Wayne Milera, Max Gawn and Justin McInerney. Pictures: AFL Photos

IT'S WAY too early, but what would a 'Quarterly All-Australian side' look like?

There would be nine first-timers, a veteran making a long-awaited return, and some of the game's most exciting youngsters stepping into the Team of the Year to mark breakout seasons in their budding careers.

There would also be a host of contentious calls.

AFL.com.au has confirmed that this season's official All-Australian side will feature 23 named players for the first time to reflect the loss of the substitute. With that said, here's our Q1 team.

Tom Barrass, Wayne Milera, Alex Pearce, Justin McInerney, Josh Treacy, Nick Watson, Ben King, Luke Davies-Uniacke and Harry Sheezel would all be vying for maiden appearances in an All-Australian side.

Max Gawn would break new ground with a ninth selection, while Luke Parker would be bringing back the glory days with a first blazer since 2016 following his brilliant transition into the backline this year.

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There would also be some unlucky names. Aaron Naughton and Nick Larkey have been among the best key forwards this year, while Giants duo Clayton Oliver and Finn Callaghan also have a case to make the team.

Josh Rachele and Bodhi Uwland have been among the most improved players in the competition and have also put themselves in contention, while Lachie Neale and Max Holmes could also be among the repeat Blazer-wearers in the side.

With that said, here's a look at our way-too-early Q1 All-Australian side.

Q1 All-Australian team

B: Tom Barrass, Cal Wilkie, Luke Parker

HB: Wayne Milera, Alex Pearce, Nick Blakey

C: Bailey Smith, Zak Butters, Justin McInerney

HF: Marcus Bontempelli, Josh Treacy, Isaac Heeney

F: Nick Watson, Ben King, Jack Gunston

Foll: Max Gawn, Caleb Serong, Nick Daicos

I/C: Kysaiah Pickett, Brodie Grundy, Luke Davies-Uniacke, Christian Petracca, Harry Sheezel