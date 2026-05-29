Carlton has defeated Geelong by four points in a rollicking contest at the MCG

Will Hayward celebrates a goal during round 12, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON has notched its third win in a row under caretaker coach Josh Fraser with a stunning four-point victory over Geelong on Friday night.

In their third game since Michael Voss stepped down as head coach, the Blues were unstoppable in the 12.16 (88) to 12.12 (84) contest.

BLUES v CATS Full match coverage and stats

Carlton captain Patrick Cripps led from the front with a clutch mark and goal to get the Blues' noses in front with just a minute left on the clock, while young gun Jagga Smith (27 disposals, six clearances) was excellent in just his 12th AFL game.

More to come