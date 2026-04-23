IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, journalists Michael Whiting, Nathan Schmook, Emily Patterson and Bharat Sundaresan join all the dots on football's big issues.
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- How will the Blues handle a tough week?
- Mason Cox gets a chance to cement a spot at the Dockers
- How will the Swans overcome the absence of Isaac Heeney in Bulldogs clash?
- Jamarra Ugle-Hagan returns to the AFL after 596 days in Suns debut
- The Lions host the Crows in one of the games of the round
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