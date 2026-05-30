Isaac Heeney handballs during the match between Richmond and Sydney at the MCG in round 13, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

COMING off just its second defeat of the season, Sydney will be aiming to bounce back against Richmond on Saturday.

Sydney (9-2) has lost its grip on top spot after being outwitted by Geelong to cap a four-week stretch where teams have aimed to block the corridor and stem the tide of the Swans’ forward-handball game.

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The Swans have an opportunity to fine-tune their ball movement against the undermanned Tigers and should appreciate being back on home soil where they have won eight of their past nine.

Richmond (2-9) should still be riding high after putting aside its own injury crisis to pull off a stirring win over Essendon and climb off the bottom rung of the ladder.

The Tigers will be wary of crashing back to earth against a Swans outfit on the rebound and at a venue where the club has won only once in their past 10 matches in a horror streak that stretches back 20 years.

Sydney is resting red-hot ruckman Brodie Grundy, while skipper Callum Mills, Malcolm Rosas and Tom Papley will all miss with injury.

Peter Ladhams gets his chance in Grundy's absence, Swans Academy product Harry Kyle has earned a debut, while Hayden McLean and Harry Cunningham also return.

Richmond welcomes back veteran Dion Prestia from a calf issue, with Sam Banks and Liam Fawcett also coming back into the side.

Jonty Faull (concussion) and Tom Lynch (throat) miss through injury, and Tom Burton has been omitted.

Sydney v Richmond at the SCG, 1.15pm AEST

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Yet to hit top form in 2026, Brisbane will be desperate to get back to winning ways when it hosts Fremantle at the Gabba.

Brisbane (6-5) set alarm bells ringing when it was blown away by Greater Western Sydney’s record-breaking blitz with as much concern over being hammered at the coalface as on the scoreboard.

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The Lions encountered speed bumps on their way to each of the past three Grand Finals but need to lift their pressure and tackling intensity – where they rank last – just to stay in touch with the top six.

Fremantle (10-1) rewrote the record books as its victory over St Kilda made it 10 wins on the bounce for the first time in club history, while it also climbed into top spot for the first time since being minor premiers in 2015.

The Dockers should be targeting a top-two finish but still have boxes to tick off on the road, including against the Lions at the Gabba where they have lost four in a row across a decade.

Hayden Young (concussion) has not come up for the trip across the country, although captain Alex Pearce returns from a knee issue at the expense of Oscar McDonald.

The Lions have been strengthened with the inclusions of winger Jarrod Berry (calf) and lockdown defender Noah Answerth (concussion), while first-year forward Cody Curtin has been recalled.

James Tunstill, Sam Marshall and Will McLachlan have all been omitted.

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In an important clash between two finals contenders, the Western Bulldogs host Collingwood at Marvel Stadium on Saturday night.

The Western Bulldogs (6-5) breathed fresh life into their season as they hung on to cool a red-hot Melbourne and claim just their second win in seven matches.

BULLDOGS v MAGPIES Follow it LIVE

The Dogs are still suffering from a lengthy injury list and have had cracks start to appear in their home fortress with three straight defeats at the venue, but can ill-afford too many more slip-ups against sides sitting around them like the Magpies.

Collingwood (5-1-5) did what it needed to do against West Coast to celebrate Scott Pendlebury’s record-breaking game in style and reaffirm that it can handle the sides sitting around or below it on the ladder.

The Magpies might not visit Docklands too often but tend to find success when they do and have won their past five matches at the venue since losing to the Dogs in 2024.

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Tim English returns for the Bulldogs after two weeks on the sidelines with concussion, although small forward Cody Weightman will have to wait at least another week to return from his long-term knee problem.

Luke Cleary (concussion) comes out of the Dogs' side.

Collingwood veterans Darcy Moore (hamstring) and Jamie Elliott (knee) miss through injury, as does Will Hayes (shoulder), while Charlie West has been omitted.

Wil Parker, Harvey Harrison, Tim Membrey and Angus Anderson come into the Magpies' side.