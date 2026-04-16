Patrick Cripps and Michael Voss after Carlton's loss to Collingwood in round six, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, Damian Barrett and Joel Peterson join all the dots on football's big issues.

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- Blues v Pies goes to script: Carlton tosses away a lead, Nick Daicos shows his greatness

- Brisbane or Perth? 300-gamer Lachie Neale's no closer to knowing his future

- Port Adelaide calls for Tribunal reform as Butters saga rolls on

- Damo and Joel preview the huge Cats v Dogs clash at GMHBA Stadium

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