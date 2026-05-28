Sliding Doors is in full swing for 2026 ... and Damo's got plenty on his mind

IF Hirdy is returning to the Bombers ... THEN

STRAP yourselves in, footy fans - Damian Barrett's Sliding Doors is back in full swing for 2026.

With the 2026 Toyota AFL Premiership Season underway, Damo's got plenty of thoughts about all 18 clubs - and the AFL.

So what is he saying about your team? What's he saying about the AFL? You can't say that, Damo, can you? Check it out below.

>> ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND OPINION FROM DAMIAN BARRETT

IF ...

there are many question marks hanging over the Crows ...

THEN ...

there are none above Wayne Milera. Surely he's on the way for an inaugural All-Australian jacket. One of the half-back flanks is surely his, albeit after 11 rounds only.

IF ..

the Lions two seasons ago sat 12th on the ladder at this exact same time with a scoreline of four wins, six losses and a draw, and regrouped sufficiently enough to win not just the 2024 flag but also the 2025 one ...

THEN ...

at six wins, five losses in 2026 there is no need for major concern. Since becoming an outstanding football club in Chris Fagan's third season, 2019, in charge, the Lions have always responded to a flat performance stretch. Predicting them to do so, yet again, on Saturday, against the tearaway ladder leader Fremantle.

IF ...

Josh Fraser has made a very impressive start to his interim coaching term at the Blues, with big wins against Western Bulldogs and Port Adelaide ...

THEN ...

good luck in round 12. A Friday night lights game against the surging Geelong, coached by the mastermind of all masterminds, Chris Scott.

IF ...

the great Peter Daicos booted 97 goals in the Magpies' premiership-winning 1990 season, and 549 goals in an extraordinary career that I still feel doesn't get the full kudos it deserved ...

THEN ...

while I realise I've got no right to be suggesting a coaching move to the flag-winning Fly, I'm going to anyway. With Jamie Elliott unfortunately out for the year, Nick Daicos should play permanent full-forward. At least for a trial period, beginning Saturday against the Bulldogs. Imagine how scared that backline would be!

IF ...

Hirdy is returning to the Bombers ...

THEN ...

Essendon, being Essendon, will probably consider getting 'the band' back together. Hirdy on vocals and lead guitar. Weapon on bass. Danny Corcoran on drums. Ian Robson on rhythm guitar. Stephen Dank on keyboards. Shane Charter on saxophone. Bomber Thompson on back-up vocals. Hirdy's comeback tour, with his new band to be called Hird Mentality. Venues, dates, ticket prices to come.

IF ...

way back in 2003 in game No.34 a young Victorian playing for a WA team announced to the footy world his impending greatness in a game at the Gabba against Brisbane, which had won the previous two premierships ...

THEN ...

no reason another young Victorian playing for a WA team can't do the same, in game No.36, also at the Gabba against a Lions team which has won the past two flags. In '03, that was the game Chris Judd booted five, before winning the first of two Brownlows the following season. My man Murphy Reid, who in pre-season predictions I tipped for All-Australian in 2026 and is tracking to do just that, might also be pretty special.

IF ...

many Cats players underperformed in the 2025 Grand Final ...

THEN ...

not Lawson Humphries. In just career game No.36, he stood up. And he's continued his progress in the 11 matches of 2026, last weekend against Sydney one of his very best. Just 23 years of age. Could by anything.

IF ...

the Suns are fifth on the ladder after 11 rounds ...

THEN ...

not too much wrong with that. But on the flaky form they've displayed to this point of the 2026 season, all clubs would happily back their chances against them in a final.

IF ...

Clarry Oliver is a Melbourne Football Club great ...

THEN ...

it's going to be great theatre seeing him play against the Demons for the first time, on Sunday in Alice Springs. Has been in excellent form his new club and would no doubt like to remind his old club and former teammates what made him great.

IF ...

Hardwick's four goals, Sicily's best-on-ground performance, Gunston's continued Coleman Medal-contending ways and Chol's smarts were the big talking points out of the Hawks win on Thursday night ...

THEN ...

the standout highlight was Will Day returning from yet another serious injury and getting through unscathed. Day is the Hawks' best player, by some way, in my eyes. He will take at least six weeks to get anywhere near his optimum. But he’s back, and that means a premiership crack is real.

IF ...

the Demons lost a game they expected to win in round 11, against the Bulldogs ...

THEN ...

they wouldn't want to do the same in round 12. Strong favourites against GWS in Alice Springs. But key backs Lever and Jiath are out injured. And the Giants will have, for the first time this year, access to who I reckon is their best player – Sam Taylor. A very big danger game, this one, for the Dees.

IF ...

Finn O'Sullivan has played just 31 matches ...

THEN ...

extraordinarily he may already be North's most important player. Has that old-school, uncompromising, match day desire to do whatever it takes in the pursuit of a win. Prepared to sacrifice his entire game and tag, when asked. Has this season successfully shut down Zak Butters and Zach Merrett. But they'll be tagging him very soon. He's got tricks himself, and was crucial in the Roos' big win from 43 points down against Gold Coast last weekend.

IF ...

Aliir Aliir has one All-Australian gong, from 2021 ...

THEN ...

I reckon he's on track for a second in 2026. Reading the incoming ball as well as ever. At 31 and with 189 games behind him, in career-best form.

IF ...

Toby Nankervis went down with a hamstring problem in round two ...

THEN ...

it's a very worrying sign that for weeks now, his return to play date has been speculated as '3-4 weeks' or '2-3 weeks'. Hoping we see him at some stage of the remainder of the 2026 season.

IF ...

the losses are now mounting, seven of those things from 12 matches after the Thursday night really bad defeat by Hawthorn ...

THEN ...

the massive doubts I had, despite the multi-million dollar recruiting spree in the off-season, are materialising. Ross the Boss needs to transform his ways. His current, ultra-conservative gameplan is not working with this list.

IF ...

The Chad is still my favourite player in the comp, and has been good in 2026 ...

THEN ...

he has still been nowhere near The Chad of 2022-25. Come on Chad. You need to lift. I hate to say it, but Murphy Reid is closing hard, like Chautauqua, on you!!

IF ...

you look up 'slow burn' in modern dictionaries ...

THEN ...

a picture of Bailey Williams might just appear alongside the definition. Has been in the AFL system since being snared by the Eagles at No.35 in the 2018 national draft. His past two matches, games No.94 and 95 respectively against GWS and Collingwood, were probably the best two of his career. Hope the past fortnight becomes his new norm.

IF ...

Aaron Naughton has played better games than round 11 against Melbourne at Marvel Stadium ...

THEN ...

he hasn't played too many more important ones. Simply willed his team to an upset win, particularly through sheer effort and hard work in the final quarter. That desperate performance helped the Dogs snap a dreadful stretch of form, where they had lost five of their previous six matches.

Aaron Naughton celebrates a goal during the match between the Western Bulldogs and Narrm (Melbourne) at Marvel Stadium in round 11, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

AND THIS ONE'S FOR THE AFL

IF ...

this season, belatedly, got some very nice momentum when all 18 teams played each round in rounds five to 11 ...

THEN ...

here we go again with the byes. Round 12 through to round 16 will all have less than the maximum nine matches. The AFL commission needs to step in and scale back the many player union-enforced restrictions that are heaped upon those tasked with configuring the fixture.