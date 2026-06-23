Esava Ratugolea is stretchered off the ground during the round 15 match between Port Adelaide and Collingwood at Melbourne Cricket Ground, on June 20, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Check out the injury updates from all 18 clubs.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Callum Ah Chee Hamstring 1-2 weeks Jordon Butts Calf Test Isaac Cumming Hamstring Test Mitch Hinge Ankle Test Luke Pedlar Hamstring 2-3 weeks Tyler Welsh Hamstring Test Updated: June 23, 2026

In the mix

The Crows face a selection squeeze over the coming weeks as Hinge, Cumming and Butts return from injuries as soon as this week, and defender Josh Worrell slots back in automatically after missing one match with illness. The Crows have won their past three games, and six of their past seven, so changes aren't going to be extensive ahead of a Showdown as Matthew Nicks' team finds its groove. Alongside the important Worrell, Cumming would be the most likely of the returning players to come straight back into the AFL team. At SANFL level, young midfielder Sid Draper showed some encouraging signs with 20 disposals and four clearances as he works back to full fitness. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Oscar Allen Foot 3-5 weeks Dan Annable Shoulder 1 week Keidean Coleman Hamstring 1 week Tom Doedee Calf 1-2 weeks Tai Hayes Shin 1 week Ryan Lester Calf Test Lincoln McCarthy Calf 3-4 weeks Hugh McCluggage Hamstring 2 weeks Will McLachlan Quad 2-3 weeks Jack Payne Knee TBC Henry Smith Foot Test Reece Torrent Ankle Test Dayne Zorko Quad 2 weeks Updated: June 23, 2026

In the mix

Lester will return straight into the 23 barring any last-minute hiccups, which would likely result in either Shadeau Brain being an unlucky omission or Ty Gallop being shuffled forward again and someone else being left out. Coleman took part in team drills on Tuesday morning, with McCluggage doing a heap of goalkicking as he closes in on a return. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jordan Boyd Shoulder Test Ben Camporeale Hamstring 1-2 weeks Matt Carroll Knee Season Rob Monahan Shoulder Season Jesse Motlop Knee Season Harry O'Farrell Knee TBC Liam Reidy Ankle 1 week Jacob Weitering Calf Test Updated: June 23, 2026

In the mix

The Blues are hopeful Weitering will be fit to play against the Eagles on Saturday. He could be joined by Ollie Hollands (26 disposals, five clearances), who made a successful return from an ankle injury through the VFL last week. Cooper Lord (23 disposals, one goal) was also strong in the reserves. Keep an eye on potential debutants Harry Charleson (22 disposals, six marks) and Flynn Riley (20 disposals, 53 hitouts) in the next few weeks, after they also stood out at VFL level last weekend. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jamie Elliott Knee Season Will Hayes Shoulder 1-2 weeks Noah Howes Shoulder 1-2 weeks Brayden Maynard Shoulder 1-2 weeks Reef McInnes Knee Season Darcy Moore Hamstring TBC Oscar Steene Knee Season Updated: June 23, 2026

In the mix

Maynard is pushing to return as soon as next weekend after making strong progress from the shoulder dislocation he suffered on King’s Birthday. Moore is still sidelined as he recovers from his latest hamstring strain. Scott Pendlebury is set to return against Richmond after missing the win over Port Adelaide due to management, while he was also sick over the bye. Charlie West kicked three goals in the VFL to put his hand up for another shot in the senior team. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Brayden Fiorini Back Season Lewis Hayes Knee Season Zak Johnson Foot 2 weeks Isaac Kako Back Test Kyle Langford Quad 3 weeks Nic Martin Knee Season Archie May Shoulder Season Liam McMahon Ankle 2 weeks Darcy Parish Knee soreness Test Archie Roberts Shoulder TBC Rhys Unwin Hamstring 2 weeks Peter Wright Knee 2 weeks Updated: June 23, 2026

