryan was the side's best ball-winner with 32 disposals, with Lachie Sullivan gathering 29 touches along with a huge 11 tackles.

Harry DeMattia (18) and Tew Jiath (16) were also in action.

Learn More 06:02

State league affiliate: Essendon (VFL)

This weekend: Essendon v Werribee at Windy Hill, Sunday May 31, 12.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Essendon's clash

State league affiliate: Peel Thunder (WAFL)

This weekend: West Coast v Peel Thunder at Mineral Resources Park, Sunday May 31, 1.10pm AWST

State league affiliate: Geelong (VFL)

This weekend: Carlton v Geelong at Ikon Park, Saturday May 30, 12.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Geelong's clash

Jack Bowes was busy for Geelong’s VFL side in Saturday’s 50-point win over Carlton, kicking three goals from his 28 disposals, while Oli Wiltshire also kicked three goals from his 19 touches and seven marks.

Learn More 02:27

Midfielder George Stevens was the biggest ballwinner on the ground with 41 touches and six clearances.

Former Hawk James Worpel finished with 21 disposals and nine clearances, Jhye Clark also had 21 touches, and Hunter Holmes had 20 along with a team-high six tackles.

Mitch Knevitt did plenty with 17 disposals, eight marks and one goal, ruckman Joe Pike also slotting a major from his 14 disposals and 16 hitouts.

Veteran Rhys Stanley did most of the ruckwork with 28 hitouts, five clearances and 10 touches.

Young defender Lennox Hofmann took nine marks in his 19 disposals, the slightly more experienced Jed Bews had 17 touches, and Cillian Burke fed the ball out to others with 10 handballs in his 11 disposals.

State league affiliate: Gold Coast (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: GWS Giants (VFL)

This weekend: Casey Demons v Greater Western Sydney at Casey Fields, Sunday May 31, 11.05am AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Greater Western Sydney's clash

State league affiliate: Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

This weekend: St Kilda v Box Hill at RSEA Park, Saturday May 30, 2.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Box Hill's clash

Harry Morrison and Henry Hustwaite were the leading ball-winners for Box Hill in a disappointing 34-point loss to St Kilda.

Most Hawks players struggled to get into the contest, with Morrison also having seven tackles and four marks.

Defenders Noah Mraz and Bodie Ryan gathered 21 and 20 disposals, respectively, while Calsher Dear was pushed back at times, picking up 17 touches and six marks.

Sam Butler had 20 disposals, with Will McCabe and Oliver Greeves racking up 18 disposals and a goal apiece.

Jack Dalton also added his name to the scoresheet among 17 touches, with Matt LeRay (17), Finn Maginness (15, one goal) and Aidan Schubert (13) also in action.

Finn Maginness with a classy goal from the pocket 💫



🎥: Watch the Smithy’s VFL live and free on the AFL website and AFL Live Official App: https://t.co/3V9lTkSGTM pic.twitter.com/zYFhXlu7Dx — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) May 30, 2026

Matt Hill (11), Max Ramsden (10), Cody Anderson (eight, two goals) and Jaime Uhr-Henry (seven, 14 hitouts) were other AFL-listed players.

State league affiliate: Casey Demons (VFL)

This weekend: Casey Demons v Greater Western Sydney at Casey Fields, Sunday May 31, 11.05am AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Casey's clash

State league affiliate: North Melbourne (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Port Adelaide Magpies (SANFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Richmond (VFL)

This weekend: Sydney v Richmond at Tramway Oval, Saturday May 30, 10am AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Richmond's clash

Small defender Kaleb Smith is one of the very few senior-listed Tigers not to play at AFL level this year but may be given a chance after an excellent performance in Richmond's 12-point win over Sydney in the VFL on Saturday.

Smith finished with a game-high 37 disposals and seven marks, raising his hand high for promotion.

Learn More 02:30

Mid-season recruit Kye Annand enjoyed his first outing in yellow and black with 13 touches in defence.

SSP signing Tom Burton returned to the reserves and looked good with 21 disposals and nine marks.

Wingman Hugo Ralphsmith returned to action after missing over a month through a knee injury and gathered 16 disposals, while Samson Ryan (13 touches, 32 hitouts) was the only other senior Tiger in action.

State league affiliate: St Kilda (VFL)

This weekend: St Kilda v Box Hill at RSEA Park, Saturday May 30, 2.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from St Kilda's clash

Just five days after joining St Kilda via the mid-season draft, Campbell Lake kicked two goals for the Saints in their 34-point VFL win over Box Hill.

The small forward, who up until a few days ago was playing for Southport, was busy in front of the sticks while also winning plenty of his own ball with four tackles, two clearances and eight disposals.

Learn More 02:18

Out-of-favour midfielder Hugh Boxshall again pressed his case for a senior recall with a mammoth 10 clearances to go with his 24 touches and eight tackles, while Lance Collard continued his run of good form with a game-high 25 disposals.

Paddy Dow hit the scoreboard with his goal adding to 22 touches, eight marks and five tackles while Angus Hastie was busy with 20 touches.

Alex Dodson dominated in the ruck with 29 hitouts, while Liam Stocker was steady down back with 18 disposals and eight marks.

State league affiliate: Sydney (VFL)

This weekend: Sydney v Richmond at Tramway Oval, Saturday May 30, 10am AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Sydney's clash

Mature-age recruit Billy Cootee was Sydney's best in a 12-point loss to Richmond on Saturday, gathering 27 touches six tackles and a goal.

Corey Warner was also busy with 26 disposals and a match-high eight clearances, while Patrick Snell had 23 touches and eight marks.

Small forward Jess Dattoli (18 disposals) kicked one goal, as did Joel Hamling (seven).

Jevan Phillipou had 13 touches, with category B rookie Noah Chamberlain (seven) the only other senior-listed Swan in action as their injury list grows.

State league affiliate: West Coast (WAFL)

This weekend: West Coast v Peel Thunder at Mineral Resources Park, Sunday May 31, 1.10pm AWST

State league affiliate: Footscray (VFL)

This weekend: Footscray v Collingwood at Mission Whitten Oval, Saturday May 30, 3.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Footscray's clash

Mid-season draftee Caleb May made an impressive start in the red, white and blue, while Sam Davidson also played well in his return to the VFL.

The 208cm May, who was selected with pick No.9 from SANFL side West Adelaide, had 38 hitouts, 10 disposals and kicked a goal just days after joining the club.

Davidson, meanwhile, had 25 touches, three marks and four tackles after being dropped from the AFL team a fortnight ago.

Harvey Gallagher was a solid contributor the Dogs' win with a goal, 24 disposals and seven clearances, while Lachlan Carmichael gathered 22 touches.

Harvey Gallagher kicks it through just be 3qtr time! 👏



🎥: Watch the Smithy’s VFL live and free on the AFL website and AFL Live Official App: https://t.co/3V9lTkSGTM pic.twitter.com/eZK58fIo4n — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) May 30, 2026

Louis Emmett (17 disposals) and Oskar Baker (16) also got their names on the scoresheet, with Luke Kennedy getting 14, youngster Josh Dolan picking up 14 disposals and Ryan Gardner and Will Darcy both with 11.

Zac Walker had 10 touches.