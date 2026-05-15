Dean Solomon speaks to Essendon players during round 13, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, Cal Twomey and Joel Peterson join all the dots on football's big issues.

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- Cal outlines the big month that lies ahead for Andrew Welsh and the Bombers

- Dean Solomon remains adamant he hasn't thought about the Bombers' coaching role

- What's gone wrong at the Suns?

- The young Eagles continue their good form

- All the regular segments, including Monday Marketplace and Gimme Something

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