IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, Nat Edwards and Josh Gabelich take a deep dive into the story behind the story of Latrelle Pickett's remarkable journey from SANFL reserves to the big time.
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- How the decision to move to Adelaide to play SANFL proved a decisive moment for Pickett
- Why Melbourne recruiters felt Pickett was the perfect option for them at No.12
- How his cousin Kozzy was snuck into the draft room last year without him knowing
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