IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, Joel Peterson and Cal Twomey take a deep dive into the story behind the story of how the most hyped draftee ever, Harley Reid, is growing up.
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- Harley Reid tells Cal why he prefers to let his footy do the talking
- Reid talks about the 'pretty ridiculous' offers thrown his way by rival Victorian clubs
- He speaks about dealing with opposition sledging
- How he has worked on his craft and become fitter, faster and stronger this season
- How he's helping last year's No.1 pick, Willem Duursma, settle in at the Eagles
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