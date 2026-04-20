Zach Merrett in action during Essendon's training session at The Hangar on April 2, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

FOR THE second straight week, a Bomber sits on top. Not many would've seen that coming.

But on the other hand, it's no surprise when it's Zach Merrett (MID, $1,078,000) who kept his hot streak rolling and lifted again against the Suns, finishing with 34 disposals, nine marks, eight tackles and a goal. He's now averaging 111 for the season, including a massive 127 across his last three, and heads into a favourable clash with the Pies carrying a BE of just 70.

Bailey Smith (MID, $1,220,000) is on another level right now, it's that simple. He's clearly the standout Fantasy player in the comp, with daylight second. The Geelong ball-magnet is averaging 137 over his last five games after another huge performance, this time against his former side. They had no way to stop him as he piled on 33 disposals, eight marks, seven tackles and a goal for 145.

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Staying down at the Cattery, Jeremy Cameron (FWD, $907,000) exploded for a season-best 141, kicking 10 goals while adding 18 disposals and 10 marks. That effort leaves him with a BE of 63.

Rounding out the top five, Harry Sheezel (MID/FWD, $1,145,000) again made the most of the Tigers match-up with 136, while Ed Richards (MID, $1.014M) managed 133 despite his side going down heavily.

For those lucky enough to get through last week without any injuries, this week marks the long awaited beginning of upgrade season, with plenty of fattened cash cows freeing up the money to embark on targeting some under-priced premiums.

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MOST TRADED IN

Angus Anderson (MID, $365,000)

Christian Petracca (MID/FWD, $969,000)

Patrick Retschko (MID, $262,000)

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (DEF/MID, $997,000)

Kysaiah Pickett (MID/FWD, $986,000)

MOST TRADED OUT

Deven Robertson (MID/FWD, $511,000)

Gryan Miers (FWD, $981,000)

Caleb Windsor (DEF/MID, $611,000)

Connor Budarick (DEF/FWD, $694,000)

Jagga Smith (MID, $599,000)

Learn More 01:45

TOP FIVE PRICE RISES

Milan Murdock (MID, $483,000) +$96,000

Angus Anderson (MID, $365,000) +$80,000

Archie Roberts (DEF, $1,024,000) +$68,000

Jye Amiss (FWD, $535,000) +$66,000

Phoenix Gothard (FWD, $563,000) +$66,000

TOP FIVE PRICE FALLS

Sam Banks (DEF, $643,000) -$84,000

Marcus Bontempelli (MID, $1,062,000) -$82,000

Tim Taranto (MID, $882,000) -$71,000

Hugh McCluggage (MID, $852,000) -$68,000

Tom De Koning (RUC, $735,000) -$65,000

Tim Taranto in action during the match between North Melbourne and Richmond at Marvel Stadium in round six, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

LOWEST BREAKEVENS

Angus Anderson (MID, $365,000) -30

Milan Murdock (MID, $483,000) -24

Callum Coleman-Jones (RUC, $294,000) -5

Patrick Retschko (MID, $262,000) -5

Charlie Edwards (DEF/MID, $258,000) -2

HIGHEST BREAKEVENS

Marcus Bontempelli (MID, $1,062,000) 158

Dayne Zorko (DEF, $1,056,000) 162

Tim English (RUC, $1,051,000) 146

Tim Taranto (MID, $882,000) 136

Max Gawn (RUC, $1,170,000) 136

Marcus Bontempelli in action during the match between Geelong and the Western Bulldogs at GMHBA Stadium in round six, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

NEW AND IMPROVED BREAKEVENS (BE)

Breakevens (BE) shift on Thursday night when teams are announced. That's because we've upgraded the way breakevens work. When team line-ups drop, we know exactly who's playing and who's not, and we use that to recalculate the balanced market in real time.

There may be more cheap debutants in or lots of injured players with high BEs out of the team causing noticeable changes. Breakevens are no longer a static number that sit there all week – they're a live reflection of what's actually happening in the round.

Projected price changes also update live every minute, and are based on the real price changes you'll see when lockout lifts. Over the course of the weekend, you're seeing the most accurate projections to plan your early trades!

STOCKS UP

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (DEF/MID, $997,000)

The Saints star has hit form and remains a bargain while under a million dollars. He is down a whopping $166k since the start of the season and has averaged 110 in his last three. He has a BE of just 85 and is about to embark on a dream run of match-ups for midfielders.

Christian Petracca (MIF/FWD, $969,000)

The star Sun didn't miss a beat upon return from injury, scoring 97 from 25 disposals, six clearances, three tackles and three goal. The 30-year-old is a player we all need at some stage and he is currently a nice price and has an attainable BE of 106.

Nic Newman (DEF, $770,000)

If you are on the hunt for an under-priced premium down back, the Blues defender could be the man. He is coming off his highest score of the year which included 24 disposals, six marks and four tackles for 101 which leaves him with a BE of 57.

Rowan Marshall (RUC, $734,000)

The talented big man has had to take a back seat to TDK and his numbers reflect that, averaging just 59 and dropping $376k. His partner in crime copped an injury that kept him out of the ruck and Marshall wasted no time reminding the coaching staff what he can do in there, knocking up his first hundred for the year with 104. It leaves him with a BE of 76 leading into a nice match-up with the Eagles and if De Koning misses, he has to be considered.

Angus Anderson (MID, $365,000)

The 22-year-old had another great game, backing up the previous week's 92 with an impressive 78 which came from 17 disposals, three marks and five tackles. It leaves him with a BE of -30 to make him the No.1 downgrade target leading into a soft match-up with the Bombers.

Angus Anderson kicks a goal during the match between Collingwood and Fremantle at Adelaide Oval in round five, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

STOCKS DOWN

Gryan Miers (FWD, $981,000)

The hard-working forward looks set to miss the remainder of the year with a knee injury which forces coaches' hands. He had a typically consistent start to the season with scores of 121, 90, 123 and 85 before recording 60 in what is likely to be his last game for 2026.

Marcus Bontempelli (MID, $1,062,000)

I could never recommend trading the champion, but there are some understandable reasons a number of his coaches are. His tagged score of 28 last round leaves him with a huge BE of 163 heading into a match-up where he is reportedly playing through a knee complaint, straight into another tag from James Jordon.

Caleb Windsor (DEF/MID, $611,000)

After looking like the 20-year-old had turned the corner in round three where he scored 96 and backed it up with 71, he has recorded back-to-back scores in the 40s. His BE is now 71, so he is leaking cash heading into a match-up with the Tigers. Although he should be able to reach that given the match-up, his scoring is quite unpredictable and he can be moved on.

Caleb Windsor is tackled by Ty Gallop during the match between Melbourne and Brisbane at the MCG in round six, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Jagga Smith (MID, $599,000)

After opening the season with scores of 82, 99 and 85, the talented young Blue has recorded a three-game average of just 59 which has slowed his cash generation. He has risen an impressive $369k since the start of the year and although he has an attainable BE of 55, he can be moved on if it helps facilitate a premium upgrade.

Sam Grlj (DEF/MID, $568,000)

The 18-year-old has made a great start to his career, averaging 67 over the first six games. He has risen $246k and with a BE that has almost reached 50, some coaches are understandably going early on a trade in order to bring in an under-priced premium.

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