In the mix

The bye came at a good time for the Bombers, with at least six players – and up to eight – coming off their unavailability list this week. Andrew McGrath and Jye Caldwell are set to return for Sunday’s clash against North Melbourne, while Kako and Parish are expected to be available. Angus Clarke, Matt Guelfi, Jayden Nguyen and Vigo Visentini are also available again, although are likely to return via the VFL. Tom Edwards (21 disposals and a goal), Max Kondogiannis (20), mid-season draftee Jaxon Artemis (17) and Saad El-Hawli (19 and one) pushed their cases in the VFL before the bye, while Kayle Gerreyn kicked three goals. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Sam Sturt Knee/quad Test Updated: June 23, 2026

In the mix

Ruckman Sean Darcy made a strong case for a recall after his third consecutive game in the WAFL, building form and fitness. Being able to impact as a forward will be part of Darcy's job description as a second ruckman, and he booted two goals for Peel Thunder while impressing with 16 disposals and six marks. The Dockers have the healthiest list in the AFL, with only forward Sturt listed as a test this week. The depth at WAFL level is causing selection pressure and lifting performances at AFL level, with midfielder Jeremy Sharp continuing a dominant WAFL season with 35 disposals and two goals against East Perth. Bailey Banfield (30 and eight marks) and Cooper Simpson (24 and a goal) also impressed, while dropped duo Corey Wagner and Jaeger O'Meara shape as the most likely next men in if midfield changes are needed, returning to the WAFL and having 23 disposals each. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Harley Barker Knee Indefinite Toby Conway Foot/Knee TBC Jacob Molier Quad 1 week Tom Stewart Concussion TBC Updated: June 23, 2026

In the mix

The Cats head into their bye well-placed on the injury front, with just four players sidelined. They will be hoping star defender Stewart is back for their huge clash against Brisbane in round 17, while the Cats say midfielder Bailey Smith is expected to return for the meeting with the Lions following his illness. Tyson Stengle, yet to play at AFL level this year, missed the Cats' VFL outing due to illness. Gryan Miers (30 disposals), Mitch Knevitt (27 and two goals), Jhye Clark (31) and James Worpel (17, eight clearances and a goal) performed well in the VFL and will be hoping to earn senior spots after the bye. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Sam Clohesy Suspension Round 18 Koby Coulson Quad Test Alex Davies Foot 4-6 weeks Jy Farrar Ankle 4-6 weeks Will Graham Hamstring 1-3 weeks Lachie Gulbin Hand 4-6 weeks Wil Powell Shoulder Test Daniel Rioli Jaw 4-6 weeks Jake Rogers Hamstring 4-6 weeks Avery Thomas Knee 1-3 weeks Lachie Weller Hamstring 1-3 weeks Updated: June 23, 2026

In the mix

There'll be more changes this week for the struggling Suns as they prepare for the toughest trip in the competition, heading west to face Fremantle. Powell's return will bolster a backline that has lost Rioli, while Ben Jepson is a likely candidate to return for the suspended Clohesy. Ethan Read played half a game in the VFL last week, which leaves Damien Hardwick with the decision of bringing him back as a forward-ruck or sticking with the Ned Moyle-Jarrod Witts combination. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jack Buckley Hamstring 1-2 weeks Tom Green Knee Season Max Gruzewski Hand Test Ollie Hannaford Foot 4-5 weeks Jesse Hogan Finger TBC Darcy Jones Knee 3-4 weeks Josh Kelly Hip TBC Jayden Laverde Hamstring 3-4 weeks Nick Madden Knee 3 weeks Toby McMullin Hamstring 2-3 weeks Xavier O'Halloran Ankle 3 weeks Jake Riccardi Ankle 6 weeks Logan Smith Knee Test Nathan Wardius Knee Season Updated: June 23, 2026

In the mix

As if the Giants needed more problems to deal with, bookends Hogan and Laverde have now been sidelined through injury. Hogan will undergo surgery after fracturing a finger in the loss to Carlton, while Laverde suffered a hamstring strain. In better news, Gruzewski faces a fitness test to take on Hawthorn on Friday night while Buckley is edging closer to a return. Hannaford remains in a moonboot as he manages a bone stress injury, but Wardius has been ruled out for the season after complications from an ACL injury. Several young Giants impressed at VFL level, with Jack Ough (28 disposals), Harry Rowston (21) and Riley Hamilton (18, three goals) putting their hands up for a senior game. - Brandon Cohen

