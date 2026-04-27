Calvin, Roy and Warnie consider the trade options ahead of round eight

Patrick Retschko during Richmond's game against North Melbourne in R6, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

TEAM VALUE has rocketed this year off the back of some profitable cash cows. Now is the time to start selling as they hit their peak price.

The most popular trades feature moving out the 'rookies' that have made their cash. Lachie Jaques has been a fantastic pick this season. He scored 112 in round one and ticked along nicely. He was managed a fortnight ago and since then scored 46 and 57. This has brought his breakeven to approximately 73 and he only added $1,000 last round.

FANTASY LATEST Tips, strategy, draft, podcasts, more

Jaques had made $356,000 and that can be used to help get a better player in your squad.

Strategy in Fantasy Classic is to trade out players who have reached their peak with a one down and one up. This means you take one player to someone at a lower price, while upgrade the other to a premium that can give you bulk points.

A Tiger switch of Sam Grlj to Patrick Retschko is among the most common plays.

There are plenty of players at different price points, but Jason Horne-Francis and Christian Petracca are the pick of the top forwards this round while Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera and Archie Roberts are targets down back.

The Traders unpack different options for round eight trades as coaches aim to improve their squads.

NOTE: There has been an update to the formula for predicting breakevens and those quoted in the podcast were prior to the more accurate projections being added for Fantasy Coach subscribers.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Episode guide

0:30 – The Traders’ round seven scores.

9:50 – Votes for the Cash Cow of the Year.

11:45 – News of the week.

19:00 – It’s upgrade season, who are the rookies to cull?

28:00 – Upgrade targets.

49:45 – Most traded and The Traders’ early moves.

51:50 - Questions from social media - follow @AFLFantasy on X, @aflfantasy on Instagram and like the Official AFL Fantasy facebook page.

Get expert advice from The Traders during the season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on X and Instagram and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.