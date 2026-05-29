Murphy Reid, Kozzy Pickett, Jeremy Cameron and Patrick Cripps. Pictures: AFL Photos

WE'RE nearly at the halfway mark of the 2026 Toyota AFL Premiership Season and we've seen more than enough footy to pass judgement on the pre-season predictions from AFL.com.au's expert team of reporters.

Who nailed it? Whose tips are filled with shockers? And which reporter's predicted ladder is closest to the mark?

We asked our team to look back at their tips and pick out their best and worst pre-season predictions. Check out their verdicts below...

DAMIAN BARRETT

Best tip

Long way to go obviously, but going into round 12, I'd managed to jag nine of the top 10 on the ladder. And very comfortable with my then-longshot tip of the Dockers for the flag, for Murphy Reid to be All-Australian in just his second season and for the Cats to get back to a GF.

Worst tip

The Chad for the Brownlow. He's been good, The Chad, in a team which has lost just two matches. But nowhere near 2022-25 Chad. Come on, Chad. Liiiiifft. You're still my favourite, but Murphy Reid is closing the distance, Chautauqua-like!

Barrett's pre-season tips

Premier: Fremantle

Runner-up: Geelong

Wooden spoon: West Coast

Moving up: Sydney

Set to fall: Adelaide

Club under the most pressure (and why): St Kilda. You can't spend that much money on players from other clubs and not reach finals

Will the big-spending Saints win a final?: No

Brownlow Medal: Chad Warner

Coleman Medal: Mitch Georgiades

AFL Rising Star: Daniel Annable

Recruit of the year: Will Hayward

Surprise All-Australian: Murphy Reid

Who should headline the Grand Final entertainment?: Icehouse and Def Leppard

Headline you'll see: Merrett wants out

Headline you won't see: North Melbourne: We gave 'Clarko' too much power

Big call: Nick Daicos to place, but not win, in a fourth consecutive Brownlow

Barrett's ladder prediction



1. Fremantle

2. Geelong

3. Brisbane

4. Collingwood

5. Sydney

6. Gold Coast

7. Hawthorn

8. Adelaide

9. Carlton

10. Western Bulldogs

11. Port Adelaide

12. St Kilda

13. Greater Western Sydney

14. Melbourne

15. Essendon

16. North Melbourne

17. Richmond

18. West Coast

Chad Warner in action during Sydney's clash with North Melbourne in round nine, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

GEMMA BASTIANI

Best tip

New Sun Christian Petracca started his season with a bang back in Opening Round, recording 34 disposals, three goals, and six clearances. Despite missing two matches through injury, Petracca's influence on Gold Coast cannot be questioned. Even in a recent shaky patch, it is Petracca who has been a picture of consistency, with 15 goals across his nine games, and an average of 26.3 disposals and 6.4 clearances.

Worst tip

Deciding this would be the year that the Blues would rise again on the back of Jagga Smith was clearly a blunder of all blunders. Smith has been impressive, as has fellow young gun Harry Dean, but the Blues have gone from bad to worse, with an early coach sacking to boot. Whoops.

Bastiani's pre-season tips

Premier: Brisbane for the three-peat repeat

Runner-up: Western Bulldogs

Wooden spoon: West Coast

Moving up: Sydney

Set to fall: GWS (the injuries will prove too hard to come back from)

Club under the most pressure (and why): St Kilda - Made all the off season moves to become a legitimate contender, now is the chance to see if it pays off

Will the big-spending Saints win a final?: No

Brownlow Medal: Marcus Bontempelli (finally)

Coleman Medal: Charlie Curnow

AFL Rising Star: Jagga Smith

Recruit of the year: Christian Petracca

Surprise All-Australian: Dan Houston

Who should headline the Grand Final entertainment?: Billie Eilish

Headline you'll see: It's not just Jagga: Carlton finally a reliable competitor across the park

Headline you won't see: Swans regret splashing out for Charlie Curnow

Big call: The Hawks will fall away due to a lack of midfield consistency

Bastiani's ladder prediction

1. Brisbane

2. Western Bulldogs

3. Sydney

4. Gold Coast

5. Geelong

6. St Kilda

7. Melbourne

8. Carlton

9. Adelaide

10. Fremantle

11. Greater Western Sydney



12. Hawthorn

13. Port Adelaide

14. Collingwood

15. Essendon

16. Richmond

17. North Melbourne

18. West Coast

Carlton players look dejected after a loss to Melbourne in round three, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Best tip

Fremantle to challenge for the flag. The Dockers can make a case for having the best list in the competition. Put the heat on them to finally deliver and, so far, they have. Ten straight wins, outright top of the ladder, and they look the side to beat. It's Wharfie Time.

