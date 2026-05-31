Melbourne coach Steven King says he'd like to 'play every game at the MCG' after the Demons lost another game in Alice Springs

Players after the round 12 match between Melbourne and GWS at TIO Traeger Park, May 31, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE coach Steven King says he'd selfishly "love to play every game at the MCG", as the Demons slumped to their fourth consecutive loss in Alice Springs.

Part of its NGA zone, Melbourne has sold one home game per season to the desert town since 2014, but its recent record at TIO Traegar Park is far from flash.

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"Personally, selfishly, for me as a senior coach, I'd love to play every game at the MCG. That's our home. But I completely understand the club's position and our responsibility to grow the game, (and) for our club to maximise the opportunities when they present themselves as well," King said in his post-match press conference.

"I'm not sure how long the contract is, that’s not my role, I’m here to coach the team. I want a mantra where we can play anywhere and come away and put up a good show.

"Just disappointed we didn't give our best version of ourselves here for the people of Alice Springs."

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Melbourne had one more scoring shot than Greater Western Sydney, recorded 16 more inside 50s but lost by 49 points after kicking 9.16.

"Bit frustrating. Their quality of opportunities, they took them, and we were really clunky and inefficient in our forward half.

"On the back of that, it probably put us in some compromising positions, defensively, which fuelled their efficiency, I thought," King said.

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"I haven't seen us move the ball that poorly this year, with just some blatant clangers which really hurt us. In saying that, there's positives there, it gives us some things to really focus on when we come back and train next week and just keep refining our game in the front half.

"It's a unique ground here, and it makes it equally harder when you turn over the ball as frequently as we did. That's the game, I think.

"It was a five-point margin - expected score - at three-quarter time, and unfortunately, credit to them, they just held onto the ball and took some juice off it late."

It wasn't all rosy for Greater Western Sydney coach Adam Kingsley, with veteran Stephen Coniglio failing to see out the game with hamstring soreness.

"He'll get scanned and we’ll assess the damage. He didn't feel like he could play any further, and our physios were in that boat too," Kingsley said.

"That's disappointing, we've had a few of them over the last couple of weeks, so we need to dig in a bit and work out why."

The Giants finally strung consecutive wins together for the first time this season, and while it wasn’t quite the complete demolition that was on show last week against Brisbane, it was certainly a dominant performance.

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"Very happy. I think it looked comprehensive because of our accuracy in front of goal, which is always nice to have. Melbourne is a good team, they've been playing really well and challenged every team they've played. It feels like they've been in every game they've played. To get the win the way we did was really pleasing," Kingsley said.

"I thought the way we defended was really strong. I didn't think we moved the ball particularly well in the back half with turnovers, which kept the ball in their half (in the first quarter). When we did get through, we scored really well.

"We didn't win centre bounce, but we restricted their scores from that well. I thought our stoppage game was in good order - even though we got beaten in clearances in the end, our ability to restrict their scores, and I think they're the No.1 team from stoppage across the course of the year, so to be able to restrict that to maybe two goals in the end was a wonderful effort from our guys."

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