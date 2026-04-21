Sam Banks leaves the field injured during round six, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

Check out the injury updates from all 18 clubs.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Callum Ah Chee Hamstring 1-2 weeks Darcy Fogarty Back 2-3 weeks Mitch Hinge Hamstring 2-4 weeks Mark Keane Leg 4-6 weeks Jake Soligo Ankle Test Updated: April 21, 2026

In the mix

The Crows have set no timeline on when captain Jordan Dawson will return to the team and have given the captain all the time he needs as he deals with a family tragedy. The Crows take on Brisbane on Sunday and could welcome Soligo back as he pushes to recover from an ankle setback. Young onballer Sid Draper (21 disposals and six clearances in the SANFL) has pushed for a recall with impressive form, while Dan Curtin is on the cusp of his first game this season at state league level after suffering a dislocated kneecap in January. Fogarty will integrate into training later this week as he recovers from a back injury. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Dan Annable Shoulder 14-16 weeks Noah Answerth Concussion TBC Jarrod Berry Calf 3-4 weeks Darcy Gardiner Shoulder 4-5 weeks Eric Hipwood Knee Mid-season Jack Payne Knee TBC Henry Smith Foot TBC Dayne Zorko Calf 1-2 weeks Updated: April 21, 2026

In the mix

There'll be a handful of changes for Sunday's home match against Adelaide, with Darcy Fort expected to return from illness and replace fill-in Zane Zakostelsky. Answerth and Berry are both sidelined, with Shadeau Brain and Jimmy Tunstill battling for the small defender's position and Sam Marshall and possible debutant Reece Torrent for the vacant wing role. Bruce Reville, who copped a late knock against Melbourne, just needs to get through main training on Thursday to keep his spot. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Ben Camporeale Concussion 1 week Lucas Camporeale Kidney TBC Harry McKay Concussion 1 week Jesse Motlop Knee Season Harry O'Farrell Knee TBC Marc Pittonet Hand 1-2 weeks Updated: April 21, 2026

In the mix

The Blues will be forced into at least three changes for Saturday night's clash against the Dockers. Elijah Hollands (personal) won't play, while McKay (concussion) and Pittonet (hand) are also unavailable. Liam Reidy was a carryover emergency last week and appears the most likely to handle ruck duties, while Hudson O'Keeffe (seven disposals, one goal) is likely to come in as the side's primary key forward despite a quiet outing in the VFL. Matt Cottrell (20 disposals, one goal) impressed at reserves level after recovering from nagging fitness issues and could come into contention, while Cooper Lord (35 disposals, 10 tackles) was another to stake his claim. Flynn Young (22 disposals, two goals) has also impressed, while senior players like George Hewett (30 disposals, nine clearances) and Blake Acres (32 disposals, 10 intercepts) could also come into contention after playing well in the reserves. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jordan De Goey Concussion Test Harry DeMattia Back TBC Bobby Hill Personal reasons TBC Darcy Moore Hamstring Test Steele Sidebottom Hip Test Updated: April 21, 2026

In the mix

Collingwood could regain three key players for Saturday's Anzac Day blockbuster against Essendon. De Goey is exiting through the concussion protocols and Sidebottom is on track to face the Bombers. Moore has played one game this year due to soft tissue injuries but is pushing to return this weekend. Sam Swadling was busy in the VFL with 29 touches. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Angus Clarke Foot 5-6 weeks Brayden Fiorini Back TBC Lewis Hayes Knee 4-5 weeks Harrison Jones Calf 2-3 weeks Nic Martin Knee Season Mason Redman Knee 2-3 weeks Jordan Ridley Calf 3-4 weeks Vigo Visentini Hamstring 2-3 weeks Updated: April 21, 2026

