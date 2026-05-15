IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, Cal Twomey and Joel Peterson join all the dots on football's big issues.
>> START LISTENING NOW
- Cal outlines the big month that lies ahead for Andrew Welsh and the Bombers
- Dean Solomon remains adamant he hasn't thought about the Bombers' coaching role
- What's gone wrong at the Suns?
- The young Eagles continue their good form
- All the regular segments, including Monday Marketplace and Gimme Something
Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify or Apple Podcasts