WE'RE nearly at the halfway mark of the 2026 Toyota AFL Premiership Season and we've seen more than enough footy to pass judgement on the pre-season predictions from AFL.com.au's expert team of reporters.
Who nailed it? Whose tips are filled with shockers? And which reporter's predicted ladder is closest to the mark?
We asked our team to look back at their tips and pick out their best and worst pre-season predictions. Check out their verdicts below...
DAMIAN BARRETT
Best tip
Long way to go obviously, but going into round 12, I'd managed to jag nine of the top 10 on the ladder. And very comfortable with my then-longshot tip of the Dockers for the flag, for Murphy Reid to be All-Australian in just his second season and for the Cats to get back to a GF.
Worst tip
The Chad for the Brownlow. He's been good, The Chad, in a team which has lost just two matches. But nowhere near 2022-25 Chad. Come on, Chad. Liiiiifft. You're still my favourite, but Murphy Reid is closing the distance, Chautauqua-like!
Barrett's pre-season tips
Premier: Fremantle
Runner-up: Geelong
Wooden spoon: West Coast
Moving up: Sydney
Set to fall: Adelaide
Club under the most pressure (and why): St Kilda. You can't spend that much money on players from other clubs and not reach finals
Will the big-spending Saints win a final?: No
Brownlow Medal: Chad Warner
Coleman Medal: Mitch Georgiades
AFL Rising Star: Daniel Annable
Recruit of the year: Will Hayward
Surprise All-Australian: Murphy Reid
Who should headline the Grand Final entertainment?: Icehouse and Def Leppard
Headline you'll see: Merrett wants out
Headline you won't see: North Melbourne: We gave 'Clarko' too much power
Big call: Nick Daicos to place, but not win, in a fourth consecutive Brownlow
Barrett's ladder prediction
1. Fremantle
2. Geelong
3. Brisbane
4. Collingwood
5. Sydney
6. Gold Coast
7. Hawthorn
8. Adelaide
9. Carlton
10. Western Bulldogs
11. Port Adelaide
12. St Kilda
13. Greater Western Sydney
14. Melbourne
15. Essendon
16. North Melbourne
17. Richmond
18. West Coast
GEMMA BASTIANI
Best tip
New Sun Christian Petracca started his season with a bang back in Opening Round, recording 34 disposals, three goals, and six clearances. Despite missing two matches through injury, Petracca's influence on Gold Coast cannot be questioned. Even in a recent shaky patch, it is Petracca who has been a picture of consistency, with 15 goals across his nine games, and an average of 26.3 disposals and 6.4 clearances.
Worst tip
Deciding this would be the year that the Blues would rise again on the back of Jagga Smith was clearly a blunder of all blunders. Smith has been impressive, as has fellow young gun Harry Dean, but the Blues have gone from bad to worse, with an early coach sacking to boot. Whoops.
Bastiani's pre-season tips
Premier: Brisbane for the three-peat repeat
Runner-up: Western Bulldogs
Wooden spoon: West Coast
Moving up: Sydney
Set to fall: GWS (the injuries will prove too hard to come back from)
Club under the most pressure (and why): St Kilda - Made all the off season moves to become a legitimate contender, now is the chance to see if it pays off
Will the big-spending Saints win a final?: No
Brownlow Medal: Marcus Bontempelli (finally)
Coleman Medal: Charlie Curnow
AFL Rising Star: Jagga Smith
Recruit of the year: Christian Petracca
Surprise All-Australian: Dan Houston
Who should headline the Grand Final entertainment?: Billie Eilish
Headline you'll see: It's not just Jagga: Carlton finally a reliable competitor across the park
Headline you won't see: Swans regret splashing out for Charlie Curnow
Big call: The Hawks will fall away due to a lack of midfield consistency
Bastiani's ladder prediction
1. Brisbane
2. Western Bulldogs
3. Sydney
4. Gold Coast
5. Geelong
6. St Kilda
7. Melbourne
8. Carlton
9. Adelaide
10. Fremantle
11. Greater Western Sydney
12. Hawthorn
13. Port Adelaide
14. Collingwood
15. Essendon
16. Richmond
17. North Melbourne
18. West Coast
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Best tip
Fremantle to challenge for the flag. The Dockers can make a case for having the best list in the competition. Put the heat on them to finally deliver and, so far, they have. Ten straight wins, outright top of the ladder, and they look the side to beat. It's Wharfie Time.
