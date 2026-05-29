Geelong coach Chris Scott has weighed in on a controversial behind paid to Ollie Dempsey

Oliver Dempsey celebrates a goal during round 12, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG coach Chris Scott has said the ARC should have noticed "within seconds" that Ollie Dempsey's controversial non-goal was an incorrect decision, but has dismissed suggestions the call had any bearing on his side's thrilling defeat to Carlton on Friday night.

Dempsey appeared to push the ball against his own shin before it trickled through the goals, only for it to be called a behind without a referral, with Scott labelling the decision as a "howler" that should have been picked up by the ARC.

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The goal umpire didn't call for a review on the play, despite getting knocked over amid the scramble on the line, with Nic Newman immediately bringing the ball back into play meaning it could no longer be referred to the ARC.

The incident happened in the opening seconds of the game and proved a crucial swing as Carlton held onto a slender four-point win a couple of hours later, with Scott refusing to be drawn on whether he was upset or frustrated by the decision.

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"My feelings don't matter," Scott said afterwards.

"The goal umpire got knocked over.

"I probably disagree in principle with the idea that someone sitting in the ARC … the technology is there for the howler and someone within the ARC should've seen that was a howler within seconds.

"But, again, you guys will talk about it more [than me]. I don't think I have that much more to add. All I would be doing is making the observation that's as plain to you as it is to me."

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On April 27, the AFL changed its view on when the ARC could intervene on such matters after recalling a play 55 seconds after a match had resumed during St Kilda's victory against West Coast at Marvel Stadium.

The League's football boss Greg Swann later said 55 seconds was "too long" for play to be called back and said that "going forward now, the ARC won't do that … unless the goal umpire asks for a score review".

However, Scott refused to be drawn on whether he felt that was an incorrect decision from the AFL in hindsight, with the ARC unable to bring play back after Newman's subsequent kick-in.

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"There are some things I'd like to have my opinion heard on, but that is so far down the list. I'm not sure they need my help on that, or even my observation on whether it's appropriate or not," Scott said.

"I certainly think they all should be, that whole department, held to high standards.

"But, honestly, I'm not going to spend a second more thinking about it."

Scott did however say he was "surprised" that neither the goal umpire, not the field umpire, opted to review such a close call – instead of immediately signalling for a point – especially given the goal umpire had fallen over amid the incident.

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"It's surprising, but I'm easily surprised at this stuff," Scott said.

"I guess the surprising part is that we've seen some games this year – and I'm not a huge fan of the theatrics around the score review, it seems to take a long time a lot for sometimes when it's just so obvious that you don't need a review – so invariably you're going to get this situation where a guy gets knocked over [and doesn't review].

"The umpires shouldn't believe the players, probably, but for what it's worth we're quite strong with our players … don't lie. I think it's terrible at lower levels as well. If you claim you touched it and you didn't, don't say it. If you know Ollie Dempsey even casually, when he says it's a goal then it's a goal.

"But anyway, I'm waxing lyrical. I hope you can tell … it's the rub of the green sort of stuff, in my opinion. I completely accept that the AFL should spend some time on their processes, but we'll let them do that and we'll move on to the last 109 minutes that will be our focus in the review."