Worst tip

Melbourne to finish bottom three. Max Gawn, Kozzy Pickett and all hail the King. Should've known the Demons had too much star talent, and too many decent young pieces, to think they were any chances of dropping away so much. They look a genuine top six team, let alone a wildcard chance.

Beveridge's pre-season tips

Premier: Brisbane

Runner up: Western Bulldogs

Wooden spoon: West Coast

Moving up: Western Bulldogs

Set to fall: Collingwood

Club under the most pressure (and why): Fremantle. It has to happen eventually. One of the best, if not the very best list in the competition

Will the big-spending Saints win a final?: No

Brownlow Medal: Noah Anderson

Coleman Medal: Riley Thilthorpe

AFL Rising Star: Jagga Smith

Recruit of the year: Will Hayward

Surprise All-Australian: Lawson Humphries

Who should headline the Grand Final entertainment: Dua Lipa

Headline you'll see: More lethal than Lethal's? Lions repeat three-peat again

Headline you won't see: The Butters Ban: Fans, media agree to stop talking about Zak

Big call: The Giants make a preliminary final from 10th on the ladder

Beveridge's ladder prediction



1. Brisbane

2. Western Bulldogs

3. Fremantle

4. Gold Coast

5. Hawthorn

6. Geelong

7. Adelaide

8. Sydney

9. Collingwood

10. Greater Western Sydney



11. Carlton

12. Port Adelaide

13. St Kilda

14. Essendon

15. North Melbourne

16. Melbourne

17. Richmond

18. West Coast

Kozzy Pickett celebrates a goal during Melbourne's clash with Sydney in round eight, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

SARAH BLACK

Best tip

Sydney moving up the pecking order. Wouldn't have been the only one to tip the Swans to rise in their second year under Dean Cox, but it's been a lot of fun watching the free-flowing team in full flight. Keep your eye on the all non-Vic preliminary final line-up, still on the cards.

Worst tip

Geelong set to fall. Not sure how I once again got sucked into the narrative that the Cats would finally fall off a cliff, but for seemingly the 15th year running, Chris Scott and co. have proven me wrong.

Black's pre-season tips

Premier: Brisbane

Runner-up: Gold Coast

Wooden spoon: West Coast

Moving up: Sydney

Set to fall: Geelong

Club under the most pressure (and why): North Melbourne. Alastair Clarkson is now in his fourth year, and the club has won just 20 games in the past six seasons - an average of 3.3 per year

Will the big-spending Saints win a final?: No

Brownlow Medal: Nick Daicos

Coleman Medal: Sam Darcy

AFL Rising Star: Zeke Uwland

Recruit of the year: Brody Mihocek

Surprise All-Australian: Josh Weddle

Who should headline the Grand Final entertainment?: Let's continue with the throwback acts and aim as high as possible - Queen

Headline you'll see: History repeats: Brisbane salutes for another three-peat

Headline you won't see: Wildcard winners create finals havoc

Big call: The death of Vic bias - not one Victorian side will make the preliminary final stage

Black's ladder prediction



1. Brisbane

2. Gold Coast

3. Adelaide

4. Sydney

5. Fremantle

6. Hawthorn

7. Greater Western Sydney

8. Western Bulldogs

9. Geelong

10. Collingwood

11. Carlton

12. St Kilda

13. Essendon

14. Melbourne

15. Port Adelaide

16. Richmond

17. North Melbourne

18. West Coast

Bailey Smith celebrates a goal during Geelong's clash against Brisbane in round 10, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

NAT EDWARDS

Best tip

Wizard. I’m not saying I’m a magician, but somehow I conjured up the bold (or not so bold) prediction that Nick Watson would be a surprise All-Australian and kick 50 goals in 2026. At round 12, the Wizard has been casting all kinds of spells and has 30 goals to his name. Not to mention he is a lock in most mid-season All-Australian teams.

Worst tip

Once again, I have fallen into the Gold Coast trap. For years in our crystal ball predictions, we’d get asked if this was the year the Suns FINALLY made finals. Every year, I would get sucked in and say yes, only to get burned instantly. Well last year, I said no, and what do you think happened? Yes, they made finals and even bloody won one. So I upped the ante in 2026. Runner-up, my crystal ball said. Clearly it was a dud. And while I’m at, I had Brisbane as premier. Both look a long way off those predictions, so it’s back to the drawing board.