Worst tip
Melbourne to finish bottom three. Max Gawn, Kozzy Pickett and all hail the King. Should've known the Demons had too much star talent, and too many decent young pieces, to think they were any chances of dropping away so much. They look a genuine top six team, let alone a wildcard chance.
Beveridge's pre-season tips
Premier: Brisbane
Runner up: Western Bulldogs
Wooden spoon: West Coast
Moving up: Western Bulldogs
Set to fall: Collingwood
Club under the most pressure (and why): Fremantle. It has to happen eventually. One of the best, if not the very best list in the competition
Will the big-spending Saints win a final?: No
Brownlow Medal: Noah Anderson
Coleman Medal: Riley Thilthorpe
AFL Rising Star: Jagga Smith
Recruit of the year: Will Hayward
Surprise All-Australian: Lawson Humphries
Who should headline the Grand Final entertainment: Dua Lipa
Headline you'll see: More lethal than Lethal's? Lions repeat three-peat again
Headline you won't see: The Butters Ban: Fans, media agree to stop talking about Zak
Big call: The Giants make a preliminary final from 10th on the ladder
Beveridge's ladder prediction
1. Brisbane
2. Western Bulldogs
3. Fremantle
4. Gold Coast
5. Hawthorn
6. Geelong
7. Adelaide
8. Sydney
9. Collingwood
10. Greater Western Sydney
11. Carlton
12. Port Adelaide
13. St Kilda
14. Essendon
15. North Melbourne
16. Melbourne
17. Richmond
18. West Coast
SARAH BLACK
Best tip
Sydney moving up the pecking order. Wouldn't have been the only one to tip the Swans to rise in their second year under Dean Cox, but it's been a lot of fun watching the free-flowing team in full flight. Keep your eye on the all non-Vic preliminary final line-up, still on the cards.
Worst tip
Geelong set to fall. Not sure how I once again got sucked into the narrative that the Cats would finally fall off a cliff, but for seemingly the 15th year running, Chris Scott and co. have proven me wrong.
Black's pre-season tips
Premier: Brisbane
Runner-up: Gold Coast
Wooden spoon: West Coast
Moving up: Sydney
Set to fall: Geelong
Club under the most pressure (and why): North Melbourne. Alastair Clarkson is now in his fourth year, and the club has won just 20 games in the past six seasons - an average of 3.3 per year
Will the big-spending Saints win a final?: No
Brownlow Medal: Nick Daicos
Coleman Medal: Sam Darcy
AFL Rising Star: Zeke Uwland
Recruit of the year: Brody Mihocek
Surprise All-Australian: Josh Weddle
Who should headline the Grand Final entertainment?: Let's continue with the throwback acts and aim as high as possible - Queen
Headline you'll see: History repeats: Brisbane salutes for another three-peat
Headline you won't see: Wildcard winners create finals havoc
Big call: The death of Vic bias - not one Victorian side will make the preliminary final stage
Black's ladder prediction
1. Brisbane
2. Gold Coast
3. Adelaide
4. Sydney
5. Fremantle
6. Hawthorn
7. Greater Western Sydney
8. Western Bulldogs
9. Geelong
10. Collingwood
11. Carlton
12. St Kilda
13. Essendon
14. Melbourne
15. Port Adelaide
16. Richmond
17. North Melbourne
18. West Coast
NAT EDWARDS
Best tip
Wizard. I’m not saying I’m a magician, but somehow I conjured up the bold (or not so bold) prediction that Nick Watson would be a surprise All-Australian and kick 50 goals in 2026. At round 12, the Wizard has been casting all kinds of spells and has 30 goals to his name. Not to mention he is a lock in most mid-season All-Australian teams.
Worst tip
Once again, I have fallen into the Gold Coast trap. For years in our crystal ball predictions, we’d get asked if this was the year the Suns FINALLY made finals. Every year, I would get sucked in and say yes, only to get burned instantly. Well last year, I said no, and what do you think happened? Yes, they made finals and even bloody won one. So I upped the ante in 2026. Runner-up, my crystal ball said. Clearly it was a dud. And while I’m at, I had Brisbane as premier. Both look a long way off those predictions, so it’s back to the drawing board.
