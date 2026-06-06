West Coast kept coming but Port Adelaide held on to win by six points at Optus Stadium

Jason Horne-Francis during the round 13 match between West Coast and Port Adelaide at Optus Stadium, June 6, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide has held off a desperate West Coast to claim its fourth win of the season on Saturday night, notching an 11.11 (77) to 10.11 (71) victory to remember.

The Power led for most of the match but couldn't shake the Eagles, and with a loud Optus Stadium crowd at their backs it looked like the home side was heading for a comeback special in the final term.

EAGLES v POWER Full match coverage and stats

Port had seemed close to breaking the game open through the middle stages and held a 22-point lead just before three-quarter time but couldn't put the contest to bed.

The final term was played almost exclusively in West Coast's front half as the Eagles continually drove the ball forward, but congestion and desperation from the Power defence made it near impossible to score.

A second goal to regular backman Tom Cole brought West Coast within a goal with five minutes to play, before he had another set shot from 50 that just sailed wide but brought the margin inside one straight kick.

However, try as they might the Eagles couldn't get that one more major score to steal a win, Port Adelaide leapfrogging them on the ladder.

To make matters worse for West Coast, in-form defender Reuben Ginbey left the game in the third quarter with a calf injury that will likely keep him sidelined for a lengthy period.

More to come

WEST COAST 3.0 5.2 8.5 10.11 (71)

PORT ADELAIDE 3.6 6.7 10.9 11.11 (77)

GOALS

West Coast: Waterman 3, Cole 2, Shanahan, Hough, Allan, Yeo, Duursma

Port Adelaide: Horne-Francis 3, Berry 2, Moraes, Marshall, Cochrane, Durdin, Georgiades, Sweet