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Max Beattie Ankle 3-5 weeks James Blanck Hamstring TBC Jack Gunston Foot 1 week Jarman Impey Hamstring 2-3 weeks Matt LeRay Concussion 1 week Conor Nash Neck TBC Jack Scrimshaw Knee 1 week Josh Weddle Suspension Round 19 Updated: June 23, 2026

In the mix

Sam Mitchell will be forced to make at least two changes ahead of Friday night’s game against Greater Western Sydney after Weddle accepted a three-game suspension and Impey strained his hamstring against Gold Coast. Gunston and Nash will miss at least one more game. Flynn Perez will be an option across half-back, while Henry Hustwaite, Sam Butler, Ollie Greeves and Finn Maginness all starred for Box Hill. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jed Adams Knee 2-3 weeks Lukas Cooke Face 3 weeks Jai Culley Knee Season Xavier Lindsay Hip/groin 4-5 weeks Brody Mihocek Neck Season Andy Moniz-Wakefield Knee Season Harrison Petty Hamstring 2-3 weeks Christian Salem Foot 2-3 weeks Jack Viney Achilles TBC Updated: June 23, 2026

In the mix

The Demons have a much-needed bye this week, but there's a handful of players vying to return after the break. Petty has made good progress in his recovery from a low-grade hamstring strain, while Salem is closing on a return after being sidelined since round five. Aidan Johnson successfully returned through the VFL last week on modified minutes and will continue to build his game time over the coming weeks. With just eight games left to go in the home and away season, time is running out for Viney, who still doesn't have a timeline for his return from Achilles and back issues. - Alison O'Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jackson Archer Knee Season Paul Curtis Suspension Round 18 Toby Pink Shoulder Season Tom Powell Groin Test Blake Thredgold Foot Season Luke Urquhart Knee 3 weeks Tristan Xerri Jaw 1-2 weeks Updated: June 23, 2026

In the mix

The Kangas will lose Xerri for at least Sunday's clash against the Bombers. They could either stick with Taylor Goad and Cooper Trembath as their ruck options, or draft in Wil Dawson (21 disposals, one goal) for support after he impressed in the role at VFL level. Zac Fisher (36 disposals, one goal) and Riley Hardeman (26 disposals, six marks) were the others to stand out in the reserves, while Ollie Griffen (nine disposals, four goals) and Zac Banch (18 disposals, three goals) could help liven up the attack. Griffin Logue, Robert Hansen jnr and Hardeman were the emergencies last week. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Miles Bergman Toe 1-2 weeks Kane Farrell Groin 3-4 weeks Ollie Lord Knee Season Jack Lukosius Knee Test Ewan Mackinlay Knee Season Esava Ratugolea Knee Season Connor Rozee Hamstring Season Josh Sinn Shoulder Season Updated: June 23, 2026

In the mix

Port will need to make a couple of changes for Saturday night's Showdown against Adelaide with confirmation that Ratugolea and Mackinlay would both miss the rest of the season. Brandon Zerk-Thatcher is an option to step into a defensive post, while Josh Carr could also return to his early season experiment of playing Todd Marshall in the back half. Jacob Moss was thrown back in the SANFL and excelled at the weekend, as did Will Lorenz and Christian Moraes who would be in-line to step up. Sam Powell-Pepper has overcome his ruptured ACL and will play his first game in 11 months when he runs out in the SANFL against the Crows. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Harry Armstrong Foot 1-2 weeks Judson Clarke ACL 1-2 weeks Jonty Faull Back Season Josh Gibcus ACL strain Season Campbell Gray Hamstring 3-7 weeks Jacob Hopper Ankle TBC Sam Lalor Achilles 1-4 weeks Tom Lynch Larynx 1 week Jack Ross Concussion Test Tom Sims MCL 2-4 weeks Josh Smillie Quad TBC Luke Trainor Hip Test Updated: June 23, 2026

