Sam Darcy has left the field after collapsing on a lead, and is taken straight to the rooms

Sam Darcy during the round six match between Geelong and the Western Bulldogs at GMHBA Stadium, April 17, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

THE WESTERN Bulldogs are nervously waiting on further assessment of Sam Darcy's left knee after the star forward limped off the field early in the clash with Geelong.

Darcy attempted to change direction in the forward pocket during the second quarter at GMHBA Stadium on Friday night, and immediately fell to the ground holding the knee.

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The 22-year-old lay on the turf for a few moments and was helped to his feet by trainers before walking off the ground under his own steam.

He was taken directly down to the Dogs' change room for further assessment.

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Almost one year ago to the day, there were fears Darcy had sustained anterior cruciate ligament damage when he hurt the same knee in a win over St Kilda.

But he avoided the need for surgery and missed only six games with an impaction fracture and associated ligament damage.

Darcy's father - 226-game Bulldogs great Luke - suffered two serious knee injuries during his decorated career that sidelined him for most of 2005-06.

During the half-time break Western Bulldogs general manager of football Matthew Egan said the situation "didn't look great", but that the club couldn't confirm anything.

Midfielder Tom Liberatore also left the game during the long break, ruled out with concussion.

Geelong led 12.6 (78) to 3.3 (21) at half-time, compounding the Bulldogs' pain after a dominant start to the season.

Cats star Jeremy Cameron has kicked seven goals through the first two quarters.