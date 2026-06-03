BRISBANE'S early-season woes are expected to continue with Gold Coast the heavy favourite in the QClash, according to our experts.
The King's Birthday match between Collingwood and Melbourne also looms as being an exciting affair, while West Coast's recent good form should see Andrew McQualter's men get the victory over Port Adelaide.
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Sarah Black and Riley Beveridge are still out in front on AFL.com.au's leaderboard, but anything can happen in the second half of the season.
Check out the R13 tips below, and don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App. The Official AFL Tipping App is free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.
SARAH BLACK
Geelong - 23 points
Hawthorn
Fremantle
Gold Coast
West Coast
Sydney
Carlton
Melbourne
Last week: 5
Total: 79
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Geelong - five points
Hawthorn
Fremantle
Brisbane
West Coast
Sydney
Carlton
Melbourne
Last week: 5
Total: 79
NAT EDWARDS
Geelong - 22 points
Hawthorn
Fremantle
Gold Coast
West Coast
Sydney
Carlton
Melbourne
Last week: 5
Total: 77
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Geelong - 12 points
Hawthorn
Fremantle
Brisbane
West Coast
Sydney
Carlton
Melbourne
Last week: 6
Total: 77
JOSH GABELICH
Geelong - 12 points
Hawthorn
Fremantle
Gold Coast
West Coast
Sydney
Carlton
Melbourne
Last week: 5
Total: 76
MATTHEW LLOYD
Geelong - 15 points
Hawthorn
Fremantle
Gold Coast
West Coast
Sydney
Carlton
Collingwood
Last week: 4
Total: 76
MICHAEL WHITING
Geelong - 14 points
Hawthorn
Fremantle
Gold Coast
Port Adelaide
Sydney
Carlton
Collingwood
Last week: 5
Total: 76
DAMIAN BARRETT
Geelong - 19 points
Hawthorn
Fremantle
Brisbane
West Coast
Sydney
Carlton
Collingwood
Last week: 5
Total: 75
JOEL PETERSON
Geelong - 18 points
Hawthorn
Fremantle
Gold Coast
West Coast
Sydney
Carlton
Melbourne
Last week: 4
Total: 75
CALLUM TWOMEY
Geelong - 12 points
Hawthorn
Fremantle
Gold Coast
West Coast
Sydney
Carlton
Melbourne
Last week: 5
Total: 75
CHAD WINGARD
Geelong - 22 points
Hawthorn
Fremantle
Gold Coast
Port Adelaide
Sydney
Carlton
Melbourne
Last week: 3
Total: 75
GEMMA BASTIANI
Geelong - 27 points
Hawthorn
Fremantle
Gold Coast
West Coast
Sydney
Carlton
Melbourne
Last week: 5
Total: 72
TOTALS
Adelaide 0-12 Geelong
Hawthorn 12-0 Western Bulldogs
North Melbourne 0-12 Fremantle
Gold Coast 9-3 Brisbane
West Coast 10-2 Port Adelaide
Sydney 12-0 St Kilda
Essendon 0-12 Carlton
Collingwood 3-9 Melbourne