Edwards' pre-season tips

Premier: Brisbane

Runner-up: Gold Coast

Wooden spoon: West Coast

Moving up: Sydney Swans

Set to fall: Greater Western Sydney

Club under the most pressure (and why): St Kilda - with all the big off-season moves, this club needs to make finals in 2026.

Will the big-spending Saints win a final?: No

Brownlow Medal: Nick Daicos

Coleman Medal: Charlie Curnow

AFL Rising Star: Jagga Smith

Recruit of the year: Charlie Curnow

Surprise All-Australian: Nick Watson

Who should headline the Grand Final entertainment?: HUNTR/X … the whole MCG belting out Golden or Soda Pop. What more could you want?

Headline you'll see: Butters: The AFL's new $2 million-man

Headline you won't see: Premiership hangover hits Lions hard

Big call: Nick Watson to kick 50 goals in 2026

Edwards' ladder prediction

1. Brisbane

2. Fremantle

3. Geelong

4. Sydney

5. Gold Coast

6. Adelaide

7. Hawthorn

8. Western Bulldogs

9. St Kilda

10. Collingwood

11. Greater Western Sydney

12. Carlton

13. Melbourne

14. Port Adelaide

15. Essendon

16. North Melbourne

17. Richmond

18. West Coast

Nick Watson celebrates a goal during Hawthorn's clash against Fremantle in round nine, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

JOSH GABELICH

Best tip

The continued rise of Josh Treacy could end with a maiden All-Australian blazer. The Fremantle key forward sits top 10 in the Coleman Medal, leads the league in contested marks and is No. 3 for marks inside 50 is on track halfway through 2026.

Worst tip

Long-term injuries put an early line through both predictions for the Brownlow and Coleman Medals. Errol Gulden won’t be standing up there on the final Monday of September. Sam Darcy’s rise has been halted by a dreaded ACL tear.

Gabelich's pre-season tips

Premier: Brisbane

Runner-up: Fremantle

Wooden spoon: West Coast

Moving up: Sydney

Set to fall: Collingwood

Club under the most pressure (and why): St Kilda. Spent big in the off-season. Now need to make inroads back up the ladder and return to September.

Will the big-spending Saints win a final?: Yes

Brownlow Medal: Errol Gulden

Coleman Medal: Sam Darcy

AFL Rising Star: Jagga Smith

Recruit of the year: Christian Petracca

Surprise All-Australian: Josh Treacy

Who should headline the Grand Final entertainment?: Robbie Williams

Headline you'll see: Another superstar forward firing in Sydney

Headline you won't see: Wildcard ride ends in premiership after finishing 10th

Big call: Lachie Neale to finish on the Brownlow podium again

Gabelich's ladder prediction



1. Brisbane

2. Fremantle

3. Sydney

4. Gold Coast

5. Hawthorn

6. Adelaide

7. Geelong

8. Western Bulldogs

9. St Kilda

10. Greater Western Sydney

11. Collingwood

12. Port Adelaide

13. Melbourne

14. Carlton

15. North Melbourne

16. Richmond

17. Essendon

18. West Coast

Sam Darcy is helped from the ground by trainers after injuring his knee during the match between Geelong and the Western Bulldogs at GMHBA Stadium in round six, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Best tip

It was only a matter of time until I hit with this one after picking Fremantle for top-eight finishes every year since 2022 before finally landing on a top-two finish this year. The Dockers are the real deal and, while All-Australian tip Heath Chapman might not be in that discussion, he's having a very strong year. Not giving up yet on Mitch Georgiades and Josh Treacy getting podium finishes in the Coleman Medal.

Worst tip

I might have been a bit bullish on the Power after watching them in Perth during the pre-season. A lot to like about what Josh Carr has done for them defensively, and things could look very different if the tight games had gone their way. But a wildcard finish was ambitious. I wasn't alone in missing Melbourne but should have placed more faith in West Coast.

Schmook's pre-season tips

Premier: Brisbane

Runner-up: Fremantle

Wooden spoon: West Coast

Moving up: Sydney

Set to fall: Collingwood

Club under the most pressure (and why): Greater Western Sydney. Expected to contend with the list it has built, but injuries to key players could make for a difficult start and a year of chasing.

Will the big-spending Saints win a final?: No, but expect them to climb into wildcard weekend.

