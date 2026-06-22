The coaches' votes for the round 15 games are in

Marcus Bontempelli celebrates the Western Bulldogs' win over St Kilda in R15, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

WESTERN Bulldogs star Marcus Bontempelli has closed the gap narrowly on leader Nick Daicos in the race for the 2026 AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award.

Bontempelli (78) was one of only three players to get a perfect 10 votes in round 15, drawing him to within five votes of Daicos (83).

Fremantle gun Luke Jackson also picked up 10 votes for the second game in a row, moving him to third spot on the leaderboard.

Jackson overtakes Isaac Heeney after Sydney had the bye in round 15.

>> SCROLL DOWN TO SEE ALL THE VOTES

North Melbourne's Caleb Daniel was the only other player to score the perfect 10 after his 40-disposal, 16-mark effort against Richmond.

Hawthorn co-skipper Jai Newcombe (eight votes) earned the most votes in the Hawks' win over Gold Coast, Mark Keane (nine) led the way for Adelaide in its win over Melbourne, while Carlton trio Sam Walsh, George Hewett and Patrick Cripps all got eight votes in the Blues' victory over Greater Western Sydney.

Daicos and Jordan De Goey shared the spoils with nine votes apiece in the Magpies' win over Port Adelaide.

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Every week, the two senior coaches for each game give votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis, meaning 10 votes is the maximum a player can get in each round.

The player with the most votes at the end of the home and away season will win the AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award.

Fremantle v Geelong

10 Luke Jackson (FRE)

8 Andrew Brayshaw (FRE)

5 Murphy Reid (FRE)

3 Alex Pearce (FRE)

2 Max Holmes (GEEL)

1 Jye Amiss (FRE)

1 Connor O'Sullivan (GEEL)

Gold Coast v Hawthorn

8 Jai Newcombe (HAW)

7 Mac Andrew (GCFC)

5 Noah Anderson (GCFC)

5 Ben Long (GCFC)

4 Will Day (HAW)

1 Dylan Moore (HAW)

Adelaide v Melbourne

9 Mark Keane (ADEL)

8 Max Gawn (MELB)

4 Kade Chandler (MELB)

4 Wayne Milera (ADEL)

3 Sam Berry (ADEL)

2 James Borlase (ADEL)

Greater Western Sydney v Carlton

8 Sam Walsh (CARL)

8 George Hewett (CARL)

8 Patrick Cripps (CARL)

4 Jagga Smith (CARL)

1 Nick Haynes (CARL)

1 Nicholas Newman (CARL)

Collingwood v Port Adelaide

9 Jordan De Goey (COLL)

9 Nick Daicos (COLL)

6 Jeremy Howe (COLL)

3 Darcy Byrne-Jones (PORT)

3 Jason Horne-Francis (PORT)

Richmond v North Melbourne

10 Caleb Daniel (NMFC)

7 Cooper Trembath (NMFC)

6 Harry Sheezel (NMFC)

5 Luke Parker (NMFC)

1 Tom Brown (RICH)

1 George Wardlaw (NMFC)

St Kilda v Western Bulldogs

10 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)

7 Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (STK)

6 Hugo Garcia (STK)

5 Bailey Dale (WB)

1 Buku Khamis (WB)

1 James O'Donnell (WB)

LEADERBOARD

83 Nick Daicos (COLL)

78 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)

70 Luke Jackson (FRE)

69 Isaac Heeney (SYD)

65 Max Holmes (GEEL)

60 Max Gawn (MELB)

55 Bailey Smith (GEEL)

54 Zak Butters (PORT)

54 Jai Newcombe (HAW)

54 Kysaiah Pickett (MELB)

52 Lachie Neale (BL)

49 Shai Bolton (FRE)

49 Patrick Cripps (CARL)