IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, Damian Barrett and Joel Peterson join all the dots on football's big issues.
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- Blues v Pies goes to script: Carlton tosses away a lead, Nick Daicos shows his greatness
- Brisbane or Perth? 300-gamer Lachie Neale's no closer to knowing his future
- Port Adelaide calls for Tribunal reform as Butters saga rolls on
- Damo and Joel preview the huge Cats v Dogs clash at GMHBA Stadium
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