Calvin brings you everything you need to get Fantasy ready for round nine

Caleb Serong during Fremantle's game against Carlton in R7, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

IT'S ROUND nine and we're feeling fine!

After a horrid start to the season filled with injury setbacks, AFL Fantasy teams are starting to settle, and upgrades are starting to be made. Most coaches are opting for the traditional 'one up, one down' approach where a rookie is being downgraded, and with the cash made, a rookie is being upgraded on the other side.

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Outside of the rookies being traded this week is Caleb Serong (MID, $895,000) and his coaches have seen enough. Serong has now averaged 76 in his past three games and with better options at a cheaper price, coaches are making the move.

The other premium midfielder on the chopping block this week is Melbourne's Jack Steele (MID, $984,000). Steele started the year on fire averaging 114 across his first five games but since then, the wheels have fallen off and the honeymoon period is over. Steele has now averaged 82 in his past three games and coaches are cashing out.

Even though these are luxury trades we haven't had to this point, now is the time to send the message.

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Trap or treat?

Here are some of the traps to avoid and some treats worth considering for the round ahead.

Bailey Dale (DEF, $869,000) - TREAT

With an average of 114 from his past three games, it's no surprise to see Dale in the most traded-in players for the week. He has a nice run of games coming up and for me, he gets the nod ahead of Newman.

Sam Berry (MID, $842,000) – TRAP

For the third time in his 84-game career, Berry scored over 120 last week with a thumping 156. Prior to that he was coming off scores of 67 and 80. He's a tackling machine but not a reliable scorer.

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Hugh McCluggage (MID, $806,000) – TREAT

For the second week running, McCluggage is a treat worth picking. His game time increased last week as he cruised to a score of 109. Smart coaches launched last week, and you should do the same.

Izak Rankine (MID/FWD, $759,000) - TRAP

The price is right – but his draw is not. After this week's match-up against the Tigers, Rankine faces a Kangaroos tag, Hawthorn, his bye and then Geelong's No. 1 tagger Mullin, who held him to 21 in round three.

Dyson Sharp (MID, $352,000) - TREAT

Even though it's hard to read what the Bombers are doing, Sharp was sensational last week against the Lions for 71 after attending 76 per cent of the team's CBAs. A top draft pick who is ready to go.

Most traded in

Sam Cumming (MID, $397,000)

Hugh McCluggage (MID, $806,000)

Toby Murray (FWD, $306,000)

Nic Newman (DEF, $829,000)

Bailey Dale (DEF, $869,000)

After scoring 86 in his second game of the season from 74 per cent of the team's centre ball-ups, Sam Cumming (MID, $397,000) sits at the very top of the most traded-in players for this week. Coming off a win, the Tigers won't be changing too much anytime soon and an injury to Dion Prestia should strengthen Cumming's time in the middle for the next few weeks.

Another great downgrade option is Adelaide's Toby Murray (FWD, $306,000). From only 10 disposals last week, the big man scored 73 which was boosted by nine marks and two goals.

Nearly 1000 coaches have traded in Marcus Bontempelli (MID, $980,000) who is at a very tempting price, but is he fully fit? Bontempelli is carrying numerous injuries and even though he is after a much-needed rest, he is still expected to be named on Thursday night.

Sam Cumming celebrates a goal during the R7 match between Richmond and Melbourne at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on April 24, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Most traded out

Sam Grlj (DEF/MID, $560,000)

Jacob Farrow (DEF/MID, $628,000)

Lachie Jaques (DEF, $586,000)

Jagga Smith (MID, $641,000)

Jai Serong (DEF/MID, $642,000)

Run and hide ... no rookie is safe!

With limited forced trades this week, coaches are swinging the axe on rookies who have ‘maxed-out' in price. Players like Jacob Farrow (DEF/MID, $628,000), Jagga Smith (MID, $641,000) and Jai Serong (DEF/MID, $642,000) have all done their job and are now a small step over to the under-priced premium options of McCluggage, Newman and Dale.

Jacob Farrow kicks the ball under pressure during the round seven match between Essendon and Collingwood at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, on April 25, 2026. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Draft: One-week wonders

A strategy in draft is to find one-week streaming options. This means, finding a player who has low ownership (most likely in the free agents) and an option for a one-week play. You may require a player like this to fill any holes in your team while you wait for an injured player to return or for one of your players to gain dual-position status.

Here are some players with low ownership that might be worth a punt on for this week.

Miles Bergman (DEF) v Bulldogs – Bergman sits in just 23 per cent of draft leagues and could explode again this week. He played down back last week for 101 and could back that up against the Dogs.

Lawson Humphries (DEF) v Collingwood – Humphries thrives in juicy match-ups and for defenders, it doesn't get any easier than this. After his recent poor scores, could be available in your draft league.

Lawson Humphries during the round eight match between Geelong and North Melbourne at GMHBA Stadium, on May 2, 2026. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Noah Balta (DEF/FWD) v Adelaide – Richmond's new No.1 ruckman was impressive last week for his career-high score of 119. He's available in 91 per cent of leagues and is certainly worth considering.

Live Teams Show

The Traders will be live from 6.15pm AEST on Thursday to cover all the important ins and outs as teams are announced. They break down the popular trades, discuss captains and answer all your burning questions. Watch the Live Teams Show every Thursday night via AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App and ask your questions in the comments.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Calvin's best captains

Your captain scores you double points and as always, we need all the points we can get. Make sure you tune in tonight when the Traders go live at 6.15pm on AFL.com.au or via the AFL Live Official App to see who Calvin has in his top-5 and who the Traders are locking in as their captain options for the round ahead.

Get expert advice from The Traders during the season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on X and Instagram and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.