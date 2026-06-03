Our footy experts have made the call on round 13

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BRISBANE'S early-season woes are expected to continue with Gold Coast the heavy favourite in the QClash, according to our experts.

The King's Birthday match between Collingwood and Melbourne also looms as being an exciting affair, while West Coast's recent good form should see Andrew McQualter's men get the victory over Port Adelaide.

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Sarah Black and Riley Beveridge are still out in front on AFL.com.au's leaderboard, but anything can happen in the second half of the season.

Check out the R13 tips below, and don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App. The Official AFL Tipping App is free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

SARAH BLACK

Geelong - 23 points

Hawthorn

Fremantle

Gold Coast

West Coast

Sydney

Carlton

Melbourne

Last week: 5

Total: 79

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Geelong - five points

Hawthorn

Fremantle

Brisbane

West Coast

Sydney

Carlton

Melbourne

Last week: 5

Total: 79

NAT EDWARDS

Geelong - 22 points

Hawthorn

Fremantle

Gold Coast

West Coast

Sydney

Carlton

Melbourne

Last week: 5

Total: 77

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Geelong - 12 points

Hawthorn

Fremantle

Brisbane

West Coast

Sydney

Carlton

Melbourne

Last week: 6

Total: 77

JOSH GABELICH

Geelong - 12 points

Hawthorn

Fremantle

Gold Coast

West Coast

Sydney

Carlton

Melbourne

Last week: 5

Total: 76

MATTHEW LLOYD

Geelong - 15 points

Hawthorn

Fremantle

Gold Coast

West Coast

Sydney

Carlton

Collingwood

Last week: 4

Total: 76

MICHAEL WHITING

Geelong - 14 points

Hawthorn

Fremantle

Gold Coast

Port Adelaide

Sydney

Carlton

Collingwood

Last week: 5

Total: 76

DAMIAN BARRETT

Geelong - 19 points

Hawthorn

Fremantle

Brisbane

West Coast

Sydney

Carlton

Collingwood

Last week: 5

Total: 75

JOEL PETERSON

Geelong - 18 points

Hawthorn

Fremantle

Gold Coast

West Coast

Sydney

Carlton

Melbourne

Last week: 4

Total: 75

CALLUM TWOMEY

Geelong - 12 points

Hawthorn

Fremantle

Gold Coast

West Coast

Sydney

Carlton

Melbourne

Last week: 5

Total: 75

CHAD WINGARD

Geelong - 22 points

Hawthorn

Fremantle

Gold Coast

Port Adelaide

Sydney

Carlton

Melbourne

Last week: 3

Total: 75

GEMMA BASTIANI

Geelong - 27 points

Hawthorn

Fremantle

Gold Coast

West Coast

Sydney

Carlton

Melbourne

Last week: 5

Total: 72

TOTALS

Adelaide 0-12 Geelong

Hawthorn 12-0 Western Bulldogs

North Melbourne 0-12 Fremantle

Gold Coast 9-3 Brisbane

West Coast 10-2 Port Adelaide

Sydney 12-0 St Kilda

Essendon 0-12 Carlton

Collingwood 3-9 Melbourne