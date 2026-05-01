Damien Hardwick is still tinkering with his team as it looks to emerge from an inconsistent start to the season

Ned Moyle celebrates a goal during the round 17 match between Gold Coast and Essendon at Marvel Stadium on July 5, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

GOLD Coast will play Ned Moyle for the first time in 2026 on Sunday night as it considers using two genuine ruckmen later in the season, says coach Damien Hardwick.

The Suns have rested veteran Jarrod Witts for the clash against Greater Western Sydney, calling up Moyle for his 14th career game.

Speaking on Friday morning, Hardwick said he was still figuring out the best use of the fifth player on the bench, particularly against teams with two recognized rucks.

Last Saturday, Hawthorn used Lloyd Meek and Ned Reeves to double team Witts.

"Witta's been doing a power of work," Hardwick said.

"He went up against a couple of monsters on the weekend.

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"Ned has been in terrific form at the lower level.

"We've got a young emerging talent that we're looking to give opportunities to and what we're going to work our way through I think moving forward is some of the sides with the two rucks, how are they going? Is it something we will look at moving forward as well?

"We want to be making sure we look at some things now without guessing later. We'll rest him this week, we'll reassess after the game and work our way through there."

Lloyd Meek and Jarrod Witts compete in a ruck contest during the R7 match between Hawthorn and Gold Coast at UTAS Stadium on April 25, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

After they host the Giants, the Suns travel to Darwin for their annual two-game trip where they will face St Kilda and Port Adelaide, both presently using two first-choice ruckmen.

In the past two seasons, Moyle and Witts have split games in the Top End as the Suns navigate back-to-back contests in the oppressive conditions.

What to do with his rucks is just part of the midfield puzzle Hardwick is trying to currently solve, conceding his star-studded line-up has been below its past in the past month.

"One of the things we talk about, and one of the greatest things in world sport, is cohesion and chemistry," he said.

Ned Moyle and Jarrod Witts during a Gold Coast training session at People First Stadium on September 2, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"We, like a lot of other clubs at the moment, probably haven't had all those players in the right parts of the ground at the right time.

"Whether they've been suspended or not playing or injured or coming back from injury., it's probably the one area of the ground we haven't had consistency of performance, but a little bit of that is related to personnel … and having to move bits and pieces in and out.

"We expect that'll improve. I've got no doubt it'll improve.

"We're hoping it's this week. They're a proud group. They understand we've got to perform better in that part of the ground, and part of my role is to give them the confidence to do that."

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Hardwick said despite Gold Coast losing three of the past four matches, he was not overly worried about his team's form.

"There is some stuff in our game that needs work and we know what that, but the reality is we're how many rounds in, seven or eight? It's a 23-round season," he said.

"We don't want to be playing exactly our best footy now, but we want to be working our way towards that.

"Evidence of that is the side up the road (Brisbane) that has won the last two (premierships).

"They generally haven't started particularly well, but when the whips are cracking, they've played their best footy.

"Now we're got to get moving on a couple of areas and we acknowledge that."