Edwards' pre-season tips
Premier: Brisbane
Runner-up: Gold Coast
Wooden spoon: West Coast
Moving up: Sydney Swans
Set to fall: Greater Western Sydney
Club under the most pressure (and why): St Kilda - with all the big off-season moves, this club needs to make finals in 2026.
Will the big-spending Saints win a final?: No
Brownlow Medal: Nick Daicos
Coleman Medal: Charlie Curnow
AFL Rising Star: Jagga Smith
Recruit of the year: Charlie Curnow
Surprise All-Australian: Nick Watson
Who should headline the Grand Final entertainment?: HUNTR/X … the whole MCG belting out Golden or Soda Pop. What more could you want?
Headline you'll see: Butters: The AFL's new $2 million-man
Headline you won't see: Premiership hangover hits Lions hard
Big call: Nick Watson to kick 50 goals in 2026
Edwards' ladder prediction
1. Brisbane
2. Fremantle
3. Geelong
4. Sydney
5. Gold Coast
6. Adelaide
7. Hawthorn
8. Western Bulldogs
9. St Kilda
10. Collingwood
11. Greater Western Sydney
12. Carlton
13. Melbourne
14. Port Adelaide
15. Essendon
16. North Melbourne
17. Richmond
18. West Coast
JOSH GABELICH
Best tip
The continued rise of Josh Treacy could end with a maiden All-Australian blazer. The Fremantle key forward sits top 10 in the Coleman Medal, leads the league in contested marks and is No. 3 for marks inside 50 is on track halfway through 2026.
Worst tip
Long-term injuries put an early line through both predictions for the Brownlow and Coleman Medals. Errol Gulden won’t be standing up there on the final Monday of September. Sam Darcy’s rise has been halted by a dreaded ACL tear.
Gabelich's pre-season tips
Premier: Brisbane
Runner-up: Fremantle
Wooden spoon: West Coast
Moving up: Sydney
Set to fall: Collingwood
Club under the most pressure (and why): St Kilda. Spent big in the off-season. Now need to make inroads back up the ladder and return to September.
Will the big-spending Saints win a final?: Yes
Brownlow Medal: Errol Gulden
Coleman Medal: Sam Darcy
AFL Rising Star: Jagga Smith
Recruit of the year: Christian Petracca
Surprise All-Australian: Josh Treacy
Who should headline the Grand Final entertainment?: Robbie Williams
Headline you'll see: Another superstar forward firing in Sydney
Headline you won't see: Wildcard ride ends in premiership after finishing 10th
Big call: Lachie Neale to finish on the Brownlow podium again
Gabelich's ladder prediction
1. Brisbane
2. Fremantle
3. Sydney
4. Gold Coast
5. Hawthorn
6. Adelaide
7. Geelong
8. Western Bulldogs
9. St Kilda
10. Greater Western Sydney
11. Collingwood
12. Port Adelaide
13. Melbourne
14. Carlton
15. North Melbourne
16. Richmond
17. Essendon
18. West Coast
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Best tip
It was only a matter of time until I hit with this one after picking Fremantle for top-eight finishes every year since 2022 before finally landing on a top-two finish this year. The Dockers are the real deal and, while All-Australian tip Heath Chapman might not be in that discussion, he's having a very strong year. Not giving up yet on Mitch Georgiades and Josh Treacy getting podium finishes in the Coleman Medal.
Worst tip
I might have been a bit bullish on the Power after watching them in Perth during the pre-season. A lot to like about what Josh Carr has done for them defensively, and things could look very different if the tight games had gone their way. But a wildcard finish was ambitious. I wasn't alone in missing Melbourne but should have placed more faith in West Coast.
Schmook's pre-season tips
Premier: Brisbane
Runner-up: Fremantle
Wooden spoon: West Coast
Moving up: Sydney
Set to fall: Collingwood
Club under the most pressure (and why): Greater Western Sydney. Expected to contend with the list it has built, but injuries to key players could make for a difficult start and a year of chasing.
Will the big-spending Saints win a final?: No, but expect them to climb into wildcard weekend.