In the mix

Hopper has developed a stress fracture in his ankle, with a time frame still to be determined. Rhyan Mansell (foot) got through his return in the VFL unscathed, kicking three goals in managed minutes, while Kane McAuliffe (Achilles) finished with 12 touches and six tackles. Hugo Ralphsmith is also available for selection, having now served his two-match VFL suspension, while Kaleb Smith finished with 34 touches in defence. Both Trainor and Ross need to get through training this week in order to play. With a host of players now available, and a poor effort against North Melbourne, there's set to be a number of selection changes at Punt Road - Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN James Barrat Foot TBC Hunter Clark Knee 1 week Tom De Koning Ribs/lung TBC Alex Dodson Adductor 1 week Sam Flanders Achilles Season Dougal Howard Calf 1-2 weeks Max King Hamstring TBC Jack Sinclair Calf TBC Updated: June 23, 2026

In the mix

St Kilda heads to the bye after a tough day at the office on Sunday with Sinclair's season in doubt due to a serious calf injury. De Koning suffered a punctured lung and two cracked ribs in the loss to the Western Bulldogs and is set to miss some football. Rowan Marshall was cleared of a serious shoulder injury and will be assessed after the week off. Young key defender Barrat is set for a stint on the sidelines with a foot fracture. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Riak Andrew Quad 2-3 weeks Braeden Campbell Shin 2-3 weeks Noah Chamberlain Hamstring 8-10 weeks Will Green Foot Test Errol Gulden Shoulder Test Tom Hanily Concussion Test Liam Hetherton Back Season Max King Back Season Tom McCartin Concussion Test Justin McInerney Hamstring 6-8 weeks Lewis Melican Hamstring Test Tom Papley Calf 1-2 weeks Dane Rampe Calf Test Updated: June 23, 2026

In the mix

The Swans have confirmed a return for Gulden, despite him being listed as a test, while McCartin will also play against the Lions provided he gets the final sign off after his latest concussion. Joel Hamling was excellent against Port Adelaide but is the most likely make way for McCartin, with Melican also a chance to return while Rampe will make his comeback through the VFL. Papley is still a week or two away, while Campbell could yet play a role in the back end of the season after a long injury lay-off. It's officially season over for young duo King and Heatherton due to their back injuries. - Martin Smith

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Sam Allen Knee/hamstring 8 weeks Jamie Cripps Knee TBC Hamish Davis Concussion Test Willem Duursma Calf Test Harry Edwards Concussion TBC Reuben Ginbey Quad 8 weeks Jack Graham Shoulder Test Jack Hutchinson Hamstring Test Noah Long Knee Season Tom McCarthy Hamstring Test Jacob Newton Foot Season Matt Owies Concussion Test Archer Reid Knee TBC Deven Robertson Knee Season Updated: June 23, 2026

In the mix

The bye came at a good time for the Eagles, giving important pair McCarthy and Duursma a chance to recover from hamstring and calf injuries respectively. Both trained well on Tuesday and look likely to face Carlton on Saturday. Graham is also expected to play his first game since round five after being given extra time over the bye to get himself 100 per cent ready to bolster the Eagles' midfield. Key defender Edwards remains in concussion protocols but there is hope that he will be able to return. The Eagles' WAFL team also had a bye, but Jack Williams is an in-form option after booting three goals as a tall forward in his most recent game and providing strong back-up in the ruck. Tyrell Dewar (four goals) was also excellent, while mid-season recruit Oliver Francou is on the cusp after a pair of strong WAFL games. On the injury front, Ginbey has a timeline for his return, while Archer Reid is working with a knee specialist after persistent soreness. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Sam Darcy Knee Season Riley Garcia Knee 3-5 weeks Bailey Williams Hamstring 3-5 weeks Updated: June 23, 2026

In the mix

Cody Weightman was managed after two games back from a long lay-off heading into the bye after dealing with some soreness after a knock to his elbow – the opposite one to the one he had surgery on – but is expected to return in round 17. Williams is pushing for an earlier than expected return, but will be assessed when the players return from leave. – Josh Gabelich