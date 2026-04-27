IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, journalists Cal Twomey and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on football's big issues.
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- All the key takeaways from Greg Swann's press conference on Monday
- How Sam Mitchell is driving a culture of success at Hawthorn
- Should Scott Pendlebury play on for another season?
- It's a case of one step forward, two steps back for the Bombers
- Plus the regular segments, Monday Marketplace and Gimme Something
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