Brownlow Medal: Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera
Coleman Medal: Mitch Georgiades
AFL Rising Star: Jagga Smith
Recruit of the year: Christian Petracca
Surprise All-Australian: Heath Chapman
Who should headline the Grand Final entertainment?: Foo Fighters
Headline you'll see: Butters' value skyrockets with Brownlow podium finish
Headline you won't see: WA footy getting over Reids
Big call: A trifecta of young forwards in the Coleman Medal (Georgiades, 24, Darcy, 22, Treacy, 23)
Schmook's ladder prediction
1. Brisbane
2. Fremantle
3. Geelong
4. Gold Coast
5. Sydney
6. Western Bulldogs
7. Adelaide
8. Hawthorn
9. Port Adelaide
10. St Kilda
11. Collingwood
12. Greater Western Sydney
13. Carlton
14. Essendon
15. Melbourne
16. North Melbourne
17. Richmond
18. West Coast
CALLUM TWOMEY
Best tip
I've been driving the Murphy Reid bus since he was my favourite player in the 2024 draft and said at the time he was the draft steal of the year (maybe it was actually the decade?) – so it made sense to predict him as this year's surprise All-Australian. The budding superstar is well on his way to joining the rare group of second-year All-Australians after his superb first half of the season.
Worst tip
My headline you won't see was 'AFL makes an early call on the Grand Final timeslot decision'. Missed it by that much... Usually the League likes to drag this one out, so it felt safe territory as momentum for a twilight Grand Final grew. However, the AFL made its earliest call in years on the Grand Final slot in late March, so early in fact that they locked in the 2027 start time as well. And even announced Kylie Minogue as the entertainment in a decision that usually doesn't happen until at least July.
Twomey's pre-season tips
Premier: Brisbane
Runner-up: Sydney
Wooden spoon: West Coast
Moving up: Sydney
Set to fall: Collingwood
Club under the most pressure (and why): North Melbourne – the Roos have the talent, now at least eight wins must be on the agenda for the first time since 2019.
Will the big-spending Saints win a final?: Yes
Brownlow Medal: Nick Daicos
Coleman Medal: Charlie Curnow
AFL Rising Star: Jagga Smith
Recruit of the year: Charlie Curnow
Surprise All-Australian: Murphy Reid
Who should headline the Grand Final entertainment?: Justin Timberlake
Headline you'll see: Clubs call for interchange cap to lift with five on the bench
Headline you won't see: AFL makes early Grand Final timeslot decision
Big call: Sam Darcy kicks a 13-goal haul – and 'Huddo' is there to call it
Twomey's ladder prediction
1. Brisbane
2. Sydney
3. Gold Coast
4. Western Bulldogs
5. Fremantle
6. Geelong
7. St Kilda
8. Hawthorn
9. Adelaide
10. Collingwood
11. Greater Western Sydney
12. Carlton
13. Melbourne
14. Port Adelaide
15. Essendon
16. North Melbourne
17. Richmond
18. West Coast
MICHAEL WHITING
Best tip
Not on my own by any stretch, but pretty happy having Fremantle in the Grand Final at this stage. There's a long way to go, but the Dockers look bulletproof on each line and should be right around the mark in September.
Worst tip
Calling out Mac Andrew as the surprise All-Australian might have been a touch ambitious. Andrew is having a solid season, hitting a purple patch in the past month, but to suggest he'd be in the best three key defenders in the League was way off the mark. Whoops.
Whiting's pre-season tips
Premier: Brisbane
Runner-up: Fremantle
Wooden spoon: West Coast
Moving up: Sydney
Set to fall: Collingwood
Club under the most pressure (and why): Fremantle. All the pieces are in place for a serious tilt at the premiership. Just one finals win under Justin Longmuir – time to deliver on the potential
Will the big-spending Saints win a final?: No.
Brownlow Medal: Nick Daicos
Coleman Medal: Ben King
AFL Rising Star: Jagga Smith
Recruit of the year: Charlie Curnow
Surprise All-Australian: Mac Andrew
Who should headline the Grand Final entertainment?: Justin Timberlake
Headline you'll see: Sam Darcy emerging as the best player in the game
Headline you won't see: Contract talks weighing down Zak Butters' performance
Big call: We'll see an all non-Victorian preliminary final weekend
Whiting's ladder prediction
1. Brisbane
2. Fremantle
3. Sydney
4. Gold Coast
5. Geelong
6. Western Bulldogs
7. Adelaide
8. Hawthorn
9. Greater Western Sydney
10. St Kilda
11. Collingwood
12. North Melbourne
13. Melbourne
14. Carlton
15. Port Adelaide
16. Essendon
17. Richmond
18. West Coast