In the mix

Another calf injury to Ridley is a cruel blow for the Bombers ahead of their Anzac Day blockbuster against Collingwood. Jaxon Prior could return after being managed last week, while Max Kondogiannis (20 disposals and six marks in the VFL) is another option. Several players put their hand up at VFL level should the Bombers go in a different direction. Jayden Nguyen (23 disposals, six tackles and three goals) starred in his new forward role, while Archie Perkins (27 disposals, seven tackles and a goal), Zak Johnson (31) and Dyson Sharp (23, five tackles and five clearances) were also good. Nik Cox, Rhys Unwin and Liam McMahon all kicked three goals. Returning ruck Nick Bryan (16 disposals, 18 hitouts and seven clearances) likely needs more time at VFL level. Irish rookie Cillian Bourke could make his Essendon debut at VFL level after an injury-hit start to his career. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Bailey Banfield Concussion Test Sean Darcy Calf TBC Jaeger O'Meara Face 4 weeks Sam Sturt Knee 8 weeks Updated: April 21, 2026

In the mix

Ruckman Darcy is progressing through concussion protocols but has also suffered a recurrence of a calf injury from January, with the Dockers gathering more information as Mason Cox holds down the second ruck position. An unchanged team is possible to take on Carlton on Anzac Day, but the Dockers are on the first of three consecutive six-day breaks and have depth to call on if players need managing. Jeremy Sharp (34 disposals and a goal) has been in terrific WAFL form as an inside midfielder but can't get a look in, while Chris Scerri and Tobyn Murray are forward options for the match committee to consider. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Harley Barker Knee Indefinite Toby Conway Foot/Knee TBC Jack Henry Oblique Test Keighton Matofai-Forbes Foot 6 weeks Gryan Miers Knee TBC Jay Polkinghorne Foot 4-6 weeks Tyson Stengle Conditioning Individualised program Updated: April 21, 2026

In the mix

Miers will miss at least another week and likely longer as the club investigates the best treatment for his knee injury, with surgery not completely out of the question, as reported by AFL.com.au’s Josh Gabelich on Monday. Henry will be tested again after failing to come up for the win over the Dogs, while Mark O'Connor is available after completing his one-game suspension. The VFL Cats suffered their first defeat of the season against Footscray but Mitch Knevitt (30 disposals, five clearances, one goal), George Stevens (29 disposals, 11 clearances) and Jhye Clark (24 disposals, seven tackles) all worked hard. - Michael Rogers

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Noah Anderson Appendix Test Jy Farrar Ankle 6+ weeks Elliott Himmelberg Knee 4-6 weeks John Noble Suspension Round 8 Avery Thomas Shoulder 1-3 weeks Updated: April 21, 2026

In the mix

Anderson has steadily improved following surgery last week and took part in the lightest of light sessions on Monday. He'll be tested on Thursday in an attempt to put his hand up to face Hawthorn in Launceston on Saturday. Jamarra Ugle-Hagan kicked five goals in the VFL at the weekend and is bashing the door down, while draftee Beau Addinsall was outstanding in his first game at the lower level and might not be far away from a debut. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Cody Angove Hamstring 4-5 weeks Aaron Cadman Concussion Test Stephen Coniglio Concussion Test Joe Fonti Suspension Round 8 Tom Green Knee Season Jesse Hogan Quad Test Darcy Jones Knee TBC Josh Kelly Hip TBC Logan Smith Knee 3-4 weeks Sam Taylor Hamstring 4-5 weeks Nathan Wardius Knee TBC Updated: April 21, 2026

In the mix

Cadman and Coniglio are set to return against North Melbourne, having tracked in line with concussion protocols following their respective incidents in round five. Hogan is also expected to return after a corked quad saw him withdrawn late from the Sydney Derby. Having trained with the rehab group on Monday, the key forward should be cleared if he completes both main training sessions this week. Meanwhile, Angove's return-to-play timeline has been set at four to five weeks as he continues his recovery from a pre-season hamstring injury. Fonti will miss through suspension and Harrison Oliver looms as his potential replacement after racking up 29 disposals in the VFL. - Emily Patterson

