Sam Mitchell during Hawthorn's clash with Port Adelaide in round 6, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, journalists Cal Twomey and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on football's big issues.

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- All the key takeaways from Greg Swann's press conference on Monday

- How Sam Mitchell is driving a culture of success at Hawthorn

- Should Scott Pendlebury play on for another season?

- It's a case of one step forward, two steps back for the Bombers

- Plus the regular segments, Monday Marketplace and Gimme Something

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