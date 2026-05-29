IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, Joel Peterson and Cal Twomey take a deep dive into the story behind the story of how the most hyped draftee ever, Harley Reid, is growing up.

FEATURE
Harley Reid on the 'pretty ridiculous' contract offers, and why he stayed at the Eagles

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- Harley Reid tells Cal why he prefers to let his footy do the talking
- Reid talks about the 'pretty ridiculous' offers thrown his way by rival Victorian clubs
- He speaks about dealing with opposition sledging
- How he has worked on his craft and become fitter, faster and stronger this season
- How he's helping last year's No.1 pick, Willem Duursma, settle in at the Eagles

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