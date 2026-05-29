IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, Joel Peterson and Cal Twomey take a deep dive into the story behind the story of how the most hyped draftee ever, Harley Reid, is growing up.

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- Harley Reid tells Cal why he prefers to let his footy do the talking

- Reid talks about the 'pretty ridiculous' offers thrown his way by rival Victorian clubs

- He speaks about dealing with opposition sledging

- How he has worked on his craft and become fitter, faster and stronger this season

- How he's helping last year's No.1 pick, Willem Duursma, settle in at the Eagles

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