Follow all the action from Friday night's clash between Carlton and Geelong

Max Holmes is tackled by Patrick Cripps during the match between Carlton and Geelong at the MCG in round seven, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG is again shaping as a team to beat but could face a test against the resurgent Carlton at the MCG on Friday night.

Carlton (3-8) has turned its form around faster than even the most passionate fans could have hoped for when making it two wins in as many games under interim coach Josh Fraser.

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The Blues piled on their biggest score of the season while holding the Power to their lowest, and can maintain the momentum against a Cats outfit they have beaten three times in their past four matches since 2023.

Geelong (8-3) has responded to its shock loss to Port Adelaide in emphatic fashion with four commanding victories as it has passed triple figures in each game and scored an average 120 points.

The Cats withstood a challenge from the Swans before running away in the final term and have now beaten the only two teams sitting above them as well as the reigning premiers on their return to form.

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Carlton has regained full-back Jacob Weitering after he missed a week with a calf injury, with Blake Acres also coming in for his first match of 2026

Wade Derksen (omitted) and Matt Carroll (knee) come out of the Blues' side.

Tanner Bruhn is back for the Cats after being rested last week, with Jack Martin managed out of the side this week.