IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, Nat Edwards, Michael Whiting, Nathan Schmook, Bharat Sundaresan and Emily Patterson join all the dots on football's big issues.
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- How do the Dockers attempt to stop the influence of Nick 'the Wizard' Watson tonight?
- Is this match a real temperature check on where Freo is at?
- How has 'whiteboard-gate' affected Brisbane this week?
- How Port Adelaide has turned its season around over the past few weeks
- Brodie Grundy v Tristan Xerri looms as a mouth-watering ruck match-up
- The team give their thoughts on the potential name change for the Giants
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