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Mabior Chol Hamstring 4-5 weeks Will Day Shoulder 4-5 weeks Jack Gunston Corked calf Test Matt LeRay Concussion TBC Dylan Moore Suspension Round 8 James Sicily Suspension Round 8 Updated: April 21, 2026

In the mix

Gunston is expected to return against Gold Coast in Launceston this Saturday after missing last weekend due to management of a corked calf. Calsher Dear starred with four shots at goal in his first game of the season, while Will McCabe also made an impact in his debut. Sam Mitchell will be forced to make at least two changes with Moore and Sicily both copping one-game suspensions for striking Logan Evans. Jack Dalton, Finn Maginness and Henry Hustwaite all impressed at Box Hill, while there was no room for Jack Scrimshaw in the senior team. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jake Bowey Foot Test Tom Campbell Neck TBC Changkuoth Jiath Calf Test Shane McAdam Achilles TBC Jake Melksham Ankle 2-3 weeks Harrison Petty TBC TBC Trent Rivers Knee 2-3 weeks Christian Salem Foot 2-3 weeks Jack Viney Achilles TBC Updated: April 21, 2026

In the mix

The update on Petty is: there is no update. The Demons say they are still gathering further information on Petty's situation after he was taken from the field complaining of blurred vision against the Lions. If he is to miss against Richmond on Friday night, which is likely given the nature of the concern, Jiath is a chance to come straight back into the side pending a fitness test later in the week. Bowey (foot) will play managed minutes in the VFL this week in his first hitout following a long lay-off before being considered for a senior recall. Paddy Cross pulled up well from 50 per cent game time at the lower level and is also available for selection. - Alison O'Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jackson Archer Knee Season Robert Hansen jnr Groin 1 week Blake Thredgold Foot TBC Luke Urquhart Knee TBC Updated: April 21, 2026

In the mix

The Kangas will have two key inclusions for Sunday evening's clash against the Giants, with Tristan Xerri (suspension) and Finn O'Sullivan (jaw) both available again. It's hard to see any more changes to the side after its impressive recent spell, despite Zac Fisher (29 disposals, seven marks) and Zac Banch (17 disposals, three goals) both impressing in the VFL again last weekend. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Tom Cochrane Hamstring 1-2 weeks Mani Liddy Groin 4-5 weeks Ollie Lord Knee Season Jack Lukosius Groin 5-7 weeks Jacob Moss Head/neck 1 week Sam Powell-Pepper Knee 5-7 weeks Harrison Ramm Ankle 2-3 weeks Esava Ratugolea Knee 3-4 weeks Connor Rozee Hamstring 10-12 weeks Josh Sinn Shoulder 4-5 months Ivan Soldo Knee Season Updated: April 21, 2026

In the mix

With so much experience sidelined through injury and following an excellent performance against Hawthorn, it's unlikely there'll be many, if any, changes to host Geelong on Anzac Day. Brandon Zerk-Thatcher continued a solid run in the SANFL at the weekend, while Jack Watkins also put his name up for re-selection. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jasper Alger Knee 5 weeks Harry Armstrong Foot 5 weeks Sam Banks Collarbone 6 weeks Judson Clarke ACL TBC Taj Hotton Hip TBC Rhyan Mansell Foot TBC Toby Nankervis Hamstring 3-4 weeks Zane Peucker Ankle 5-7 weeks Maurice Rioli Hamstring 4-5 weeks Tom Sims Elbow/Foot TBC Josh Smillie Quad 4-6 weeks Tim Taranto Concussion 1 week Updated: April 21, 2026

