Kieren Briggs and Max Gawn during the round 16 match between Melbourne and GWS at TIO Traeger Park, July 2, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney found some form last week as it prepares to face Melbourne in Alice Springs on Sunday.

Melbourne (7-4) missed an opportunity to climb into the top four when it failed to make the most of its chances in the dying stages against the Western Bulldogs.

DEMONS v GIANTS Follow it LIVE

The Demons might have lost some of their momentum but will now be out to turn around their form at a home away from home where they have lost their past three matches, including unravelling in a nailbiter against the Giants in 2023.

Steven King will have to do it without defensive duo Jake Lever (injured) and Changkuoth Jiath (managed), while Max Gawn will once again have to shoulder the great majority of the ruckwork with Max Heath omitted.

Key forward Brody Mihocek and livewire Latrelle Pickett return to add firepower, and Andy Moniz-Wakefield comes in for his second game this year.

Greater Western Sydney (5-6) reignited its flickering finals hopes with a record-breaking 14-goal third-term avalanche that blew away Brisbane and set up a much-needed victory.

The Giants are yet to win two games in a row this season, but have won their past three matches against the Demons by a combined seven points including a thriller in their only game in Alice Springs in 2023.

The inclusions of Lachie Whitfield, Leek Aleer and Sam Taylor for his first game of the season strengthen a backline that lost Jack Buckley through injury.

Jake Riccardi is also out hurt, while Harrison Oliver has been omitted.

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In a clash between two struggling sides to finish the round, West Coast will fancy its chances of a fourth win this year when it hosts Essendon.

West Coast (3-8) did enough to give Collingwood a scare in Scott Pendlebury’s milestone match and take something from a rare opportunity to play in front of a huge crowd at the MCG.

EAGLES v BOMBERS Follow it LIVE

The Eagles can now aim to regain the momentum from their victory when hosting the Giants two weeks ago, but will be wary of letting their guard down again as they did when stunned by the Tigers on home soil.

The performance against the Magpies was good enough to see West Coast remain unchanged at selection.

Essendon (1-10) has seen its horror season go from bad to worse as a listless defeat to an injury-riddled Richmond leaves it with only one win in the past year and in bottom place on the ladder.

The latest loss was enough for the Bombers as they moved on coach Brad Scott and now face their own mounting injury concerns alongside growing fears for a second wooden spoon since 1933.

Sam Durham, Matt Guelfi, Mason Redman, Jye Caldwell and skipper Andy McGrath all go out via the medical room, with Nik Cox, Elijah Tsatas, Will Setterfield, Saad El-Hawli and Max Kondogiannis coming in.