Western Derbies are always hot early but Fremantle proved too strong for West Coast as the game wore on

Jordan Clark celebrates during the round six match between West Coast and Fremantle at Optus Stadium, April 19, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE has maintained bragging rights in the Western Derby after dispatching West Coast to the tune of 14.13 (97) to 5.11 (41) in front of 54,232 fans at Optus Stadium on Sunday.

The win is the Dockers' fifth in a row this season after dropping their round one clash to the Cats at Geelong, leaving them in second spot on the ladder.

EAGLES v DOCKERS Full match coverage and stats

The Eagles gave themselves every chance of being competitive early but had trouble finishing in front of goal, sitting 0.6 at quarter-time and 2.8 at the main break.

Even at the match's end they had one more inside 50 than Fremantle but just couldn't make the most of their opportunities.

After a slow start to the season Jye Amiss kicked a bag of five goals - a career high - a performance to remind opponents that there is more to deal with in Freo's forward line than Josh Treacy. And Patrick Voss.

Jordan Clark was excellent for Freo in his 100th consecutive game, and was kept company in the best players list by Murphy Reid in his 30th match on the trot since debuting in round one last year.

West Coast's pair of number one draft picks Harley Reid and Willem Duursma continued their emergence as important factors in the Eagles' rebuild.

More to come

WEST COAST 0.6 2.8 4.8 5.11 (41)

FREMANTLE 2.4 6.6 10.10 14.13 (97)

GOALS

West Coast: Baker 2, Yeo, Lindsay, Waterman

Fremantle: Amiss 5, Voss 3, Treacy, Jackson, Erasmus, Clark, Bolton, Serong