Carlton interim coach Josh Fraser has hosed down talks linking him to the permanent head coach role despite the Blues' run of excellent form with him at the helm

Josh Fraser (left) and Patrick Cripps celebrate a win during round 12, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON'S interim coach Josh Fraser has reiterated he doesn't expect to be thrust into conversations around potentially taking the role full-time, despite continuing his excellent start at the Blues with a third straight win on Friday night.

Fraser instantly ruled himself out of the running for the Carlton job when he was appointed as caretaker coach following Michael Voss' departure earlier this month, but has now guided the Blues to three wins from his first three games.

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Friday night's thrilling four-point victory over a high-flying Geelong side was the pick of the bunch, following in the footsteps of first-up wins over the Western Bulldogs and Port Adelaide across recent weeks.

However, speaking after the match, Fraser remained adamant that he still views the role as an "interim" one and instead heaped the praise on his backroom staff following another satisfying win.

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"I don't expect anything," Fraser said.

"In footy and my time in footy and maybe in my learnings in footy, I've learnt not to expect anything but prepare yourself and own your own development and be ambitious. But I don't expect anything.

"I've said this a number of times, I see this as an interim coaching role. Part of my responsibility is to help the club move forward and make sure it's better placed at the end of the season to what it is now.

"But it's not me alone. Our coaching group is doing an incredible job. Leigh Adams with the way he managed our midfield tonight, he was all over what Geelong was trying to do. That's a big ask.

"Ash Hansen, the way he set our boys up defensively, and Tim Clarke has jumped up and done the forwards and has done a great job with them. The extension of that is our development team and the performance pressure coming from underneath. It's a real collective approach.

"But, no, I certainly don't expect anything."

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Carlton chief executive Graham Wright has repeatedly stressed the Blues will go through an exhaustive process to find Voss' replacement, saying pre-match that the club hopes to make an appointment by season's end.

Fraser was quizzed on whether he would go through Carlton's process if asked by the side's coaching selection panel – headed by Wright, along with president Rob Priestley, footy boss Chris Davies and 2018 premiership coach Adam Simpson – but quickly laughed off the suggestion.

"It's a big hypothetical," Fraser joked.

"For me, I still feel I've got some work to do. I do feel like this opportunity is helping me, but I'm fully supportive of the club preparing and going through a process to find the best person for Carlton. In the meantime, my role is to help set the club up."

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Carlton has moved to 4-8 in the wake of the three consecutive wins and is suddenly back in the picture for a potential top 10 spot on the ladder, but Fraser said he wouldn't let the high of three straight victories cloud his judgement on the coaching role.

"I respect the questioning around it, but my answer is going to be pretty consistent. Off the emotion of a win, it's not going to change. My focus is on next week and playing Essendon," Fraser said.

"I'm quite specific and deliberate about that. The external noise doesn't sit comfortably with me and the spotlight, it doesn't sit that comfortably with me. But I'll channel my energy towards others and keep trying to be better."

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Fraser has coached his own teams before with Gold Coast's reserves in the NEAFL, then Carlton and Collingwood's reserves at VFL level, and said such experiences were undoubtedly helping his journey as Blues interim.

"I'm enjoying it," Fraser said.

"Without making this about me, I've been fortunate to have been able to coach my own teams in the past. I think that's set me up really well. That's been something I've wanted to do. There's some familiarity around doing that with jumping into this role, but this is on another level.

"I feel really well supported, I'm enjoying it, the winning's great because you see how it connects people around the club. I'm enjoying a bit more of the work that's going in Monday to Friday and how we're challenging each other to be better."