Brownlow Medal: Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera

Coleman Medal: Mitch Georgiades

AFL Rising Star: Jagga Smith

Recruit of the year: Christian Petracca

Surprise All-Australian: Heath Chapman

Who should headline the Grand Final entertainment?: Foo Fighters

Headline you'll see: Butters' value skyrockets with Brownlow podium finish

Headline you won't see: WA footy getting over Reids

Big call: A trifecta of young forwards in the Coleman Medal (Georgiades, 24, Darcy, 22, Treacy, 23)

Schmook's ladder prediction



1. Brisbane

2. Fremantle

3. Geelong

4. Gold Coast

5. Sydney

6. Western Bulldogs

7. Adelaide

8. Hawthorn

9. Port Adelaide

10. St Kilda



11. Collingwood

12. Greater Western Sydney

13. Carlton

14. Essendon

15. Melbourne

16. North Melbourne

17. Richmond

18. West Coast

Josh Treacy celebrates a goal during round five, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

CALLUM TWOMEY

Best tip

I've been driving the Murphy Reid bus since he was my favourite player in the 2024 draft and said at the time he was the draft steal of the year (maybe it was actually the decade?) – so it made sense to predict him as this year's surprise All-Australian. The budding superstar is well on his way to joining the rare group of second-year All-Australians after his superb first half of the season.

Worst tip

My headline you won't see was 'AFL makes an early call on the Grand Final timeslot decision'. Missed it by that much... Usually the League likes to drag this one out, so it felt safe territory as momentum for a twilight Grand Final grew. However, the AFL made its earliest call in years on the Grand Final slot in late March, so early in fact that they locked in the 2027 start time as well. And even announced Kylie Minogue as the entertainment in a decision that usually doesn't happen until at least July.

Twomey's pre-season tips

Premier: Brisbane

Runner-up: Sydney

Wooden spoon: West Coast

Moving up: Sydney

Set to fall: Collingwood

Club under the most pressure (and why): North Melbourne – the Roos have the talent, now at least eight wins must be on the agenda for the first time since 2019.

Will the big-spending Saints win a final?: Yes

Brownlow Medal: Nick Daicos

Coleman Medal: Charlie Curnow

AFL Rising Star: Jagga Smith

Recruit of the year: Charlie Curnow

Surprise All-Australian: Murphy Reid

Who should headline the Grand Final entertainment?: Justin Timberlake

Headline you'll see: Clubs call for interchange cap to lift with five on the bench

Headline you won't see: AFL makes early Grand Final timeslot decision

Big call: Sam Darcy kicks a 13-goal haul – and 'Huddo' is there to call it

Twomey's ladder prediction



1. Brisbane

2. Sydney

3. Gold Coast

4. Western Bulldogs

5. Fremantle

6. Geelong

7. St Kilda

8. Hawthorn

9. Adelaide

10. Collingwood

11. Greater Western Sydney

12. Carlton

13. Melbourne

14. Port Adelaide

15. Essendon

16. North Melbourne

17. Richmond

18. West Coast

Murphy Reid during the round 11 match between Fremantle and St Kilda at Optus Stadium May 22, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

MICHAEL WHITING

Best tip

Not on my own by any stretch, but pretty happy having Fremantle in the Grand Final at this stage. There's a long way to go, but the Dockers look bulletproof on each line and should be right around the mark in September.

Worst tip

Calling out Mac Andrew as the surprise All-Australian might have been a touch ambitious. Andrew is having a solid season, hitting a purple patch in the past month, but to suggest he'd be in the best three key defenders in the League was way off the mark. Whoops.

Whiting's pre-season tips

Premier: Brisbane

Runner-up: Fremantle

Wooden spoon: West Coast

Moving up: Sydney

Set to fall: Collingwood

Club under the most pressure (and why): Fremantle. All the pieces are in place for a serious tilt at the premiership. Just one finals win under Justin Longmuir – time to deliver on the potential

Will the big-spending Saints win a final?: No.

Brownlow Medal: Nick Daicos

Coleman Medal: Ben King

AFL Rising Star: Jagga Smith

Recruit of the year: Charlie Curnow

Surprise All-Australian: Mac Andrew

Who should headline the Grand Final entertainment?: Justin Timberlake

Headline you'll see: Sam Darcy emerging as the best player in the game

Headline you won't see: Contract talks weighing down Zak Butters' performance

Big call: We'll see an all non-Victorian preliminary final weekend

Whiting's ladder prediction



1. Brisbane

2. Fremantle

3. Sydney

4. Gold Coast

5. Geelong

6. Western Bulldogs

7. Adelaide

8. Hawthorn

9. Greater Western Sydney

10. St Kilda

11. Collingwood

12. North Melbourne

13. Melbourne

14. Carlton

15. Port Adelaide

16. Essendon

17. Richmond

18. West Coast