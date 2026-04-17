The teams for Sunday's round six matches are in

L-R: Max Heath, Hayden Young, Lachie Dovaston. Pictures: AFL Photos

FORMER St Kilda ruck Max Heath will make his debut for Melbourne, Hayden Young will return for Fremantle and North Melbourne livewire Lachy Dovaston will return after a six-goal VFL haul.

Heath will join first-round pick Xavier Taylor as a Demon debutant and key forward Matthew Jefferson has been recalled, while Xavier Lindsay (managed) and Tom McDonald (omitted) are among four outs against Brisbane.

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The Lions have lost Dayne Zorko, replaced by returning defender Noah Answerth.

Young will play his first game since round one against West Coast after recovering from a hamstring injury and he is joined by premiership Magpie Mason Cox and speedster Michael Frederick. Injured duo Jaeger O'Meara (face) and Sean Darcy (concussion) are among the outs.

The Eagles regain veterans Elliot Yeo and Jamie Cripps, and mature-age rookie Milan Murdock while Matt Owies (omitted) is out alongside injured pair Deven Robertson (knee) and Jack Graham (shoulder).

And the Roos have recalled first-round pick Lachy Dovaston after a brilliant VFL showing, in place of Zac Banch, while Richmond has managed out Jacob Hopper and dropped three others, while recalling ruck Samson Ryan and handing an AFL debut to former Geelong-listed running machine Patrick Retschko.

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SUNDAY, APRIL 19

North Melbourne v Richmond at Marvel Stadium, 1.10pm AEST

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: L.Dovaston

Out: Z.Banch (omitted)

RICHMOND

In: H.Ralphsmith, S.Ryan, P.Retschko, K.McAuliffe

Out: L.Trainor (omitted), J.Hopper (managed), O.Hayes-Brown (omitted), T.Brown (omitted)

Melbourne v Brisbane at the MCG, 3.15pm AEST

MELBOURNE

In: B.Laurie, X.Taylor, M.Jefferson, M.Heath

Out: C.Salem (foot), T.McDonald (omitted), J.Melksham (ankle), X.Lindsay (managed)

BRISBANE

In: N.Answerth

Out: D.Zorko (calf)

West Coast v Fremantle at Optus Stadium, 3.10pm AWST

WEST COAST

In: E.Yeo, M.Murdock, J.Cripps

Out: J.Graham (shoulder), D.Robertson (knee), M.Owies (omitted)

FREMANTLE

In: H.Young, M.Cox, M.Frederick

Out: J.O'Meara (face), S.Darcy (concussion), C.Scerri (omitted)