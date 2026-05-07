Brodie Grundy and Tristan Xerri compete in the ruck during the round four match between North Melbourne and Sydney at Marvel Stadium, on April 5, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, Nat Edwards, Michael Whiting, Nathan Schmook, Bharat Sundaresan and Emily Patterson join all the dots on football's big issues.

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- How do the Dockers attempt to stop the influence of Nick 'the Wizard' Watson tonight?

- Is this match a real temperature check on where Freo is at?

- How has 'whiteboard-gate' affected Brisbane this week?

- How Port Adelaide has turned its season around over the past few weeks

- Brodie Grundy v Tristan Xerri looms as a mouth-watering ruck match-up

- The team give their thoughts on the potential name change for the Giants

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