In the mix

Tom Lynch is available after five weeks out with a hamstring, while Sam Cumming (shoulder) should be in the frame for a potential debut, having starred with the VFL team against the AFL Academy. Jacob Hopper (managed) is likely to be a straight swap for Taranto, and Luke Trainor is also fit after copping a corked knee in the VFL. It was another horror injury weekend, with three – Banks, Rioli and Peucker – joining Taranto as new additions to the injury list. Smillie’s ongoing quad woes have seen him progress to strong running loads, but "slow progress" with his kicking. - Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Charlie Banfield Shoulder 1-2 weeks Ryan Byrnes Foot Test Anthony Caminiti Hamstring Test Lance Collard Suspension Round 13 Tom De Koning Back Test Isaac Keeler Hamstring 3 weeks Max King Conditioning Test Tobie Travaglia Foot 1-2 weeks Updated: April 21, 2026

In the mix

De Koning has recovered better than first thought and remains a chance to play this weekend. King needs to complete main training and will then play at some level this Sunday for the first time since 2024. The Saints will make a decision later in the week if that is via the VFL or at AFL level on managed minutes. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Taylor Adams Hamstring TBC Riak Andrew Quad TBC Braeden Campbell Leg TBC Will Green Foot 8-10 weeks Errol Gulden Shoulder 3 months Max King Back 4 months Updated: April 21, 2026

In the mix

A hamstring setback means Adams is no closer to a return, extending a layoff that dates to round 13 of last year. His recovery timeline will be re-assessed over the coming week. Dean Cox has confirmed Dane Rampe will return against the Bulldogs after being rested for the Sydney Derby. Meanwhile, Gulden has begun range-of-motion and introductory strength work following shoulder surgery and is expected to resume running next week. In the VFL, mature-age draftee Billy Cootee (12 disposals and three goals) impressed and has been confirmed for his AFL debut, as has Will Edwards (21 disposals, nine marks). Caiden Cleary pushed his case for a senior recall with a lively 28 disposals and a goal, while forward Hayden McLean was equally clinical with four majors. - Emily Patterson

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Sam Allen Knee 6 weeks Tyler Brockman Knee TBC Harry Edwards Concussion 1-2 weeks Jack Graham Shoulder TBC Noah Long Knee Season Jacob Newton Foot Season Archer Reid Knee TBC Deven Robertson Knee Season Fred Rodriguez Foot Test Brandon Starcevich Calf 4-5 weeks Updated: April 21, 2026

In the mix

There are plenty of options for the Eagles to consider at WAFL level after an impressive win against Subiaco and at least one forced change at AFL level after Archer Reid reported knee soreness. Small forward Malakai Champion (three goals) continues to impress and could change a very tall forward mix. The match committee has also consider calling on Jack Williams and sending Jobe Shanahan back to bolster the defence. Key defender Rhett Bazzo (21 and nine marks) is available, with Tom Cole and Ryan Maric also capable of stepping into a struggling backline. Competitive youngster Tom Gross (29 and a goal) is a midfield option worth considering. Rodriguez is set to play his first game for the season at WAFL level after a pre-season foot injury. Robertson is due to undergo knee surgery later this week. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Marcus Bontempelli Knee Test Connor Budarick Hamstring 3-5 weeks Sam Darcy Knee Season Tim English Knee 1-3 weeks Riley Garcia Hamstring TBC Arty Jones Hamstring 1-2 weeks Tom Liberatore Concussion Concussion protocols Rory Lobb Hamstring Test James O'Donnell Hamstring 4-5 weeks Zac Walker Ankle 2-4 weeks Cody Weightman Knee TBC Updated: April 21, 2026

In the mix

Luke Beveridge will be forced to make at least three changes ahead of Thursday night and possibly four or five. Darcy, O'Donnell and Liberatore are all out. Bontempelli is racing the clock and Lobb still needs to prove his fitness following a night of injury chaos at GMHBA Stadium. Adam Treloar is set to return for his first game of the year after starring in the VFL last weekend, following an interrupted end to his pre-season. Jedd Busslinger and Ryan Gardner are two options to provide support down back. - Josh Gabelich