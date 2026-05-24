The Dogs have held off the Demons in a thriller

Marcus Bontempelli celebrates a goal during the Western Bulldogs' clash against Narrm in round 11, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

JOEL Freijah's ice-cool set shot with four minutes left has given the Western Bulldogs a tense three-point win over Narrm in a rollicking end to Sir Doug Nicholls Round.

Ed Richards and Marcus Bontempelli starred in the midfield as the Bulldogs burst clear before half-time and resisted a fightback in their 14.9 (93) to 13.12 (90) victory at Marvel Stadium on Sunday.

BULLDOGS v DEMONS Full match coverage and stats

The Bulldogs threw away a 33-point second-quarter lead and trailed twice in the final quarter, before Freijah kicked the go-ahead goal.

Demons young gun Harvey Langford had the chance to win the game but dropped a mark under huge pressure from Lachie Jacques close to goal.

Star duo Marcus Bontempelli (29 disposals and two goals) and Ed Richards (30 and three) were huge for the Dogs.

Kysaiah Pickett (25 disposals, nine tackles and six clearances) starred for the Dees again.

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The Dees had another chance with a kick back into full-forward but Lachie Bramble took what proved a match-saving mark for the Dogs, who steadied in the dying seconds.

Sunday's result lifted the Bulldogs (6-5) into ninth spot, just one win behind the Demons (7-4), who sit sixth.

But it came at a cost as defender Luke Cleary went off after a head knock in the second term and was ruled out with concussion.

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Richards (30 disposals, three goals) and Bontempelli (29 disposals, two goals) were outstanding in the midfield along with Ryley Sanders (31 touches).

Rhylee West, Aaron Naughton and Arthur Jones (two each) also kicked multiple goals.

Narrm star Kysaiah Pickett had 25 disposals and six clearances in an entertaining duel with Richards, while Tom Sparrow (23 touches) and Jack Steele (21) fought hard.

Harry Sharp and Langford kicked two goals each.

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Richards was a driving force early, working off Pickett as the Bulldogs kicked the opening three goals and led by 10 points at quarter-time.

The margin quickly ballooned to 33 as Bontempelli and kicked two goals each, and Richards another, in the second term.

But the Demons responded with the next four goals, including three in as many minutes in time-on, to get back within eight points by half-time.

It was more of the same in the third quarter, when the Bulldogs threatened to kick away but were quickly reeled back in.

Pickett scorched the turf with four bounces in a run that eventually led to a Kade Chandler goal, dragging Narrm back within one point, and it set up a grandstand finish.

The Dees hit the front for the first time since the early stages when Sharp caught Jones holding the ball in the goalsquare and converted at the four-minute mark of the last quarter.

It was the first of four lead changes in a rollicking final term, with Ed Langdon putting Narrm in front in time on before Freijah's reply.

Naughton's long-range shot hit the post for the Bulldogs before the Dees' late attempts to pinch victory.

Narrm lost experienced defender Jake Lever for the last 10 minutes after a head knock in a marking contest.

Costly reversal hurts Dogs

The Bulldogs were on top and looked set to have a chance to extend their lead beyond five goals when Will Lewis caught Daniel Turner holding the ball late in the second quarter. But Joel Freijah rubbed the head of Turner after the free was paid, leading to the Dee getting a free kick for high contact instead. The Dogs were up by 26 points at the time, but took just an eight-point advantage into half-time.

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Young Dog concussed in another blow

Already hit hard by injuries, the Dogs saw another player go down with Luke Cleary concussed in the second quarter. The young defender was accidentally caught high by Max Heath as the Demons ruck looked to get to a throw in which landed shorter than both rucks expected.

WESTERN BULLDOGS 3.1 8.3 12.6 14.9 (93)

NARRM 1.3 6.7 11.10 13.12 (90)

GOALS

Western Bulldogs: Richards 3, West 2, Naughton 2, Jones 2, Bontempelli 2, Lewis, Freijah, Croft

Narrm: Sharp 2, Langford 2, Turner, Tholstrup, Rivers, Petty, Laurie, Langdon, Gawn, Cross, Chandler

BEST

Western Bulldogs: Richards, Bontempelli, Sanders, Dale, Naughton, Lobb, Freijah

Narrm: Pickett, Gawn, Petty, Turner, Chandler, Langdon, Steele

INJURIES

Western Bulldogs: Cleary (concussion)

Narrm: Nil

Crowd: TBC at Marvel Stadium