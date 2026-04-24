Latrelle Pickett during the round six match between Melbourne and Brisbane at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, on April 19, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, Nat Edwards and Josh Gabelich take a deep dive into the story behind the story of Latrelle Pickett's remarkable journey from SANFL reserves to the big time.

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- How the decision to move to Adelaide to play SANFL proved a decisive moment for Pickett

- Why Melbourne recruiters felt Pickett was the perfect option for them at No.12

- How his cousin Kozzy was snuck into the draft room last year without him knowing

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