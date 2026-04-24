You can watch every game of the 2026 VFL season LIVE on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App

Bobby Hill celebrates a goal during the round two match between Collingwood and Western Bulldogs at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, on March 21, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

STATE LEAGUE footy is back for 2026 and you can catch every VFL game LIVE and FREE on the AFL Live App and AFL.com.au.

>> Check out the VFL fixture and watch FREE, LIVE streams of every game

This year will see an expanded broadcast arrangement, with VFL games to be broadcast on Kayo Sports, ABC, the Seven Network and SEN, as well as on AFL.com.au and via the AFL Live App throughout the season.

The VFL home and away season will consist of 21 rounds, with every team to play 18 matches. The top 10 teams on the ladder will qualify for the finals series, which will conclude with the Grand Final on the weekend of September 19-20.

The rebel VFL Women's competition begins on Saturday, May 16.

You will also be able to watch the best under-18 footballers in the country LIVE and FREE when the Marsh AFL National Championships take place in the middle of the year.

The AFL's commitment to live streaming of the 2026 VFL and VFLW seasons ensures greater exposure for players and clubs to a national audience, and makes it easier for fans, families and recruiters to watch some of the best state-league prospects as they push for their AFL or AFLW opportunity.

>> Check out the VFL fixture and watch FREE, LIVE streams of every game

>> Check out the VFLW fixture and watch FREE, LIVE streams of every game